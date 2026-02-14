Live racing blog: Trackside Live recap from Betfair Ascot Chase day at Ascot

Check out the recap of our Trackside Live service from Ascot on Saturday where Jonbon again stole the show.

16:45 Betfair Mares' Open NH Flat Race

Result 1st Martini Majesty 17/2 2nd One Dimensional 5/1 3rd Galante De Vassy 12/1

Verdict

2 and 8 best pair Parade ring updates One Dimensional - much more physically forward than some of these, compact. Fine. Grizzled Squirrel - small and muscular, veering on the keen side, okay Harzandacassandra - professional for a debutant; keen to get on without being overwrought. Small and powerful. Ms Des Fois - two handlers but fairly quiet. Tentative, will improve for experience, okay fitness. Galante De Vassy - hard fit filly on debut. Unusually proportion behind, quite a big hind end for size. Okay. Miss Roc On Sal - very green and toey. Can't fault fitness but will learn plenty. Light framed and small. Burning Embers - eye catching type. Relaxed with a fluid walk as a result. Lovely prospect. Queen Marcia - compact and well muscled filly, quite green and tense. Will improve for the experience. Martini Majesty - likeable filly as a type. Compact and neatly put together, good demeanour, fair level of fitness. 16:10 Betfair Handicap Hurdle

Result 1st Walden 14/1 2nd Diamatiste 11/1 3rd Oh My Johnny 22/1 4th Kalium 5/1 fav Verdict

18, 10, 8, 16 all liked Parade ring updates Operation Manna - in good order, tight Loup De Moulde - not bad definition after such a long break, will improve over ribs Il Va De Soi - compact and tight, backs up quickl Kalium - very fit for a horse returning after a short break High Treason - big horse, well muscled for size, likeable Hung Jury - heavy, looks like he’ll come on Heart Over Head - well muscled, hard defined behind, fine Confinentic - very lean and tight, couldn’t ask for more fitness Solar System - not getting overwrought but increasingly strong Walden - expect the Lacey horses to look a bit tighter on whole, think he’ll improve. Diamatiste - little plain and heavy compared to some of these, others preferred Sea Invasion - quiet and subdued in paddock, others preferred from a fitness perspective Top Guy - lean and athletic, one of the better Skelton horses on the day Solar System - good stamp of a horse, neat. A little keen, would prefer him to settle for all he’s fit. Striking A Pose - big strong, well muscled type. Typical sort from the yard. Crazierthandaisy - warm and getting het up. Tends to veer that way, but worse than Windsor. Yellow Star - not the fittest Moore horse sighted today, okay definition Oh My Johnny - catches the eye, lean and fit, walks well Stratton Oakmont - lengthy type, good level of rib definition, fine 15:35 Betfair Ascot Chase

Jonbon returns in triumph at Ascot - again

Post-race reaction Nicky Henderson: "That was a proper race. Two older horses, ten and eleven, they put up the race of the season surely as that was proper stuff. They jumped and they fought and they traded it. It was in the balance all the way, but he stays. It is funny as he ran the same sort of race in the Clarence House. He looked in trouble on the bend. He got home because of two miles and he got home because of two miles five, so he gets the trip well. "You get the same race whatever you do with him. He has just been something special. I know JP just loves him, and don't we all. You don't get many like that. That record of only being in the first two says it all really. Even if he gets beaten he doesn't lie down. "We hoped we might have that bit of two mile speed to go and get at him, but it wasn't that it was actually stamina that got him there. It was a blistering turn off foot like an old two miler might have. It was proper I want to win, and he does want to win. It is extraordinary."

Result 1st Jonbon 4/9 fav 2nd Pic D'Orhy 5/2

Verdict

Jonbon probably best, would like Blow Your Wad to get closer than price suggests. Parade ring updates Blow Your Wad - been clipped and looks muscular. Always been one who catches the eye, looks well on first outing for new yard, keen. Classic Maestro - rangy and plain compared to some of these, narrow frame. Fine. Pic D'Orhy - another good looking type. Strong and powerful, has been presenting this way on latest runs. Jonbon - very fit. Looks better than previous run. Little on edge and toey, new normal behaviour for him. Heltenham - tends to present well, good looking individual, big walker Edwardstone - looks improved from Kempton, come out well in his coat, likeable 15:00 Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase

Montregard leads over the last

Post-race reaction: Tom Lacey: “I’m over the moon. To win a one hundred thousand pound race at Ascot on Saturday is what you want. I felt he deserved to have a go at a really nice pot off a low weight and it has paid off. “They may have gone a tad slower today, but he did seem to travel well. It is never an ideal situation to be out of the weights but when you are going for a one hundred thousand pounds pot why wouldn’t you run in it. He has run incredibly well around here every time he has been asked to. His three runs around here have been super.”

