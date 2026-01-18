Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the Berkshire Winter Million at Windsor

Our Trackside Live team were among the winners at Windsor on the final day of the Berkshire Winter Million. Recap the day with replays, results and reaction.

Full result 1. ST JAMES'S FINEST 12/1

2. Ti'mamzel 9/4

Verdict Old Clayesmorian best.

Parade ring updates 9 Ti'mamzel - big mare, plenty of her, red hood but nice and relaxed. Thought she was big at Huntingdon but clearly just her physical. 7 St James's Finest - nice type as you’d expect from yard, professional demeanour, nothing to dislike. 8 Tally Ho Back - light framed type, tense and tight, fit enough. 2 Canty's Cove - heavy build gelding, likely chaser in the making, defined but has got warm. 4 Eustace Grenier - busy and keen to get on with the job, big walker, not overly big. 3 Old Clayesmorian - likeable type, typical from the yard, neat and well presented, professional.

Full result 1. NEO KING 16/1

2. Holokea 13/2

3. Havaila 22/1

4. Express Surprise 17/2

Winning reaction Ben Jones: "Never sat on him, didn't know anything about him but one thing I did like my instructions were just to drop in, hunt, three and a half miles, loads of time to get involved and it was actually nice to get those instructions for a change and not be alongside all the other mad men! "He went through the race really nicely, jumped really well, got a bit tight three out, I was a bit long at the last but I didn't ask him too many questions on the way round and he delivered when I needed him. "I was walking round the start and I looked at Harry [Skelton] and said 'geez, he [Protektorat] is phenomenal'. To be upsides that and to be chasing round was a real privilege. When I came to him three out and when I got half a length in front most horses, I thought, I would have broke their heart and my lad [Handstands] would have just kept going the same speed, the way he just kept rallying, and once he got a length ahead of me he just took off and that was something special. Handstands gave 8 lb to him and I would like to see him if he didn't have the 8 lb, he ran really well and we can look forward to the future with him. "I don't sit on The Jukebox Man really, I have a little pop before he runs and that's about it. I leave it all down to Olly who rides him every day. We just take each day as it comes, in this sport you can be up there and then down there the next. I rode out yesterday and I was actually upsides him, he looked good as ever which was brilliant to see coming out of a run. Hopefully now he can keep in tip-top form for March."

Verdict Yes Day, Enjoy d'Allen and Havaila all liked.

Parade ring updates 4 Hudson De Grugy - heavy, didn’t appeal on fitness 8 Latenightrumble (below also) - turning into a negative. 16 Gingerbred - boots on all four, well muscled, fine. 14 Express Surprise - well defined, heavy set type, typical from the yard, fine. 15 Special John - not the most aesthetically pleasing but all muscle, couldn’t put you off. 8 Latenightrumble (below also) - second handler added and has got very warm since being saddled. 11 Morfee - runners tend to present fit from the yard, fits the profile, fine. 1 Holokea - nice presentation, well balanced, fine. 17 Planned Paradise - a little subdued in the pre-parade, okay fitness. 7 Enjoy d'Allen - good looking horse, well defined and alert in the walk. 2 Yes Day - another eye catcher, shine to coat, well muscled. 13 Neo King - walks well, not big but small bodied and muscley. 9 Rockinastorm - keen to get on with the job but can’t fault fitness, very tight. 10 Havaila - one of the better Moore horses sighted in last few todays, fit after a long break. 8 Latenightrumble - early eye catcher; well defined and looks in good order. 6 De Legislator - fair definition but others appeal more on fitness.

