Live racing blog: Trackside Live blog updates from Ascot on Saturday

Parade ring updates: Verdict

6 and 5 best pair

Gasmani - needs the run, big

Duel Au Soleil - neat and together as you’d expect from Ben Pauling’s horse, fine

Doctor Midas - One of the fitter Henrietta Knight horses we’ve seen in the last few weeks, nice physical as you’d expect

Fresh Kicks - very fit presentation for a Henderson horse, has been tense from the outset, especially through neck and shoulders

Jakar Du Moulin - fluid walker, uses body well, neat physical, one of the better runners

Mount Gay Run - tense and twitchy since switching to main paddock, fit enough but living on his nerves

Dixie Mafia - typical point to pointer presentation, deep chest, still might improve

Havefunontherun - might be seen to best effect with another run, little more fitness to find

Buzz Iceclear - small type, racy. Won’t get much fitter; excellent definition over ribs

Post-race reaction

Winning trainer Oliver Greenall: "We were saying we might go back to Kelso for the race we were second to Grey Dawning last season. That is over two miles and seven furlongs. It is a nice track, and not many runners go there. We will then probably miss Cheltenham and go straight to the Grand National.

“He seems better, but trainers always say they strengthen up and look better. Jonjo comes and rides him and he says he is a lot better.”

Result

1st Iroko 2/1

2nd Firefox 8/13 fav

Verdict