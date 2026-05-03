Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the 1000 Guineas card at Newmarket

The Trackside Live team enjoyed a successful three days, including the 1000 Guineas 1-2. Recap Sunday's comments plus results, replays and reaction.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates

Full result 1. EVANESCO 9/2

2. Sahara King 9/4

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Winning reaction Charlie Johnston: "Fantastic day. Bookending the card with some great runs in between from Venetian Lace, Align The Stars and Pole Star. We threw everything we had at this weekend so to have four winners was brilliant. "I really love this horse and I was a bit disappointed at the Craven meeting, I thought he travelled into it like the best horse and just emptied that last 150 yards. We were having a debate whether it was stamina, I wondered whether he needed a little bit, and he's clearly stepped forward from it. "I'd say that's [Golden Gates at Royal Ascot] where he'll go next. The handicapper is not going to miss us and we'll go there from a pretty high mark but he's always a horse who we thought had plenty of ability and he's improved a lot through the winter; he's done so well physically, he's a real strong, bull of a horse now. Exciting for this team. "Kia has been a huge supporter of mine. This is a relatively cheap purchase by most of them. Ancient Egypt is a level of horse that I don't ordinarily get through the door and to deliver with both of them for him this weekend is great."

Verdict Crockham Heath best.

Parade ring updates 4 Gatehouse - no fitness questions but getting warm. 1 Study Of Words - well defined, fit and well. 2 Sahara King - still a bit unsure and should come forward over the ribs for the run. 3 Evanesco - slender frame, good level of definition, nothing to dislike. 5 Crockham Heath - a little warm and strong, but well muscled and powerful. Easy to forgive sweat as appeals from a fitness perspective.

Full result 1. NAPA 7/2

2. Jaan Ki Tukri 4/1

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Winning reaction David Egan: "Fast but galloped out really well. It's almost like when you watch the breezers, the good ones gallop out all the way to the top of the hill and that's something he did there. Classy horse, I always liked him, he's a horse we always held in very high regard. "He was actually purchased by Kevin and Kia's son Maxi at the sales. Naval Crown, first season sire. I expected a little bit more from him the first day but he's quite raw in the paddock, showed his immaturity but I think it looks like that Newbury race is going to be a strong, strong account so nice to see him do that today and the world's his oyster really. "He'd go six. Qualifies for the new Windsor Castle, could be the race for him but the words Royal Ascot, it's a bit early for him, I won't swear yet! Four winners for the team yet and not done yet; Evanesco is a nice horse and Charlie's horses are flying, good run in the Guineas. This lad had a nice comeback run and he should come on from that run at the Craven."

Update 2 Beauty For Love negative. Verdict Between The Dancing Pirate and Jaan Ki Tukri. The Dancing Pirate better physical but green, slight preference for Jaan Ki Tukri who was liked at Newbury and appeals again.

Parade ring updates 5 Noble Raider - straightforward and professional, walks well, smaller build, fine. 4 Napa - sweating heavily, still inexperienced after one run, nice enough physical but still plenty to learn. 6 Persian Spring - nice type, good demeanour, okay for debut but will come on. 3 Jaan Ki Tukri - liked last time and appeals again, fit and professional. 2 Beauty For Love - very on toes, hard to hold, will learn plenty. 7 The Dancing Pirate - strong type, very physically forward, bull-like, appeals if he stays calm. 1 Agamemnon - very keen and on toes, green, concern.

Full result 1. EFSIXTEEN 11/4

2. Lazurite 9/1

3. Crownbreaker 6/1

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Winning reaction George Scott: "She did everything right, she was obviously very well prepped from the O'Callaghans, and she cruised through the race like a good one, had the right man on board, and she maybe hit the front early enough and rolled round a little bit. "It is [a good start with the juveniles], all credit goes to Shaikh Khalid who picked her out himself with Anthony Stroud and they've got a great record at the breeze-ups that operation, we've just pointed her in the right direction the last couple of weeks. "Havana Grey is an amazing stallion, he just does it at every level - great with breezers, lovely yearlings, they progress - so credit to Whitsbury. We had such an amazing day supporting George yesterday; one of my best, best friends. To come to Newmarket and win races is very important to us, I thought she would run well and she's done that and she'll have another run now before Royal Ascot; I think she'll benefit from one more run and I also think she might get six furlongs, we'll see what Oisin says but I think she's more Albany."

