Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from Sky Bet Peterborough Chase day at Huntingdon

Our Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates from Sky Bet Peterborough Chase day at Huntingdon. Recap their thoughts plus results, reaction and replays.

Full result 1. TI'MAMZEL 12/1

2. Ladies Day 33/1

3. Katios Queen 25/1

Winning reaction Paul Hunt: “She had been going nicely at home, but you never quite know what is going to happen until they get to the track. It is great to see her come out today and do this as she will learn a lot. Once we got into the home straight, and she was still travelling well, we knew she would stay on, so we thought then we had got a chance. She got green at the front, but we are delighted. “Ed Bailey sorted her out for me, and I told him what I wanted as regards to a nice chaser going forward. He did his work, and Gary and Josh have done a great job. It will be great to see what we have got to come from her going forward as she is an exciting horse.”

Verdict Lune Brillante and Kaydence stand out.

Parade ring updates 12 One Dimensional - very fit for debut, strong in the paddock but easily held by handler, notable if she’s professional in the race. 9 Kaydence - graceful filly, moves well. Two handlers but taking proceedings well, likeable. 3 Bunny Bee - little busy and keen to get on with the job, but fairly professional for debut. Fit. 14 Wonderful Everyday - similar to her stablemate, compact and together. Very fit, couldn’t put you off. 10 Ladies Day - professional and noticeable that she’s had a few more starts than these. Fit. 1 Aj's Diamond - come into the paddock on her toes but she’s all muscle, no fitness questions. 8 Katios Queen - typical type from the Skelton yard, not overly flashy but well put together and fit. 6 Gidge - height and size without being raw and gangly, fit. 4 Closutton - on her toes. Small and compact model, fit but unassuming looks wise. 13 Ti'mamzel - massive, chasing mare. Two handlers to try and keep her settled, will learn plenty. 2 Babs - very on toes and difficult to hold. Fit, but will need to be managed. 7 Great Dance - not the biggest but plenty of rib definition, yard’s runners have been presenting fit. Neighing and green still. 11 Lune Brillante - eye immediately drawn to this filly, oozes quality, best of the yard’s runners. A little tense, she’ll still learn but she has a real appeal. 5 Dotties Promise - heavy set, stocky mare, hasn’t got the quality of some of these for all she’s fit.

Full result 1. DJELO 5/6 favourite

2. Edwardstone 14/1

Winning reaction Charlie Deutsch: "Very comfortable the whole way. He's a real pro, he sets a good gallop, he's in your hands the whole time, he's quick over his fences; I was really focussed and his jumping was just superb. Everything was positive, ears pricked. Similar to last year, just pretty straightforward for me. I tried to get him to pop the last and I probably should have just let him roll on down to it because we were already galloping but it was strange to have so much time and have choices at the end of a Grade 2; pretty magic. Saint Sam didn't really go I didn't feel and you've just got to go the pace your horse is comfortable and after a while I had sensed that Harry wasn't travelling as well and I was hoping I could take the lead then and it worked out well, just a lovely position to be in. "He is just a professional. He's forward, he's genuine, he tries, he's got speed, he's got stamina, he jumps, he's got brains, he's not stupid. There's not much to not like. Yesterday was a puzzling day at Sandown. There's been a couple of days but it's still early. I was a little bit muddled going into today as to where we were with the horses but a very good, classy horse like that gives you plenty of confidence."

Update 3 Saint Sam - getting very on toes. Verdict No negatives about Djelo, but Hitman really appealing.

Parade ring updates 4 Boombawn - poor walker, doesn’t track up behind. Fit and well enough. 3 Saint Sam - smaller type than some of these. Looks like he’ll come forward over the ribs, sturdily built type but should improve. 1 Djelo - the VW horses have been presenting fit and he’s the same - perhaps not as good as twelve months ago but that’s picking faults, he’s fit. 5 Edwardstone - impressed by how the team have upheld his condition as an eleven year old. Looks well in himself; but not a standout. 2 Hitman - immediately taken by him, early eye catcher. Well muscled, looks bright and well.

