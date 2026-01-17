Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the Berkshire Winter Million at Ascot

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from all three days of the Berkshire Winter Million. Recap the action from Ascot.

Full result 1. WHISKEY YANKEE 14/1

2. Laguna Beach 7/4 favourite

3. Kasino Des Mottes 5/1

Winning reaction Dylan Johnston: "Nice horse; I thought it ride like a good race and I think if something was to come with us it took me right into the race and he went again. First time he's ever had his head in front. As a whole with Sam's, they jump well first time out, they do plenty at home. To be fair to the horse he's done a few pieces of work now where we thought he was maybe a little bit out of the ordinary but to come and do it in what was kind of a hot contest to start in.........but credit to Sam, he doesn't miss them."

Verdict Tobyshill and Minella Marathon preferred.

Parade ring updates 4 The Burren Man - very fit but a little edgy since switching to paddock. Still with something to learn. 1 Kasino Des Mottes - rangy and athletic, moves well. Fine. 5 Betgoodwin - big strong gelding as we’d expect from the yard. Green and strong still, will learn. 7 Tobyshill - catches the eye instantly, delicate and light on his feet. Very fit. 8 Uptown Dandy - heavy set gelding but clearly done some work. Fine. 3 Minella Marathon - lightly on toes but a lovely physical. Easy moving, classic type from the yard. Athletic. 2 Laguna Beach - fussy and strong in the pre-parade, but undoubtedly fit. Still babyish physically. 9 Whiskey Yankee - an early eyecatcher, nice stamp of a horse. A little heavy through the girth but the yards runners can present this way.

Full result 1. JONBON 6/1

Winning reaction James Bowen: "I was really grateful to Mr Henderson and Mr McManus to let me ride him after how it went the last time; hopefully I've put things right anyway. There was a moment there where I was kind of going through the motions on him thinking I wasn't going to get anywhere but he came home strong. Great feeling, I could feel him gaining and the crowd could obviously see it, it's brilliant."

James Bowen celebrates aboard Jonbon

Verdict Very taken by Thistle Ask. Il Etait Temps looks spot on, between those two on appearance.

Parade ring updates 3 Jonbon (below also) - doing some close ups with the tv cameras and starting to get on his mettle a little. No concerns. 2 Il Etait Temps - from a paddock perspective, this horse will never stand out. A bit plain and unassuming; but he always looks like this and he’s as fit as we’ve seen him. 1 Gidleigh Park - sharpened up fitness-wise since last Ascot run, big gelding. Two handlers for reassurance, okay. 3 Jonbon (below also) - unperturbed by pre-race change of saddling, fine and fit but lacking the stand out quality of previous seasons. 4 Thistle Ask - visually impressed by this gelding. Has a lovely demeanour, business like with no sign of tension. Very fit and ready. 3 Jonbon - relaxed and easy going, going into the saddling box to be tacked up, update to follow.

Full result 1. CAME FROM NOWHERE 3/1 favourite

2. Tripoli Flyer 4/1

3. Moveit Like Minnie 17/2

Winning reaction Lorcan Williams: "He showed promise as a bumper horse and then his Achilles Heel is probably he's been a bit too enthusiastic in the past. Fantastic job by the team because he picked up a little injury and had a bit of time off and he's just gone from strength to strength; his form is good and we knew he had a big one in him and thank god he was in the form of his life today. His way of going, he's got a very high knee action, he sort of eats the ground up, we felt that when we got to Kempton the ground was on the quicker side which wouldn't have suited him, thank god they had the rain this morning and he's thrived on it."

Verdict Faivoir best, like Thanksforthehelp or Marche d'Aligre as alternatives.

Parade ring updates 1 Tripoli Flyer - always has a bit of quality about him. Relaxing as he gets older. Fine. 4 Samuel Spade - stocky build and therefore never jumps out from a fitness perspective. Looks well for him. 9 Surrey Lord - pick of the paddock when winning last time. Presenting in a similar way; perhaps doesn’t stand out in this field, but nothing to dislike. 3 Metier - tends to present well and has a good shine to coat. Fine. 5 Came From Nowhere - red hood and businesslike in the walk. Has started to get a little warm but not uptight. Fine. 7 Marche d'Aligre - big gelding, different type to the majority of these. Fit for framed good definition over quarters. 8 Patriotik - keen to get on with things and throwing his head about. Looks in fair order. 10 Moveit Like Minnie - busy and strong in the pre-parade, fair definition. 2 Faivoir - always catches the eye, aesthetically pleasing, good top line. Looks well. 6 Thanksforthehelp - athletic grey, hard to believe the team could get him fitter.

Full result 1. VINCENZO 6/4 favourite

2. Bad 7/1

3. Etalon 8/1

Winning reaction Sam Thomas: “He deserved that. He is genuine and hit the line hard in both of those runs then and just bumped into other horses on the day, which Cheltenham is all about I imagine. I’m just delighted for him. Coming into this race as a short priced favourite for a one hundred thousand pounds handicap is a nice position to be in, but anything other than winning is disappointing for the connections. I’m just thrilled. “Dylan is riding as well as he has ever done and he knows our horses inside out. We discuss our tactics a little bit, but he has got a real good head on him. You could see the horse was flat to the boards everywhere, and he didn’t really help him as he was jumping left everywhere, but I think he has given him an unbelievable ride and huge credit for Dylan for getting him up. “I think he will get three miles and as he is getting older he is just finishing his races really well. I’ve not got past today, and the Newbury race [Greatwood Gold Cup], might come a bit too soon. He has had a seriously hard race there and the horse owes us nothing this season.”

