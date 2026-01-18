Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Cheltenham Trials Day

Our Trackside Live team are ringside at Cheltenham for Trials Day. Follow the action live along with replays, results and reaction.

15:00 - Unibet Hurdle (Registered As The International Hurdle) (Grade 2) Paddock Notes 1 Nemean Lion - looks better than he did 8 days ago, tends to present well, fine 2 Sir Gino - fitter than Kempton, still looks plain in the coat 3 The New Lion - quality individual, walks well, think he’ll improve for the run 4 Brentford Hope - lacks quality of some of these, muscled Paddock Verdict 2 Sir Gino best, improved from Kempton and suspect The New Lion will improve.

Full Result 1st The New Lion 9/4

14:35 - Betfair Cotswold Chase (Grade 2) Paddock Notes 1 Grey Dawning - stands out from a quality perspective compared to these. Fit, they’ve probably left a little to improve on for next target but he’s a clear stand out. 2 L'Homme Presse - fit and well muscled, seen his coat look better but probably best of three outside the favourite. 4 Spillane's Tower - tense and tight, big tall gelding but needs to settle 3 Flooring Porter - will come forward for the run Paddock Verdict 1 Grey Dawning best, for all he may not be 100% fit

Full Result 1st Spillane Tower 11/4

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Jimmy Mangan told Racing TV: “It means everything to the yard, we’ve only got 10 horses, and I'm on my way down. “He’s a quality horse and I'm thankful to JP [McManus, owner] for sending him to me. “We had everything going for us today, and Venetia’s horse [L’Homme Presse] set the race up for us. “Being honest, I’d say he’d have to improve to win a Gold Cup, but there is more left to come with him. “I’ll leave it [a decision on his Festival engagement] up to JP [McManus] and Frank [Berry, racing manager].”

Favouri De Champdou lands the Cross Country on Trials Day

Paddock Notes 8 Placenet - better of the Cottin pair, lean and athletic 6 Iceo Madrik - sturdy type, okay fitness 1 Favori De Champdou - heavy set type, fine. But now getting warm and stressy 9 J'Arrive De L'Est - very lean, hard fit 5 Homme Public - others appeal more on fitness, should improve for run 2 Final Orders - fit and well 13 Some Scope - red hood but nice and relaxed, good order 4 Annual Invictus - hard muscled, one of the fitter ones, likeable 7 Tommie Beau- looks better than recent runs, very well 12 Unanswered Prayers - might need the run 10 Where It All Began - looks okay, no better than average 3 Latenightpass - fine, others appeal more 15 Miralago - on toes, okay 13 Some Scope - Red hood but relaxed, okay 16 The Big Breakaway - needs the run Paddock Verdict 4 Annual Invictus and 7 Tommie Beau best, 8 Placenet best of the head of market

Full Result 1st Favori De Champdou 9/1 2nd J'Arrive De L'Est 15/8 fav 3rd Escaria Ten 18/1 4th Annual Invictus 22/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Gordon Elliott told Racing TV: “We brought him over for a cross-country race before and he fell at the water, but the whole thing seemed to sweeten him up. He jumped well there today and he seems to have found a new lease of life. “It’s a race that’s close to us, we’ve won it with some good horses, and we’re happy to win it again. I wanted Sean Bowen to ride him not Jack but he said “I’m riding him!” “He will come straight back here in March.” Winning rider Jack Kennedy added: “I had a choice of coming here or Fairyhouse, but that meeting being off worked out well. “We went a good gallop and he was in my hands the whole way – I hit the front plenty soon, but he did it well. “He could be a National horse – he wouldn’t mind a bit of spring ground.”

