Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from Saturday of the December Meeting at Cheltenham

Our Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates from the second day of the December Meeting at Cheltenham and were among the winners. Recap their thoughts plus results, replays and reaction.

Full result 1. NURSE SUSAN 13/2

2. Siog Geal 85/40 favourite

3. Game Colours 13/2

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Dan Skelton: "The horses have been a bit unlucky for him [Colm Donlon, owner] this year and in the past couple of years had injuries to really, really good horses and it's great for him to have a winner. She's always been a really good mare and I'd have loved to have had a clear career with her because I think she could have been, I wouldn't necessarily say a Grade 1 horse because that's a little bit too bold, but she's good on her day. "She got a leg and then when she came back she was a bit fragile through it but maybe her body needed time to get stronger and who's not to say that now she won't hold her form a bit better and is a bit simpler to train; absolutely delighted with her. I said to Colm before the race that I had the feeling if it wasn't today then it wasn't ever going to be. Good girl. "Colm has won two Coral Cups, it would be nice to win a third wouldn't it? They're all getting their flu vacs [vaccinations] at the moment, she might not get hers, we might go to Sandown on 3rd January, there's a good mares' hurdle and then we might just leave her up to the Coral Cup."

Verdict Lagoon Nebula the pick.

Parade ring updates 7 Game Colours - very fit and well. 8 Sweet Caryline - can look on the big side, it's how she is, isn't a negative, she's fine. 3 Mermaids Cave - okay, others appeal more on looks. 6 Pretending - fine, fit. 9 Lagoon Nebula - looks in great order, very fit, good coat, appeals. 4 Siog Geal - fine, but she's a little busy in the pre-parade, could just do with settling it down a touch. 10 Pismo Beach - a compact type, neat though, and fit. 2 Nurse Susan - a prime example, much more size to her, lengthy and looks well. 1 Jubilee Alpha - is fit and well, of that there's no doubt, but physically others are bigger and she's going to have to give them weight. Pre-parade.

Full result 1. CARLENRIG 4/1

2. They Call Me Hugo 6/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "Great placing by Dan, the race does stand out in the calendar a bit for those three milers but we were keen to get one run into him before he came here and he ran well at Chepstow and built on that. He's a chaser in the making but it was a good performance. He was a bit babyish once he hit the front, he's never done that before and been in the heat of the race before. The three miles suited him well. Once I came over to the rail that helped him, he changed legs and off he went up the rail and I felt he won well in the end. I was mindful that he was going that way [to the rail] and I thought I'm better off letting him get there sooner rather than later because keeping him running straight, I think I'd have hindered him and stopped him running forward; there wasn't another horse there and when he got to the rail he was away. I think the form will stand up. "They went quite slow and I found myself travelling a bit too well and a bit too close to the pace on Hoe Joly Smoke. We'll probably go back to a flat track, he doesn't quite see it out up that hill but he's knocking on the door and, normally, when you knock on the door it opens at some point. I think we've got a race in mind for him, end of February at Kempton over three miles worth quite a few quid so we'll have a go at that. I think he's going to land on one of them in a minute and if not we'll come down in grade."

Verdict Conman John is fine but isn't a standout. Carlenrig a lovely looker and just gets the nod. Kasino Des Mottes more for now than a few too, and could get in the mix.

Parade ring updates 4 Kasino Des Mottes - nice size for hurdling and more for now than a few of these, fit. 6 They Call Me Hugo (see below also) - red hood on and now a little keen too. 7 Intosomethinggood (see below also) - keen now. 6 They Call Me Hugo - is the one that looks like he might just come on a touch for this, others a little better today. 2 Big Cadillac - another giant, lolloping round the pre-parade, looks well but he'll just keep taking steps forward whatever he does here. 7 Intosomethinggood - fine, but he's somewhat exposed in this company now, and others make more appeal on looks. 5 Reckless Spending - another built for fences, still a bit of filling out to do, but overall makes appeal. 3 Carlenrig - looks like he's come on plenty from Chepstow, good, strong-bodied, makes appeal. 1 Conman John - very laid back, strongly built chasing type. Very fit.

