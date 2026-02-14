Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Betfair Ascot Chase day at Ascot

Check out the parade ring updates, fast results, reaction and video replays for today's meeting at Ascot.
ef="https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/racecards/2026-02-14/ascot/racecard-plus/902901/betfair-swinley-handicap-chase-premier-handicap-gbb-race?dcmp=SL_PLUS_CARDS">15:00 Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase
Parade ring updates
Nocte Volatus - seen him look sharper this season, doesn’t stand out in the same way.
Jipcot - very fit, well muscled, in excellent order
Montregard - strong and keen in the pre-parade, very fit but needs to be managed
Threeunderthrufive - has become quite warm, seen looking fitter in the past for all he’s showing some definition
14:25 Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle
Free video replay
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Result
1st Fiercely Proud 8/1
2nd John Barbour 15/2
3rd De Temps En Temps 25/1
Verdict
3, 9 and 10 favoured
Parade ring updates
Hurricane Bay - okay fitness, others catch eye more
Rambo T - more relaxed of the Murphy pair, looks well enough
Act Of Authority - very tight and tense but well muscled and hard. Quite a handful in pre-parade
No Ordinary Joe - presenting similar to last time. Touch heavy and warm.
Lightningupourdays - come into the paddock with a busy attitude, little warm. Defined behind, might tighten up over ribs.
Jurancon - tends to present well and catches the eye again; leggy and fit
De Temps En Temps - has become lightly warm, busy in the walk, okay fitness.
Moveit Like Minnie - okay level of fitness, doesn’t overly jump out.
Listentoyourheart - seen her present in better order, lacking shine to coat. Workmanlike mare, okay fitness but others appeal more
Kamaxos - alert and active in the walk, might tighten up
John Barbour - keen in the paddock and allowed to move forward. Uses his body well; fine.
Fiercely Proud - lightly on toes and starting to get a touch warm. Okay fitness.
Range - well muscled behind and strong, likeable
Captain Teague - liked at Windsor when pulled up and has improved again, quality looking individual
Kateira - always presents well, good looking mare with a strong top-line, not much to dislike
13:50 Injured Jockeys Fund Ambassadors Programme Reynoldstown Novices' Chase
Post-race reaction
Ben Pauling: "Jumping is his asset. I think this horse gets beaten in the first mile rather than the last mile. He can be a bit cold over the first mile. He was cold at Cheltenham, and the ground was quick that day, but he wants to get his toe in and get into a rhythm. "Once he is in a rhythm I said to his owners he won’t get beat in the last mile he will only get beat in the first mile.,
“I was really pleased to see him jump off and attack his fences. I was a bit concerned with it being a three horse race that it might be a bit of a muddling affair, but Ben set out to make it and he did it very nicely. He just gets stronger as the race goes on. He is going the right way.”
Result:
1st The Jukebox Kid 4/9 fav
Verdict
The Jukebox Kid best
Parade ring updates
Crest Of Fortune - good looking individual, has plenty of chest and size. Two handlers. Good level of definition.
The Jukebox Kid - little tense and busy, walks with purpose. Probably the best Pauling horse sighted in last 7 day, muscular.
Western Knight - athletic, leggy type. Carries himself with a bit of tension, makes him appear stiff rather than free moving. Fit.
13:15 Betfair Ascot Hurdle
Post-race reaction
Ben Pauling: “His bumper form was very good and I just liked the size and scope he had. I’m delighted to have got him. He had to take a massive step forward. He didn’t see half of Ludlow so I didn’t really see how he jumped. That was the first time I had been able to see how efficient he was, long and short, but he was very quick in and out.
"He looked a little bit keen early doors, but I was pleased to see him settle as Ben just reined him back into third or fourth and it looked pretty smooth really. His jumping was exceptional. I was quite impressed how he quickened up. I thought it was a good performance. Ben got off him and said he is a lovely horse for the future."
Result
1st Mondoui'boy 8/11 fav
2nd Kildinan Prince
Verdict
1 best, would be tempted by a 1-4 forecast
Parade ring updates:
Catchintsavo - alert and forward in the walk. Fair muscle definition.
Coumeenoole - very lean. Athletic, leggy type; not much of him. Can’t fault fitness.
Mondoui'boy - busy and keen to get on with the job. Probably falls into the same category as the Pauling horses last week - okay, but not absolutely spot on.
Starzand - big, solid gelding. Plenty of chest, ‘chaser in the making’. Fit enough.
Etna Bianco - always taken by this gelding and he continues to improve physically. Athletic, leggy, alert.
Kildinan Prince - keen after a fair break. Some level of fitness although should improve again. Getting warm, excited to be out and about again.