Free video replay

Result 1st Montregard 10/3 2nd Gericault Roque 18/1 3rd Your Darling 15/2

Verdict

5 and 10 preferred Parade ring updates Credo - well muscled, two handlers, not a great walker Gericault Roque - two handlers, heavy set; others appeal more Hunter Legend - plain, okay level of fitness but doesn’t stand out Sam Brown - fit returning after a short break, fine Joyeux Machin - good level of fitness, fine Your Darling - tends to present well; good looking horse, fit enough Invincible Nao - very lean; team couldn’t have got this horse much sharper Nocte Volatus - seen him look sharper this season, doesn’t stand out in the same way. Jipcot - very fit, well muscled, in excellent order Montregard - strong and keen in the pre-parade, very fit but needs to be managed Threeunderthrufive - has become quite warm, seen looking fitter in the past for all he’s showing some definition. Nappy in the pre-parade 14:25 Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle

Ben Pauling celebrates with Fiercely Proud at Ascot

Post-race reaction Ben Pauling: "Last Saturday was one of the worst days of my racing career. It was a disaster. It was bottomless ground and we are not a yard that operates on desperate ground. We train them to be classy quick horses not sloggers. "This lad has had his day over two miles, but he now wants further. That was a very good ride. Ben is such a huge part of everything going forwards, but it is lovely for Woodsy to pick up a big Saturday winner for us. I wasn't confident at all because I just feel this horse gives you everything when he wants to and you are never quite sure when that is going to be. "Off the back of his last run he looked weak in the finish, but he looked good there today. I could see turning for home Woodsy was confident but it was what he would find over this further trip, but he stayed on very well."

Result 1st Fiercely Proud 8/1 2nd John Barbour 15/2 3rd De Temps En Temps 25/1

Verdict

3, 9 and 10 favoured Parade ring updates Hurricane Bay - okay fitness, others catch eye more Rambo T - more relaxed of the Murphy pair, looks well enough Act Of Authority - very tight and tense but well muscled and hard. Quite a handful in pre-parade No Ordinary Joe - presenting similar to last time. Touch heavy and warm. Lightningupourdays - come into the paddock with a busy attitude, little warm. Defined behind, might tighten up over ribs. Jurancon - tends to present well and catches the eye again; leggy and fit De Temps En Temps - has become lightly warm, busy in the walk, okay fitness. Moveit Like Minnie - okay level of fitness, doesn’t overly jump out. Listentoyourheart - seen her present in better order, lacking shine to coat. Workmanlike mare, okay fitness but others appeal more Kamaxos - alert and active in the walk, might tighten up John Barbour - keen in the paddock and allowed to move forward. Uses his body well; fine. Fiercely Proud - lightly on toes and starting to get a touch warm. Okay fitness. Range - well muscled behind and strong, likeable Captain Teague - liked at Windsor when pulled up and has improved again, quality looking individual Kateira - always presents well, good looking mare with a strong top-line, not much to dislike 13:50 Injured Jockeys Fund Ambassadors Programme Reynoldstown Novices' Chase

The Jukebox Kid wins the Reynoldstown

Post-race reaction Ben Pauling: "Jumping is his asset. I think this horse gets beaten in the first mile rather than the last mile. He can be a bit cold over the first mile. He was cold at Cheltenham, and the ground was quick that day, but he wants to get his toe in and get into a rhythm. "Once he is in a rhythm I said to his owners he won't get beat in the last mile he will only get beat in the first mile., "I was really pleased to see him jump off and attack his fences. I was a bit concerned with it being a three horse race that it might be a bit of a muddling affair, but Ben set out to make it and he did it very nicely. He just gets stronger as the race goes on. He is going the right way."

Result: 1st The Jukebox Kid 4/9 fav

Verdict

The Jukebox Kid best Parade ring updates Crest Of Fortune - good looking individual, has plenty of chest and size. Two handlers. Good level of definition. The Jukebox Kid - little tense and busy, walks with purpose. Probably the best Pauling horse sighted in last 7 day, muscular. Western Knight - athletic, leggy type. Carries himself with a bit of tension, makes him appear stiff rather than free moving. Fit. 13:15 Betfair Ascot Hurdle

Mondoui'boy impresses at Ascot

Post-race reaction Ben Pauling: "His bumper form was very good and I just liked the size and scope he had. I'm delighted to have got him. He had to take a massive step forward. He didn't see half of Ludlow so I didn't really see how he jumped. That was the first time I had been able to see how efficient he was, long and short, but he was very quick in and out. "He looked a little bit keen early doors, but I was pleased to see him settle as Ben just reined him back into third or fourth and it looked pretty smooth really. His jumping was exceptional. I was quite impressed how he quickened up. I thought it was a good performance. Ben got off him and said he is a lovely horse for the future."

Result 1st Mondoui'boy 8/11 fav 2nd Kildinan Prince

Verdict