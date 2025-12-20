Menu icon
Iroko is back in the winning groove at Ascot
Iroko is back in the winning groove at Ascot

Live racing blog: Trackside Live blog updates from Ascot on Saturday

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat December 20, 2025 · 7 min ago

Check out the live updates from the parade ring, fast results and reaction from Saturday's meeting at Ascot.

All times GMT. Please refresh for updates

13:50 Howden Handicap Chase

Parade ring updates:

13:15 Karen Codd Novices' Handicap Hurdle

Result:

1st Jakar Du Moulin 15/2

2nd Duea Au Soleil 8/1

3rd Buzz Iceclear 5/1

Parade ring updates:

Verdict

6 and 5 best pair

Gasmani - needs the run, big

Duel Au Soleil - neat and together as you’d expect from Ben Pauling’s horse, fine

Doctor Midas - One of the fitter Henrietta Knight horses we’ve seen in the last few weeks, nice physical as you’d expect

Fresh Kicks - very fit presentation for a Henderson horse, has been tense from the outset, especially through neck and shoulders

Jakar Du Moulin - fluid walker, uses body well, neat physical, one of the better runners

Mount Gay Run - tense and twitchy since switching to main paddock, fit enough but living on his nerves

Dixie Mafia - typical point to pointer presentation, deep chest, still might improve

Havefunontherun - might be seen to best effect with another run, little more fitness to find

Buzz Iceclear - small type, racy. Won’t get much fitter; excellent definition over ribs

12:40 Howden Graduation Chase

Post-race reaction

Winning trainer Oliver Greenall: "We were saying we might go back to Kelso for the race we were second to Grey Dawning last season. That is over two miles and seven furlongs. It is a nice track, and not many runners go there. We will then probably miss Cheltenham and go straight to the Grand National.

“He seems better, but trainers always say they strengthen up and look better. Jonjo comes and rides him and he says he is a lot better.”

Result

1st Iroko 2/1

2nd Firefox 8/13 fav

Verdict

1-3-2 in that order

Parade ring updates:

James Du Berlais - smaller type than the other two, tends to present similar. Fit

Iroko - come forward from Haydock. Well muscled, lengthy individual.

Firefox - big, strong gelding. Red hood but a perfect gentleman. Very fit, very physically impressive.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