Full result 1. AMBIENTE FRIENDLY 4/5 favourite

2. Wondering Why 9/4

3. Eastern Shores 40/1

Winning reaction Sam Twiston-Davies: "It's a credit to him and the team. You see how he's been campaigned and he's had a very plentiful flat career but then to turn his hand to jumping - and his jumping is very good - and his appetite for that is fantastic. I didn't know what he'd have left to give considering he races quite keenly but clearly quite a bit. It was one of those, I was in front but hesitant to commit because I wanted to try and make sure I could finish well and in the end one got past me and, really surprising, then he got back at them. "I think in him now we can trust him to go a stride quicker, hopefully relax in front and then you know he gets the trip well is the truth of it. We were at each other and it was half us as a team fighting each other but on a drier surface you can probably half let him go a gear quicker but with conditions as they are, you want to save as much petrol as possible and thankfully he saved enough. Riding any of the horses for the Gredleys - they are smart flat horses - is a privileged position and with that comes a bit of responsibility."

Verdict Nothing wrong with Ambiente Friendly but taken by For Old Times Sake and Wondering Why.

Parade ring updates 4 For Old Times Sake - strong; quality gelding. Fit enough for reappearance and likeable. 7 Sense Of Reason - fit despite a break; light framed and narrow as you’d probably expect from the yard, makes some appeal. 10 Eastern Shores - very relaxed, some level of fitness but others appeal more. 1 Ambiente Friendly - small and clearly Flat bred compared to these, very fit and looks better than during Flat season. Settled compared to last start. 6 Saachi - big strong chasing type, okay. 3 Bobajob - been taken by the Henderson horse who are returning today, they’re fit and well. Nice gelding, in good order. 5 Glenmuick - heavy set horse with room for further improvement fitness-wise, others appeal more. 11 Ever Ready - very fit for return, lean over quarters. A little bit unsure on return to surroundings after a long break. 9 Wondering Why - not an obvious BP type. Has length and athletic mover - they’re usually more compact and together. Businesslike and fit. 2 Bamber - still somewhat green and inexperienced, lovely stamp but has got warm between the back legs. Will keep improving.

Full result 1. ZACONY REBEL 11/1

2. Trapista 9/1

Winning reaction James Best: "It was a mad race to be honest. First and foremost I really hope the jockeys, Tom Bellamy and Richie McLernon, are okay. We just followed away, and as you say there was drama in the race and it fell apart a bit. Ben Jones' horse was looking around in front and I didn't really want to be hitting the front myself, I was trying to just follow and not really help Ben but down the back last time my hands were tied. "It was lovely though because I was able to just sit on him and get him jumping nicely. The soft ground was a doubt before the race and with the race falling apart we've gone that big steadier, just trying to hold on to him until turning in. Lovely how he has quickened away from the last, yes admittedly the race fell apart but as long as everyone is safe and sound, glad to get his head in front again. He's a couple of bits of nice form back in the day, he's a bit in and out but his last run here was a great run and it's nice he's put two real good runs together now and, hopefully, that will give him a bit of confidence and take a step forward."

Verdict Top two in the market are both liked, marginal preference for the 3.

Parade ring updates 6 Zacony Rebel - fit but plain in the coat compared to some of these, okay. 5 Trapista - been kept busy and the race fitness shows. Rangy and athletic mare; fine. 3 Isle Of Gold - fit and keen. Built very uphill. Being strong but easily manageable catches the eye - better than the yards runners earlier in the card. 1 De Kingpin - big, strapping gelding, deep chested and girthed. Impressive physical, fit enough for frame although you’d suspect he’d keep improving. 4 Jongleur d'Etoiles - quite keen and starting to get himself warm, having a good look at everything. Fit enough but needs to settle to task in hand.

Full result 1. WE'RE RED AND BLUE 11/2

2. Haas Boy 9/2

3. Graecia 9/1

Winning reaction Jonjo O'Neill: "I've never had a bad winner, they're all welcome! He's quite a nice horse we think so it was nice to see him come back to form. That was more like it, he did everything right today really, jumped well and going nicely so I'm very pleased with that." On the health of the yard and if they are over the problem ['a bit of a virus']: "You never know do you? So long as they keep winning it doesn't matter! There's only one thing to do and that's give them time, otherwise you'll have no horse left so we gave them time and we're reasonably happy with most of them. It's like anything, you get the flu at school and it takes time to get over it. So long as it doesn't start going round again, that's the main thing."

