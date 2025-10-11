Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Dewhurst day at Newmarket

Our Trackside Live team with live updates from the Newmarket parade ring plus replays and reaction from the winning connections.

Parade ring updates VERDICT Beylerbeyi - Belgravian - Caprelo - Mordor the best four. No issues with market leaders Reverend Hubert, Dawn Rising and Bunting.

13 Seddon - not entirely fit after break, fine. 8 Alphonse Le Grande - consistent presentation, looks well. 19 Belgravian - another eye catching Balding runner. 5 The Shunter - might tighten up a touch, not entirely unfit. 4 Dawn Rising - no negatives to find, big strong sort. 2 Divine Comedy - probably seen her look better this season. 15 Vaguely Royal - will come forward for the run. 10 Fireblade - sweating lightly and a bit whizzed by prelims. 9 Beylerbeyi - very smart type, like when seen last and doesn’t disappoint again, fine with hood fitted. 1 Hipop De Loire - can present heavy, similar to last time at Doncaster. 20 Caprelo - quite tight and tense but notable definition. 11 Ndaawi - fine with cheekpieces fitted, fit. 12 Mordor - neat and muscular, fit. 16 Reverend Hubert - big moving gelding, in good order. 21 Bashful Boy - some fair definition, fine. 18 Pole Star - presents well as expect to see from the yard, good rib definition. 14 Winter Fog - small and solid gelding, notable hind quarter definition.

Winning reaction James Doyle: "A nice Brucey Bonus, very lucky to get the ride on him. He did an impeccable job. He did [show an 'electric turn of foot'], he killed them off between the three and the two and he coped with the track quite well. As you know here when you have room and you're moving forward, I was able to let him run down the camber and once he got that rail he stuck at it very well and Andrew's horses are very tough; a big thank you to him and all the connections for letting me ride him. He felt good there, he did, there was no fluke whatsoever about that - I know he went off a silly price. He had one blip on his record on slow ground, it's pretty quick out there for this time of year and he really flicks his toe well. He felt like a good horse; when I let him go inside the three he quickened up smartly and I knew he wouldn't get caught. The second horse, Gstaad, came at him a little bit late but there was no fluke about it, he's very good." Parade ring updates VERDICT Distant Storm improved from last Newmarket win, catching the eye compared to last time. Zavateri can get toey and has been very well managed - best pair.

6 Oxagon - solid, strong colt, wears red hood but has been very straight forward. 4 Gstaad - full bodied colt, plenty of chest and girth. Very different type than Distant Storm, heavier sort. Fit. 7 Pacific Avenue - has presented the same on all three runs, quite a solidly built colt and doesn’t noticeably 'fitten' up; fine. 8 Saba Desert - fitter than when seen winning the Superlative, has tightened up and improved. 2 Distant Storm - underwhelmed by the colt when winning at Newmarket last time; looks better here. As always, lovely demeanour but maturing into frame now. 1 Alparslan - another good looking Karl Burke runner; still babyish and playing around with his tongue but relaxed, moving well. 5 Italy - relaxed and easy moving colt, deep chest and girth as expected from sire, nothing to dislike. 9 Zavateri - can be keen and jogging; settled somewhat since being tacked up. Lightly sweating but standard paddock behaviour for him, looks in excellent order. 3 Gewan - full bodied colt, keen and raring to go without being overwrought, good rib definition.

Winning reaction Clifford Lee: "It's definitely a pleasure to be riding these nice horses. He's done it very nicely, he was crying out for that extra furlong today and he stayed very well. A hundred per cent [he'd be better on easier ground]. When the ground was drying up, I was a little bit worried but he's got class so he's got away with it today. I'd say he probably could be [tactically versatile]; I didn't see a lot of pace on today and he doesn't want it turning into a sprint, all he does is gallop, so I went out open-minded, if something went a gallop I'd sit second, third to it but nothing went forward so I made the running. He could stay further, he's very laidback, but I think a mile just might be him."