Donnacha (right) edges out Jagwar

Paddock Notes 11 Javert Allen - hard fit, slim gelding who tends to present that way but hard to look past him 8 Triple Trade - tends to appeal, presenting similar to last few runs when gone well 1 Boombawn - tentative walker, good quality in the coat, fit and fine 6 Prairie Wolf - business like walk; bit on edge, a little plain compared to some 4 Booster Bob - Red hood but relaxed and walking well, fit after a short break 5 Uncle Bert - fit and fine, no major stand outs or negatives 9 Moon d'Orange - not looked the same horse this season, plain in the coat. Always fit. 3 Riskintheground - heavy, expect to see looking sharper later in the season 7 Donnacha - red hood, relaxed walker, fine 10 Hurricane Bay - lengthy, okay level of fitness 2 Jagwar - has quality about him compared to the others, might improve a touch for the run Paddock Verdict 11 Javert Allen best, the quality of 2 Jagwar might be enough to get him through but he’ll improve a small amount for whatever happens today.

Full Result 1st Donnacha 12/1 2nd Jagwar 7/4 fav =3rd Javert Allen 9/2 =3rd Triple Trade 18/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning rider James Davies Told Racing TV: "I didn't expect to be travelling as well as I was at the top of the hill. I think the ground has probably played to his strengths, he wants proper soft ground, and it's just helped us out today. "I tried to save a little bit for the hill so he might just have a little bit left for the finish and he did; when I asked him he picked up and just stuck his head in front so fair play to him. He pinged the last and he gave me everything to the line."

Maestro Conti lands the Triumph Trial

Paddock Notes 1 One Horse Town - relaxed when won but increasingly toey and earlier in preliminaries since, fit 2 Maestro Conti - good looking horse, walks well and alert. Built uphill and powerful. 4 Hardy Stuff - standout from a fitness perspective, hard tuned. 10 La Luna Artista - lengthy individual, very fit and workmanlike; in a good way 8 Tenter Le Tout - very busy with two handlers, compact and fit 3 Chartwell Jock - a little keen but rib fit. Connections would have struggled to get him sharper. 6 Minella Yoga - good stamp, quite solid with ‘a leg in each corner’, lovely horse for future 9 Miss Des Boullats - compact filly, a little edgy, okay fitness but doesn’t stand out 5 Lord Byron - plain, small muscular sort, fine. Kicking out in parade 7 Sonic Pioneer - looked a real eye catcher when winning at Kempton, lacks quality against some of these, fine Paddock Verdict 2 Maestro Conti and 4 Hardy Stuff best, Maestro Conti a very quality individual, Hardy Stuff hard fit.

Full Result 1st Maestro Conti 5/2 2nd One Horse Town 5/1 3rd Minella Yoga 2/1 fav

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Dan Skelton told Racing TV: “When he ran at Kempton they were breaking track records so it was very different here today. “Not taking anything away from the horse but it was a great ride - Harry didn't wrestle with him and didn't commit him too early as he’d been keen. “He’s done well to make up four lengths at the last and it’s a solid run! A lot of positives and he will come back here for the Triumph. “He has a lot of style and class, he doesn’t work the house down at home but then again we don’t ask him to. I’m very happy with that [performance today].”

Jordans Cross after winning the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase

Paddock Notes 7 Secret Des Dieux - Red hood and a little tight. Racy and fit, as we’d expect to see from the yard. 2 Califet En Vol - improved muscle definition from last run at Cheltenham. Looks a picture, hard to fault. 1 Push The Button - very defined and hard fit, catches the eye as rugs come off in pre-parade. 3 Quebecois - similar to all season, good level of definition, others better. 9 Kaline Des Boullat - runners from the yard can present a little heavier over ribs, very defined over behind 8 Scorcese - big solid chasing type, chesty and has a big walk. Might still sharpen up a touch. 6 Barlovento - good level of definition over rib, not the same shine to coat as some of these 4 Jordans Cross - good walker, covers the ground, others appeal more on fitness for all he’s fine 5 Kdeux Saint Fray - lightly on toes, probably similar to stablemate in the way that they’re not as hard fit as others Paddock Verdict 1 Push The Button and 2 Califet En Vol the best pair

Full Result 1st Jordans Cross 7/1 2nd Quebecois 12/1 3rd Scorcese 16/1