We're Red And Blue pictured with connections

Verdict Haas Boy and Don't Mind If I Do the best pair.

Parade ring updates 5 Benvoy - long backed and lengthy, okay. 2 Bluegrass - good level of condition and fitness, couldn’t put you off. 1 Bust A Move - plain compared to some of these, okay fitness. 10 Graecia - been kept busy and it shows, good level of fitness, fine. 6 We're Red And Blue - another big, rangy individual with the scope for a fence, fit and well. 9 Callin Baton Rouge - plain in the coat compared to some of these, compact type, okay. 8 Haas Boy - very fit, rib definition and tighter over the quarters. 7 Time Interval - boots on all four. Lengthy individual with a rangy walk. Definition over quarters, but others stand out more from a fitness perspective. 4 Clap Of Thunder - still a big, raw and unfurnished gelding, strong in paddock. Fit but will still improve mentally/physically. 3 Don't Mind If I Do - smart, well balanced gelding, good walk and fit.

Full result 1. DRACO MALFOY evens favourite

2. Lisnamurrican 9/2

3. Luwdvig 50/1

Winning reaction Kim Bailey: "He won a point-to-point in Ireland, we played around with him in bumpers last year because he wasn't ready to go hurdling. He'll be better over fences so this will be a play around season for him in many respects, he'll obviously carry a penalty next time and go somewhere up in grade probably in the spring. Next season will be when we see the best of him. "He didn't look as though he was doing an awful lot the whole way round really, he did it very easy but who knows. It's a really nice way to start his career off and very pleased for Sir Francis and Sir Richard who is sadly not here today but I'm sure he's watching. At the end of it we're here to win races and obviously we like to win them nice and easy if we can. This horse was bought after Chianti Classico won at Cheltenham, he was the horse that was going to come on after him - sadly Chianti Classico is not here but this one will hopefully take his place."

Verdict Coastal Command and The Hawkstonian best.

Parade ring updates 9 Tom Desjy - wears red hood but easily managed, neat type, not unfit after break. 6 Maccarellu - fit enough, short coupled and compact, boots on all 4. 2 Coastal Command - finer, light limbed type compared to some of these, fit. 8 The Hawkstonian - much improved since bumper days, has strength and power but not overly big, like. 7 Monsun Climate - big strong chasing type, likeable but the physical type to keep improving. 4 Golly Gosh - typical of the yard, lean and athletic, good level of fitness. 3 Draco Malfoy - will come forward for whatever he does today, still definition to find over ribs. 11 Lisnamurrican - taken by this mare, athletic and fit enough returning, catching the eye. 10 Everlasting Pearl - interesting character, nice movement, green and should learn plenty. 5 Luwdvig - big, stockily built gelding, should still come forward for the run. 12 One Cool Mix - fairly fit for a debutante, has been professional enough. 1 Bel Ombre - two handlers and fussing in the head, big type.

Full result 1. WALDEN 11/1

2. The Secret Pearl 18/1

3. Bitsnbuckles 16/1

Winning reaction Cameron Iles: "I didn't want to be in front on my own, I was hoping for some pace in the race but there wasn't. After jumping the first I knew he was enjoying himself in front and didn't want to disappoint him; I just let him enjoy himself, he's not ran in a long time so he needs a good experience first time. "We are having a great season, we've got some lovely horses in training, some nice young horses. I think this lad might come on a little bit for that, he's still quite big, but it was a great start to the season. He's actually a really lazy horse at home and you'd have to kick him everywhere but when I had horses on my girth everywhere, it just lit him up and he absolutely loved it so that could be a good tactic going forward. He probably could jump a fence next season, he'll stay a bit further, seems to go on soft ground so there is definitely room for improvement."

Verdict Willing to risk Tigga Time, think they are managing him well. Tigga Time and Youdecide the best pair.