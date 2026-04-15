The Trackside Live team are paddock-side for day three of the Craven Meeting from Newmarket. Follow their paddock updates, plus results, free video replays, and much more, here.
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14:25 - Betway Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes
Paddock Notes
4 Dark Whisper - a little tense and on edge, will learn plenty for the experience. Grey colt with size, might tighten up further.
6 North Beach - good demeanour for an inexperienced horse, lacking rib definition but looks to be a sturdy type.
2 Cosmo Brown - good looking individual, slender and has quality. Green in pre-parade, on edge. Needs to be managed.
5 Impierious - two handlers and edgy. Should come forward for the run, yards runners tend to present tighter.
3 Crown Knott - has quality, presence and professional for inexperienced runner. Long through the back, fit.
1 Bemersyde - quality horse from the yard; solid and sturdy. Likeable enough although might come forward a touch.
7 Portcullis - shine to coat and purposeful in the walk, compact but athletic. Likeable.
8 Santushti - very green, sweating an second handler added to keep hold. Would be a major concern.
10 Me An' All - has got warm with some inexperienced behaviour, big frame an will still grow into it.
9 Take A Chill Pill - tense at times, athletic as you’d expect to see from the yard. Fit.
Paddock Verdict
Market has this right, 3 Crown Knott and 7 Portcullis best pair - preference for Crown Knott. 8 Santushti a major negative.
Full Result
1st Portcullis 7/1
2nd Dark Whisper 33/1
3rd Impierious 18/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning jockey Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: “I didn’t know much about him. He was a bit babyish, the pace was steady, but he grew into it. He’s obviously very talented, it was his first day and it probably wasn’t a deep race, but you'd be very happy with what he did today.
“He got into a nice rhythm, and I didn't want to break it as the pace lifted. It was an impressive performance”
Paddock Notes
12 Lebron Power - good looking filly, not overly large. Has fair level of definition but will improve slightly - similar comments to other Hannon horses over last few days.
5 First Legion - has presence and shine to coat; should come forward slightly
15 Albaydaa - two handlers but easily managed, looks in good order, likeable
9 Sayidah Hard Spun - strong in pre-parade with one handler, fit enough
2 Boston Dan - busy in the pre-parade without being tight, fit for frame, not overly big
8 Sir Alfie - a little plain in the coat, others make more appeal
6 Rogue Supremacy - fine in first time cheekpieces, race fitness shows
14 Sovereign Spell - has presence, fit and well, not come through in the coat yet
10 Advertised - will come forward for the run, has got warm
11 Ironwill - big physical, scopey sort with a bit of presence. Might need a run to take edge off, a little tense.
1 Song Of The Clyde - impressed as a two year old and appeals again, one of the better models
4 Treanmor - two handlers and held tight, can’t fault fitness but doesn’t jump out
3 Silent Applause - big lengthy type, enough definition but might come forward. Laid back.
Paddock Verdict
15 Albaydaa and 9 Sayidah Hard Spun best pair
Full Result
1st Sovereign Spell 4/1 co-fav
2nd Advertised 12/1
3rd Albaydaa 17/2
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider Rowan Scott told ITV Racing: “He had a light weight and did it well in the end – there are some more big days in him.
“He’s a big horse and he's needed this time to properly mature. It's good to get winners on the big days like this – I'm grateful.”
Winning trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy added: “He pricked his ears in front, we knew he was good on the grass and won well at Wolverhampton. His Doncaster form was very good, and he’s been in good form since the turn of the year.”
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