Full result 1. PROTEKTORAT Evens favourite

2. Resplendent Grey 15/2

Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "Incredible. What a tough horse. I haven't ridden many with the constitution that this fellow's got. These horses are so hard to find. Incredible. I wish John [Hales] was here. And Lisa [Hales, daughter] will be watching at home. Though the Villa [Aston Villa, football club] are playing so they're probably there watching the Villa. This will mean an awful lot to them. Them people, Ged Mason, they've been in the game a long time. They've had a rough old couple of weeks. Obviously losing such a nice horse [Kalif Du Berlais] of Paul's [Nicholls] but this will just, hopefully, give everyone a lift and it's the type of horse that he is, he knows when it matters. He's just a warrior. Just incredible. "He's the biggest challenge I'll probably ever have to ride. Izzy [Algieri] rides him every day. We work with him. You're a passenger to be honest, you just need to know when to try and give him a breather but he's a warrior, he is a warrior. "Sport gives you everything. This game has given me everything, the highest of highs and the lowest but as a sportsman you're looking for that high all the time, you're looking for that bit of buzz. I suppose when you're younger it's hard to control the emotions, you let emotions run into things, but as you get a bit older, a bit more level headed, you probably learn to cope with things a bit better. I enjoy what I'm doing and hopefully I can do it for a long time and keep going. "When you're riding horses like this.....this is what I wanted to do, I always wanted to ride good horses and winners. I've forgotten a lot of bad rides and those people that backed them probably haven't forgotten but I've forgotten about them, I remember things like this and you just have to enjoy it. I will never forget Protektorat."

Protektorat toughs it out on the run-in

Verdict Between Protektorat and Resplendent Grey here, probably marginally prefer Resplendent Grey now they’ve settled him.

Parade ring updates 3 Resplendent Grey - come into the pre-parade a little busy. Wears the red hood and can be keen. Settling but still a little lit up. Looks great. Taken red hood off to settle him. 6 Protektorat - hard to dislike. Good shine to coat, well muscled. 2 Matata - wasn’t convinced by appearance when seen at Cheltenham, looks far better. Nice and relaxed in pre-parade. 1 Handstands - neat gelding, never too toward in the paddock, always calm and polite, fine but seen him stand out more. 4 Eldorado Allen - in fair order, not one of the better Tizzard horses in the last week, okay.

Full result 1. GO TO WAR 20/1

2. Doughmore Bay 10/1

3. Lud'or 10/3 joint-favourite

Winning reaction Nico de Boinville: "He was great. We're coming back off the back of two runs over fences and he just seemed to enjoy it today. He always had a nice handicap in him, that was great today. He has [won with lots in hand] in the end. He liked that ground, didn't mind being in a big field - I mean he was out in front and had a nice time - so that was great all round." And on riding Old Park Star at Haydock on Saturday: "I felt what you all saw so that was good."

Update 13 Kap Boy - very fit, tends to present that way. Verdict Doughmore Bay, Captain Teague and Spike Jones picks.

Parade ring updates Waiting for (13) Kap Boy. 7 Royal Rambler (below also) - keeping back out of the paddock till late. 16 Spike Jones - liked last time when falling and has upheld fitness; likeable. 8 Doughmore Bay - lean, has power and balance, like. 7 Royal Rambler (below also) - getting increasingly warm and sweaty, normal enough paddock behaviour. 3 Lud'or - straightforward and fit, couldn’t put you off. 12 Minella Missile - lengthy gelding, very lean. 5 Nab Wood - good level of definition, little plain through the coat but wouldn’t be a concern. 15 Love Of Neymore - occasionally toey and a little tight, defined. 10 Lord Snootie - still potentially might improve over ribs. 7 Royal Rambler - very lean and defined, especially from the yard. Eye catcher. 6 Green Book - still heavy, not come forward a considerable amount from last run. 2 Captain Teague - oozes quality compared to some of these. Has got a touch warm but no concerns. Fit enough to do himself justice after a long break. 11 Tranquil Sea - smaller gelding, relaxed, fine. 1 Botox Has - seen him look sharper in the past, okay definition but doesn’t stand out. 14 Go To War - big gelding, tends to present well, fine.

Full result 1. HIGHLANDS LEGACY 11/8 favourite

2. Torneo 10/3

Winning reaction Jonjo O’Neill: “He is a tough little horse. He is a fun horse and he is doing his bit as he is going along. "They are in good form at the moment and that is the main thing. It was a good run at Newbury and his race at Aintree was good, and that has worked out well. He has done well. “I hope we can get into a nice race in the spring off a low weight. He would need to improve though as he is kind of at his limits. “You could look at the Red Rum [at Aintree] hopefully further down the road. You would probably be targeting that, but I would have to ask AJ!"

Highlands Legacy (nearside) overhauls Torneo in the nick of time

Verdict Highlands Legacy and Torneo for forecast.

Parade ring updates 8 Torneo - one of the better runners, good shine to coat, fit. 9 Dr T J Eckleburg - lighter and fitter than they usually present from the yard; different type. Okay. 1 Nells Son - alert and positive in the walk, some definition but not the fittest in the field. 3 Sans Bruit - always tends to present well enough, okay fitness, doesn’t jump out. 7 Highlands Legacy - stands out, very tight and muscular. Not much to dislike. 2 Mirabad - deep girthed gelding with a good top line, quiet demeanour, fine.

