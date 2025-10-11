Menu icon
Kalpana streaks clear in the Fillies & Mares
Kalpana streaks clear in the Fillies & Mares

Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Champions Day at Ascot

By Trackside
Horse Racing
Sat October 18, 2025 · 1 min ago

Our Trackside Live team provide updates from the Ascot parade ring. Follow them live here along with replays and reaction from the winning connections.

  • All times BST. Please refresh for updates

1.30 - Qipco British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes

Paddock notes

4 Gentle George - playing about and has got warm between hind legs in the pre-parade as a result. Fair level of rib definition.

9 Siren Suit - can be busy in preliminaries and keen again. No fitness queries although starting to sweat.

11 Watcha Snoop - tends to present very fit, does so again. Wears red hood but easily managed by one handler.

8 Sir Albert - coat starting to go, not presenting as well as he has on last two runs; no fitness queries

12 Words Of Truth - hard to fault; still has a real shine to coat, well muscled, not gone off the boil in any way since Newbury.

7 Mission Central - reluctant to go in saddling box, has got warm. Muscle definition, fit.

3 Egoli - livened up notably with application of blinkers, always been a laid back character. Muscled.

13 Slay Queen - delicate filly, not much of her. A little on toes in parade, no concerns. Fit.

1 Ardisia - in good order again, upheld fitness, likeable

10 Super Soldier - not concentrating and tense in paddock, no fitness queries

12.55 - Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup (Group 1)

Paddock notes

1 Al Qareem - can be quite busy in preliminaries, started toey in the pre-parade and has settled well. In fair order.

4 Saratoga - keeps getting tight behind, walking poorly as a result. Doesn’t present like a horse backing up quickly.

5 Stay True - best we’ve seen the colt looking, very tight over quarters and has continued to fill into frame.

3 Trawlerman - stockily built and can present a little heavy; fine for his frame.

2 Sweet William - has got slightly warm, forgiven as was wearing mesh rug. Fine.

Paddock Verdict

No issues with 3 Trawlerman, 5 Stay True catches the eye as an improving colt.

Full Result

1st Trawlerman 5/6 fav

2nd Sweet William 5/2

MOST READ RACING