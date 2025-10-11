Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Champions Day at Ascot

Our Trackside Live team provide updates from the Ascot parade ring. Follow them live here along with replays and reaction from the winning connections.
1.30 - Qipco British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes
Paddock notes
4 Gentle George - playing about and has got warm between hind legs in the pre-parade as a result. Fair level of rib definition.
9 Siren Suit - can be busy in preliminaries and keen again. No fitness queries although starting to sweat.
11 Watcha Snoop - tends to present very fit, does so again. Wears red hood but easily managed by one handler.
8 Sir Albert - coat starting to go, not presenting as well as he has on last two runs; no fitness queries
12 Words Of Truth - hard to fault; still has a real shine to coat, well muscled, not gone off the boil in any way since Newbury.
7 Mission Central - reluctant to go in saddling box, has got warm. Muscle definition, fit.
3 Egoli - livened up notably with application of blinkers, always been a laid back character. Muscled.
13 Slay Queen - delicate filly, not much of her. A little on toes in parade, no concerns. Fit.
1 Ardisia - in good order again, upheld fitness, likeable
10 Super Soldier - not concentrating and tense in paddock, no fitness queries
12.55 - Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup (Group 1)
Paddock notes
1 Al Qareem - can be quite busy in preliminaries, started toey in the pre-parade and has settled well. In fair order.
4 Saratoga - keeps getting tight behind, walking poorly as a result. Doesn’t present like a horse backing up quickly.
5 Stay True - best we’ve seen the colt looking, very tight over quarters and has continued to fill into frame.
3 Trawlerman - stockily built and can present a little heavy; fine for his frame.
2 Sweet William - has got slightly warm, forgiven as was wearing mesh rug. Fine.
Paddock Verdict
No issues with 3 Trawlerman, 5 Stay True catches the eye as an improving colt.
Full Result
1st Trawlerman 5/6 fav
2nd Sweet William 5/2