Full result 1. SALVER 7/5 favourite

2. Doyen Quest 12/1

Winning reaction Caoilin Quinn: "He's not the easiest to ride. We had a hood on him because he's quite revvy beforehand but actually in the race he's quite lazy nowadays. I made the decision to go to the front because he wasn't taking me and he wasn't jumping well and all he does is stay, that's his biggest factor. "He's probably a Welsh National horse in time, that's the sort of race that's probably tailor made for him. I think, really, his speed only comes out when the ground is like this, he does have a bit of boot when they quicken but all he does is just grind races out. "I wouldn't call him ungenuine, I'd just call him lazy; hence why we put the cheekpieces on him today and they worked a treat."

Salver (left) gets the better of Doyen Quest

Verdict Wade Out preferred with Doyen Quest to out run odds.

Parade ring updates 1 Salver - red hood. Muscular body but little neck. A little bit nervy, no major concerns. Okay. 2 Wade Out - looks well in himself, has come into the pre-parade with a nice alert walk and a bit of a bounce. Rib fit. 6 Moon Rocket - neat gelding, well put together. Fit and fine. 4 Jeriko Du Reponet - not been inspired by the gelding this year, looks a little lacklustre attitude-wise in the paddock. Probably better fitness than previous runs. 5 Laurens Bay - very fit, high level of definition over the ribs. Tentative in the walk but tends to be that way. 3 Doyen Quest - always been an appealing horse aesthetically and looks as well as ever. Positive in the walk.

Full result 1. SCORPIO RISING 3/1

2. Top Jimmy 5/1

3. Lisbane Park 9/1

Winning reaction Sean Bowen: "Of course it was a legal manoeuvre, I knew Harry [Skelton] was going best and he was just behind James [Bowen] and using James as a target and I wanted to get past him fast and I got past him before he realised I was coming and then he's tried to edge out when I'm already there. Not much I can do about that is there? "It's race riding, I come past him fast and he wasn't able to get out and my horse was best on the day. It was impressive, always thought he was a three miler but he's got quicker as he's had racing; he'll be a lovely chaser next season and he just keeps progressing."

Scorpio Rising and Sean Bowen winning at Windsor

Verdict Fresh Kicks and Kel Du Large appeal as very much ‘today’ horses; fit and physically forward. No negatives on Harry Lowes. Tyson and Top Jimmy tense.

Parade ring updates 8 Maldini Milano - big gelding, nice type. Easy going, very fit, no negatives. 2 Scorpio Rising - red hood but relaxed in the paddock. Big rangy grey, walks well. Alert. 3 Lisbane Park - rangy and unfurnished still. Will keep progressing physically, fine level of definition. 9 Kel Du Large - one of the most appealing in the field. Workmanlike in appearance rather than oozing class, but fit and straightforward. 4 Harry Lowes - lovely stamp, quality type. Very fit, not much to dislike. 1 Top Jimmy - very fit; yard's runners have been presenting that way in recent weeks. Red hood but very busy, needs to settle. 7 Fashion Hunter - big, solid gelding with plenty of chest and girth. Size would suggest he’ll keep improving for runs. 10 Tyson - no fitness questions after a break but a little edgy - lots going on in pre-parade/unsaddling. 6 Fresh Kicks - leaner than they usually present from the yard, has a bit of quality and presence.

Full result 1. GETAWHISKY 13/8 favourite

2. Hornica 11/2

Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "What happened the last day wasn't ideal but she's been schooling fine at home since, we've done plenty with her, and she's pretty talented and hopefully she will get a bit of confidence off the back of that today. She jumped a little bit high but nice mare. "It was a massive day last year, John [Hales] was here, but Protektorat has done what he's done, he's got a great record, he's in good form. He's another year older but you couldn't tell him that, he still thinks he's eight-years-old and has great enthusiasm for it and he's in great form. Just tightened up his palate, a little cauterisation of the palate, he's had it in the past, we've had that done since he last ran at Cheltenham. Hopefully that will help."

Getawhisky on her way to winning at Windsor

Verdict Getawhisky and Hornica best pair here for a hopeful forecast. No negatives.