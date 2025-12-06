Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Betfair Tingle Creek Chase day at Sandown

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from Betfair Tingle Creek Chase day at Sandown Park.
Parade ring updates
To follow
Full result
1. KIKIJO 9/4 joint-favourite
2. Turndlightsdownlow 9/4 joint-favourite
Verdict
Turndlightsdownlow best.
Parade ring updates
1 Supremely West (see below also) - has become very warm.
7 Ikarak - red hood, in fair order, tends to present heavy.
5 Hititi - striding out well, looks in good order, alert.
8 Lavender Hill Mob - typical Flat type from the yard, well muscled over hind, fine.
10 Turndlightsdownlow - nice, active mover, fit.
1 Supremely West - big, heavy set horse; always presents unfit but it’s him. Okay.
6 Kikijo - hasn’t come forward notably from Cheltenham, arguably a touch less appealing. Fine.
3 Green Book - missing left eye. Not entirely unfit, but will come forward for 996-day break.
Full result
1. SUNSET MARQUESA 11/8 favourite
2. Shantwopointfive 16/1
Winning reaction
Brendan Powell: "Joe was very confident beforehand, I was quietly confident and thought she'd take all the beating but I didn't think she'd quite win in the way she did. Her jumping was fine and she quickened up between the last two. I think the wind op[eration] has been a massive help as well. It was a nice run at Exeter last time, she improved for the run loads - we thought that she would - and I think it's done her confidence good to know that she can breathe properly again.
"I'm quite enjoying Saturdays at the moment! Joe's horses are flying and it's going really well. Long may it last."
Verdict
Sunset Marquesa best.
Parade ring updates
10 Northern Symphonie - big, heavy set mare, okay for frame.
5 Dramatic Encore - on toes through chute, okay but doesn’t jump out on fitness.
1 Shantwopointfive - very defined over quarters, no fitness issues.
4 Ring O Roses - notable level of fitness after a long break, wears red hood, very well managed.
3 Sunset Marquesa - always liked this mare from a physical perspective, big chasing type with an easy demeanour, fine.
6 Looking As You Are - small and close coupled, very fit.
8 Crazierthandaisy - big, strong, physical of a mare. Has improved since winning at Warwick.
Full result
1. HURRICANE PAT 7/2
2. Soldier Reeves 10/1
Winning reaction
Caoilin Quinn: "We weren't sure that he'd handle the ground that well so that's a huge question answered; he's probably even better on that ground. He's done everything so easy through the race, he's quickened up well and he's probably very smart. I originally thought after the last day on softer ground he'd be fine at two but he'd probably stay further as well so he's very versatile. Hopefully we'll have plenty of fun with him. He probably could go to the big league now and throw his hat into the ring, he's proved himself now."
Verdict
Sober Glory best.
Parade ring updates
2 Soldier Reeves (see below also) - has got warm between the back legs.
3 Hurricane Pat - physically the least impressive of the five. Front boots. A little tense with two handlers. Fit.
1 Fresh Perspective - red hood. More of a chasing type than some of these. Very fit, high level of rib definition.
4 Shabalko d'Herm - red hood. A little tense. Tall, plenty of frame. Fit.
2 Soldier Reeves - tall and angular, very athletic. Little keen to start but settling well - did the same at Cheltenham.
5 Sober Glory - 'negatived' when seeing at Chepstow, needed the run and won anyway. Improved considerably since. Lovely free moving individual.