Verdict Pageant Girl best.

Parade ring updates 6 Havana Sprite - needs the run, will come forward for this. 1 Pageant Girl - small and together, very fit, early season two year-old. 8 Lazurite - one of the better models, has fitness, taking proceedings well. 7 Holi Scarlett - getting warm and on toes, fit but inexperience would be a major concern. 4 Donna Beauty - big filly, on edge and strong, will learn plenty for experience. 5 Efsixteen - behind in the coat but small and muscular, very much today. 3 Crownbreaker - lovely demeanour for a debutante, deep chest and girth, will come on. 2 Call Me Tomorrow - behind in the coat; presented the same last time, fairly long backed for size, occasional whinny

Full result and report 1. TRUE LOVE 5/1

2. Evolutionist 16/1

3. Venetian Lace 33/1

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Winning reaction Wayne Lordan: "She was coming into it off her win at Leopardstown over seven, so I suppose we were stepping up to a mile and it was a little bit of a question mark for her because she's a filly with loads of pace but I got a nice position and she settled really well. "I think running past the two I was still going pretty easy and it was only a matter of time, just let her go forward and she saw out the mile well. She's quite a big filly and she's everything about her. She's a filly so big she's progressing all the time and I think going that mile has opened more options for her so everything is a plus."

Celebration time for connections of True Love

Update Inis Mor and Silenciosa both very sweaty and on edge. Verdict True Love, Abashiri and Evolutionist best for today.

Parade ring updates 14 Timeforshowcasing - Classic Johnston horse, tall and strong, looks in good order, not turned a hair. 8 My Highness - muscular and powerful, bit of a monster, keeping behind in the yard as liable to get on toes, will need to be kept managed into the paddock. 12 Spicy Marg - big tall filly, has been a little nervous in the past and presents similar. 10 Rose Ghaiyyath - has got warm, easily managed though, strong but together. Be concerned about her nerves today, one for the notebook. 5 Evolutionist - compact and muscular, tuned to the day, one of the fittest fillies sighted. 6 Inis Mor - leggy and fit, has come forward from last run, slightly warm. 7 Mubasimah - low slung filly, always presents the same, fit and well. 11 Silenciosa - sweating and agitated, leggy, athletic type but would be a concern behaviour-wise. 15 Touleen - small and together filly, was fit for the Fred Darling and hasn’t come significantly forward. 4 Domina Ignis - neat, balanced filly, fine - nothing more. 19 Venetian Sun - never liked as a two year-old, has gone from ugly duckling to swan as a three year-old. Muscular and strong compared to last year; plenty to like. 17 True Test - well balanced, fit filly. Nothing to dislike but doesn’t jump out. 3 Darn Hot Gallop - tiny, agile filly. Doesn’t appeal against these big quality fillies, but she presented like this when winning at the Craven. 1 Abashiri - strong filly, plenty of chest and girth. Very fit and has quality. 2 Azleet - heavy set filly but does look considerably improved from Nell Gwyn. Ponied again, relaxed. 13 The Prettiest Star - leggy athletic filly, rangy rather than aesthetically pleasing, other appealing more. 9 Precise - small filly, compact. Lacking definition, will come forward for the run. 16 True Love - always been a big filly and impresses physically. Very fit; lovely demeanour.

Full result 1. GOBLET OF FIRE 4/1

2. Align The Stars 13/2

3. Pole Star 6/1

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Winning reaction Saffie Osborne: "It's really cool! "Growing up in Lambourn and Dad having ridden a lot for Nicky and having ridden plenty of Grade 1 winners for him and I've known Nicky and Sophie Henderson my whole life so it's really special to ride them a winner, especially on a nice day like this. "Nicky said to me 'don't get to the front too soon' and I was panicking slightly when I was still cantering coming down to the furlong pole. He's obviously a really smart horse and as Nicky said to me on the phone this morning, he said 'he's more of a flat horse that we run over jumps rather than the other way round'. "Really excited. Touleen's work this spring has been superb, I feel she's come forward from her run in the Fred Darling and really honoured and really excited to be riding such an exciting filly for amazing connections."