Vincenzo wins at Ascot

Verdict Vincenzo sets a high benchmark and by far the best. Heltenham second choice.

Parade ring updates 5 Fugitif - always presents well, and does so again. Fit, no negatives. 3 Etalon - always an imposing physical, ready enough for the day, probably marginally less impressive than last time but there isn’t much in it. 8 Heltenham - probably the marginally preferred of the two Skelton horses, defined and walking well. 9 Neon Moon - slim and narrow, fit, teds to present that way. Not much to dislike. 7 Scarface - looks in better condition than last two starts, coat improved. Relaxed. 6 Vincenzo - immediately stands out on entry to pre-parade, has a presence. Wears red hood but not busy. Looks improved from Cheltenham. 2 Jungle Boogie - best runner sighted from the yard in last week. Has come forward from Cheltenham and more settled. 4 Bad - liked on his latest start and presenting well again. Tends to display a good level of fitness. Fine. 1 Hitman - tall, slim gelding. Tends to present well and does so, very defined over ribs.

Full result 1. OOH BETTY 7/1

Winning reaction Ben Jones: "She might be small but geez she does try extremely hard. I've had a lot of fun on this mare and I haven't been able to ride her the last three or four times and to be honest she hasn't been putting her races together. When I saw my name next to her name today I was genuinely excited and I couldn't wait to get back on her. It means a lot to give Ben [Clarke] and his team a big winner like that; after I lost my claim I was a little bit quiet and he was the one that backed me all the way so just to give this little bit back to him means an awful lot." Sally Usher: "She is [like my child]. She is just the best person. There's no issues with her, she's the calmest, cool as a cucumber, she's just class and I'm thrilled for her. Probably happier for her than myself but I'm just absolutely thrilled. We've got some really nice horses and we've been knocking on the door for quite a while now and to put one out there that we were confident with and to get the job done means an awful lot."

Ooh Betty wins under Ben Jones at Ascot

Verdict La Conquiere best, but Sunset Marquesa should be shorter in the betting.

Parade ring updates 3 La Conquiere - strong in the pre-parade and on edge; second handler added and much more lady-like. Shining and very defined. 5 Sunset Marquesa - seen on last two outings and she’s definitely the fittest of those three occasions. Big raw-looking mare, no further fitness to find. 1 Joyeuse - can be a little busy but she’s settled enough. Has size and length to her, fine definition. 4 Ooh Betty - neat mare, close coupled and small. Good level of definition, fine.

Full result 1. THE JUKEBOX KID 13/8 favourite

2. Montregard 8/1

3. In d'Or 5/1

Winning reaction Ben Jones: "I've only sat on him once up in Carlisle and he gave me a lovely feel that day; to be fair he probably felt very, very similar today. He jumped brilliant, got into a lovely rhythm. I was never going too quick and everytime something came to my girth up the back straight the last time, I just kept pushing him along. It was a do or die moment [the last], I sat quiet on one at Kempton last week and probably got beat for it so I won't be doing that for a while."

The Jukebox Kid wins at Ascot

Verdict Good standard of fitness across the field, Welcome To Cartries and Montregard preferred. The Jukebox Kid is getting increasingly warm.

Parade ring updates 2 Issam - late to paddock, small gelding but very well muscled, likeable type. 5 The Jukebox Kid (below also) - increasingly warm. 5 The Jukebox Kid - second handler added in the paddock as started to get keen. Very fit, has started to get a bit warm. 11 Minella Blueway - hard fit, well muscled, business like. Fine. 1 Outlaw Peter - nicely keen: ready to get on with the job. Definition although his stablemate appeals more on fitness. 9 Eyed - tends to be on the keener side in the paddock and probably profiling the same. Fit and well. 6 Kap Vert - has got a touch warm, okay level of fitness. Not a stand out. 10 Montregard - walks well and business like. Swinging movement, good level of fitness. 8 Laganhill - very strong and keen, stressy. Would be a concern, for all he has a fair amount of fitness. 4 In d'Or - fit. One of the better O’Brien horses in last few days but a little on toes. 3 Welcome To Cartries - impressive. Always appeals on paddock but hard to fault him. Tall, athletic gelding. Not a scrap of fat, high level of definition. 7 Chavez - tend to look well from the yard after a break. Some definition but a big type, also on toes. Probably needs a run to take the edge off.

Full result 1. WINSTON JUNIOR Evens favourite

2. Genealogy 16/1

3. Talakan 14/1

Winning reaction Harry Cobden: "He's a nice horse. I just loved the way he had a bit of a look there today in front but still at the same time doing plenty and he's got to learn. I didn't ask him at the last though, he came [up] on his own there but he's got a lovely way of going and I just think he'll keep improving from run to run. A nice horse going forward. "Everytime I try and get clever it backfires on me. I think go out there and ride Jonbon how they normally ride him. Keep it simple and get him into a nice rhythm and where we are is where we are but we know what the Irish horse is going to do and we know what the Skelton horse is going to do."

Winston Junior wins under Harry Cobden at Ascot

Verdict Definitely between Winston Junior and Down To Business, slender preference for Down To Business who has stayed level headed throughout. At a price, Genealogy appeals.