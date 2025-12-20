Live racing blog: Trackside Live blog updates from Ascot on Saturday

Check out the live updates from the parade ring, fast results and reaction from Saturday's meeting at Ascot.
- Click here for all today's fast results
- Click here for racecards and free video form
- Click here for today's Timeform tipsheet
All times GMT. Please refresh for updates
13:50 Howden Handicap Chase
Parade ring updates:
13:15 Karen Codd Novices' Handicap Hurdle
Result:
1st Jakar Du Moulin 15/2
2nd Duea Au Soleil 8/1
3rd Buzz Iceclear 5/1
Parade ring updates:
Verdict
6 and 5 best pair
Gasmani - needs the run, big
Duel Au Soleil - neat and together as you’d expect from Ben Pauling’s horse, fine
Doctor Midas - One of the fitter Henrietta Knight horses we’ve seen in the last few weeks, nice physical as you’d expect
Fresh Kicks - very fit presentation for a Henderson horse, has been tense from the outset, especially through neck and shoulders
Jakar Du Moulin - fluid walker, uses body well, neat physical, one of the better runners
Mount Gay Run - tense and twitchy since switching to main paddock, fit enough but living on his nerves
Dixie Mafia - typical point to pointer presentation, deep chest, still might improve
Havefunontherun - might be seen to best effect with another run, little more fitness to find
Buzz Iceclear - small type, racy. Won’t get much fitter; excellent definition over ribs
12:40 Howden Graduation Chase
Post-race reaction
Winning trainer Oliver Greenall: "We were saying we might go back to Kelso for the race we were second to Grey Dawning last season. That is over two miles and seven furlongs. It is a nice track, and not many runners go there. We will then probably miss Cheltenham and go straight to the Grand National.
“He seems better, but trainers always say they strengthen up and look better. Jonjo comes and rides him and he says he is a lot better.”
Result
1st Iroko 2/1
2nd Firefox 8/13 fav
Verdict
1-3-2 in that order
Parade ring updates:
James Du Berlais - smaller type than the other two, tends to present similar. Fit
Iroko - come forward from Haydock. Well muscled, lengthy individual.
Firefox - big, strong gelding. Red hood but a perfect gentleman. Very fit, very physically impressive.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.