Hankelow wins the Autumn Stakes

Parade ring updates VERDICT Straight Up best.

3 Glacius - neat and compact colt, likeable enough. 6 Pathein - compact and together colt; doesn’t catch the eye compared to some of these, but similar presentation to Doncaster. 7 Straight Up - very impressive colt, has a bit of presence about him. Probably one of the fittest that we’ve seen from the yard at this meeting, tight. 2 Archer Royal - liked at Newmarket last time, good demeanour; walks well and fit. 1 Al Zanati - not big but has some length through the body, fit after a small break, calm attitude. 5 New Zealand - another AOB sizeable colt, big frame but is going to come forward for the run. 4 Hankelow - bright and buzzy colt, walks out well, built fairly low to the ground, stocky but fit for frame.

Winning reaction Christophe Soumillon: "I was travelling easy the whole time; he didn't change his leads, I was trying to force him to do it for a little but he did everything right when I asked him to go. I came with Wayne quite early, at the three marker, and then when I went down The Dip he started to quicken and took the lead quite easily. We didn't go too fast but I liked the way he finished his race, he was keeping going after the line and I couldn't even stop him up the hill. He's got plenty of potential and is really well in his head, going down to the start he was enjoying it; what a thrill. The way he did it today he's going to handle a mile and a half without any problem. I'm sure he's going to improve a lot from this race and for next year; you never know how they go over the winter but he has plenty of potential."

Pierre Bonnard wins the Zetland

Parade ring updates VERDICT The AOB pair are by far the best in here; the size of Pierre Bonnard is notable, this is going to be a very impressive three year old in time. Today, would side with Endorsement - more the ready package.

8 Spyce - solid colt, has sweated throughout preliminaries but well managed. 2 Del Maro - to post early, not improved notably from last sighting. Smaller build. 7 Pierre Bonnard - can’t begin to describe the size of this colt, dwarfs Brussels who is sizeable enough. Impressive individual; a touch clumsy and babyish in places and getting used to himself in the paddock. Only going to get better. 4 Look To The Stars - lightly sweating; not one of the best Appleby runners seen over the last two days, okay. 1 Allegresse - Balding runners are looking in excellent order and same applies here; neat colt with a good level of fitness. 6 Mr Colonel - mouthy but generally looks unperturbed by first time cheekpieces, coat starting to go and others appeal more. 3 Endorsement - increasingly taken by the colt as he walks around. Doesn’t have the impressive presence of some other AOB horses but he’s very likeable in a workmanlike way, everything about him is well balanced and well put together. 5 Loz Vegas - a little plain compared to some of these but similar to yards runner yesterday; fit.

Winning reaction James Doyle: "He took some pulling up, he was just getting going. Delighted with him, he's a sweet horse. Things didn't go right in the Derby for him, he got a little upset, kicked the gate, pulled a bit too much but the guys have got him back on track and done a great job with him. I've always said this horse, since he won at Southwell, that he's a bit quicker than we've given him credit for; I'd have sounded a bit silly if I'd got off him today and said the drop back in trip didn't suit. He coped with it fine, travelled strongly and when he hit the rising ground, he finished off good. He's got a bit of quality. "Beautiful ground. It's drier conditions than we're used to this time of year and Newmarket dries out pretty quick, safe conditions. If you go back to Gewan's Acomb form he had a couple of these in behind him, it looked like he got stuck in the mud in the Champagne so if he can bounce back to that second run in the Acomb then it puts him there; it will be interesting. "All good. It's been a bit of a rough old season with injuries and I had an illness for a few weeks. Numerically not where I would like to be but horses like this help and obviously last weekend we had Fallen Angel. We've got plenty to look forward to; Champions Day we'll have plenty of runners with big chances so hopefully we can end it quite well."

Damysus (red cap) wins the Darley Stakes

Parade ring updates VERDICT Impressed by Gladius, with Liberty Lane second best.