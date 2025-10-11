Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Champions Day at Ascot

Paddock notes

4 Gentle George - playing about and has got warm between hind legs in the pre-parade as a result. Fair level of rib definition.

9 Siren Suit - can be busy in preliminaries and keen again. No fitness queries although starting to sweat.

11 Watcha Snoop - tends to present very fit, does so again. Wears red hood but easily managed by one handler.

8 Sir Albert - coat starting to go, not presenting as well as he has on last two runs; no fitness queries

12 Words Of Truth - hard to fault; still has a real shine to coat, well muscled, not gone off the boil in any way since Newbury.

7 Mission Central - reluctant to go in saddling box, has got warm. Muscle definition, fit.

3 Egoli - livened up notably with application of blinkers, always been a laid back character. Muscled.

13 Slay Queen - delicate filly, not much of her. A little on toes in parade, no concerns. Fit.

1 Ardisia - in good order again, upheld fitness, likeable

10 Super Soldier - not concentrating and tense in paddock, no fitness queries