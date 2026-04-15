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Paddock Notes

4 Dark Whisper - a little tense and on edge, will learn plenty for the experience. Grey colt with size, might tighten up further.

6 North Beach - good demeanour for an inexperienced horse, lacking rib definition but looks to be a sturdy type.

2 Cosmo Brown - good looking individual, slender and has quality. Green in pre-parade, on edge. Needs to be managed.

5 Impierious - two handlers and edgy. Should come forward for the run, yards runners tend to present tighter.

3 Crown Knott - has quality, presence and professional for inexperienced runner. Long through the back, fit.

1 Bemersyde - quality horse from the yard; solid and sturdy. Likeable enough although might come forward a touch.

7 Portcullis - shine to coat and purposeful in the walk, compact but athletic. Likeable.

8 Santushti - very green, sweating an second handler added to keep hold. Would be a major concern.

10 Me An' All - has got warm with some inexperienced behaviour, big frame an will still grow into it.

9 Take A Chill Pill - tense at times, athletic as you’d expect to see from the yard. Fit.

Paddock Verdict

Market has this right, 3 Crown Knott and 7 Portcullis best pair - preference for Crown Knott. 8 Santushti a major negative.