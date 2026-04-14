The Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates from Newmarket and we have fast results, free replays and all the key reaction.
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13:15 Alex Scott Maiden
Parade ring updates:
Big Snoopy - makes appeal. Doesn’t have much height but long in the body and moves well. Professional attitude.
Wield - eye catching physical, typical of the yard, solid and muscular. Very green, shouting and getting warm.
Galba - compact type, should sharpen up for the run, especially over the ribs
Power Monkey - green and keen; very fit but sweating early, second handle added to settle him
Cerro Blanco - big, imposing colt. Has got a little warm before being brought out but easy to manage and calm in pre-parade. Well defined behind.
Makerstoun - very vocal in pre-parade and getting warm as a result; will learn plenty for experience
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