Saffie Osborne pictured after riding Goblet Of Fire to victory

Verdict Kihavah and Align The Stars best.

Parade ring updates 2 Kihavah - well defined and muscular, looks fit. 8 Bahadur - very tight and muscular, one of the better models. 9 Charging Thunder - sweating heavily, fair level of fitness but would be a concern. 3 Yashin - big, rangy gelding, will come on over the rib. 7 Dramatic Star - sweating heavily and very agitated, would be a major concern. No fitness questions. 1 Subsequent - starting to get warm on the neck, will sharpen up for the run. 6 Brasil Power - unappealing Boughey type; they’ve been a little hit and miss. Bit behind in the coat, fine but nothing special. 5 Align The Stars - big, imposing gelding, always tends to appeal in the paddock, in great order. 12 Goblet Of Fire - low to ground gelding, sturdy sort, fit and well. 4 Many Men - plain through the coat, never appeals in the paddock, hard to like but always presents the same. 10 Pole Star - preferred of the two Johnston runners, has a bit more strength and sturdiness. 11 Artisan Dancer - big gelding, lean to the point of light.

Full result and race report 1. JANCIS 18/1

2. Cathedral 9/2

3. Survie 9/2

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Winning reaction Sean Levey: "To be fair they went quite hard for a mile one here, ground was never going to be an issue for her. Obviously she had form to find but I think it just set up nicely for her with the pace that was on. I was kind of off the bridle, leaving her alone out the back; Willie did say she's not very social, she likes to come round them so I was kind of happy following away off the bridle. "I knew they were going hard. It wasn't until I went back to work on her, she covered the ground quite quickly and I probably got there way too soon but it's hard here when they go that hard, you need to get into the chase and they just spat me out a little bit soon but everything else was dead behind her so it wasn't a problem."

Jancis on her way to victory at Newmarket

Update 13 Survie - has got herself very warm and keen late on here. Will be saddled on the track. Verdict Francophone and Jancis best pair.

Parade ring updates 5 Cheshire Dancer - seen better Palmer horses over last few days, plain and doesn’t appeal on fitness. 6 Falakeyah - getting warm but been considerably worse in the past, no fitness questions. 11 Sand Gazelle - does tend to present well, fit and well. 9 Miss Justice - slender frame and tends to present very fit, does so again but didn’t jump out against some of these. 13 Survie - sweating and fussing, compact, coat behind, hard to like. 3 Cathedral - small and compact; doesn’t appeal fitness compared to some. 4 Chantilly Lace - dwarfs her rivals, strapping filly, strong in the pre-parade, solid prospect but you’d think a filly of her size would sharpen up. 1 American Gal - getting warm between the back legs, keen and strong, makes little appeal. 8 Jancis - very fit for reappearance run, plenty of definition behind. 7 Francophone - grown again as a five-year-old which didn’t feel possible, fit and well.

Full result and race report 1. JENNIFER JANE 11/2

2. Sacred Ground 2/1 favourite

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Winning reaction Silvestre De Sousa: "She run a great race for me at Sandown last year and obviously there was a bit of doubt as she finished out the frame [in the Prestige on her next start] but Charlie was very confident she would run a big race and he told me she was ready, she's been here at the track and she has developed. "She is a typical Charlie Johnston; jump, travel, run. I really like her, I think she will appreciate a bit more give in the ground as well, she changed her legs a couple of times, and I would like to say on good ground she's a better filly. The way she ran there I'd have no concern she'd get a mile and a half but she needs a bit of cut in the ground to find the best of her."

Jennifer Jane comes clear at Newmarket

Update 6 Sacred Ground - pulling very hard on the way to post. Verdict Between Esna and Brigid's Well here, Esna has the class edge and marginally preferred.