Full result 1. DAVID'S WELL 6/4 favourite

2. JPR One 9/2

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Harry Cobden: "He was very good [over his fences], he was very good the whole way. He's obviously a horse that's on the up and Chris has done a brilliant job with him to win his last three starts and now he's won four and he probably wouldn't finish last in the Grand Annual in March; he's obviously improving and it's nice to pick up a spare ride. I was pretty long at the last two, the last fence was a bit of a poke and hope really but JPR One is a very good horse on his day and this lad was tough. I think so [that there's more to come], I think a faster run race would see him at his best because I haven't actually gone that quick, or I haven't felt like I've gone that quick, and it feels like all he does is stay and you know what it's like in a Grand Annual, they go a million everywhere and he'd probably be slightly behind the bridle and coming home late. He's quite a rideable horse, very likeable and easy going. "Il Ridoto was disappointing. I thought he'd run well jumping the third last, he emptied out a little bit. Back to the drawing board, maybe we try somewhere else; he's run here quite a lot of times, had a lot of hard races and we could go to Newbury or somewhere like that. "Winston Junior is a nice horse I thought. He was very, very keen the whole way and I was sure he was going to walk home but he stayed going quite nicely. He's obviously got to settle and do everything right before we can properly see what he really is but hopefully he'll keep progressing."

David's Well and Harry Cobden are in control

Verdict Open looking. Can't fault Triple Trade, he's best.

Parade ring updates 2 Gunsight Ridge - okay, hasn't come on as much as expected though. 1 JPR One - fit and well but I've seen him look slightly better, I feel. 3 Sans Bruit (see below also) - fine, but will come on again for this. 5 David's Well - fit, but in need of a lead in the paddock, was a bit keen. 3 Sans Bruit - a hard call, will wait for rug off. 8 Triple Trade - fit, no issues there. 7 Joker De Mai - okay, bit stiff in the walk. 9 Dr T J Eckleburg - very fit, has come on a bit for last run.

Full result 1. GLENGOULY 33/1

2. Vincenzo 7/2

3. Jagwar 11/4 favourite

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Sean Bowen: "It always helps when a horse can travel, he's obviously been running over two miles so I was able to get out sharp, wing a few fences and then I was able to dictate the whole race. I was happy that I could always keep slowing it down because he's got good form over two miles. "From the top of the hill I was going a good gallop because I didn't want them all coming round me so I was making sure I was making it even enough so they wouldn't come and tackle me. I'd say he was gaining lengths on the field with his jumping, got in an amazing rhythm; brilliant. "Great training performance by Faye and AP [McCoy], my agent earlier in the week said 'you have to ride Glengouly' and I said 'it's 7lb out of the handicap, it's got no chance' and he said 'I promise you they said it's a massive chance' and they got it right."

Glengouly and Sean Bowen lead the field home

Verdict Colonel Harry the pick.

Parade ring updates 5 Martator (see below also) - still a little keen but very fit. Rug off Jagwar (2, see below also) and is fine, but others look better. Rug off Colonel Harry (3, see below also) and that's very fit. 4 Imperial Saint - fit, much as he was at Aintree. 8 Es Perfecto - okay, much as he was last time, maybe hadn't come on as much as expected. 5 Martator - very fit, walking with a purpose to him. 11 Glengouly - fit, relaxed. 10 Kim Roque - very fit and well, looks in great order. 2 Jagwar - is okay, but will definitely come on for this. 7 Vincenzo - already warm and teeth grinding. 3 Colonel Harry - has come on for recent run, looks in great order. 9 Hoe Joly Smoke - fit and well, no issues.

Full result 1. PARTY VIBES 12/1

2. Theonewedreamof 5/1

3. Realta Liath 10/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Sam Twiston-Davies: "Firstly, always great to ride a winner for Dickie who was a hero growing up along with Carl Llewellyn and such so it's always quite a buzz to ride a winner for him. It was tight towards the inner, she had to be very brave at one stage and thankfully she was but you knew with her she's a hardy bit of kit and, thankfully, when she got towards the inner and jumped the last she was away. "I think as she's growing up, she could possibly try a bit further now; April might have been a bit sharp for her, obviously good to soft ground today and a good tempo to aim at and I think it's stamina that won the race on the day. A credit to Cheltenham [for staging good races for mares] and credit to the Veterans' Series; the mares' programme in Britain is fantastic and they should be applauded for that but also the races that they do put on for the veterans, it gives them another bite of the apple and it does help yards like Henry's and ours at home."

Party Vibes on her way to a thrilling victory

Verdict Looks open. Georgi Girl and Party Vibes best pair. Lady Jago best of the outsiders.

Parade ring updates Trainer now involved with Kalista Love, trying to help calm her down. 5 Greyval (see below also) - keen, needs to be careful she doesn't get worse but she is very fit. 14 It's Easy - another positive, she looks in great shape. 15 Kalista Love - getting a bit keen now. No real negatives as yet. Have to say that, for Party Vibes, she's remarkably well behaved today, normally sweating up by now, take that as a positive 10 Lady Jago - catches the eye a bit, looks well. Still a lot of rugs on again here. 2 Georgi Girl - good strong chasing type, fitand well, appeals. 5 Greyval - very fit and on toes, again she's displayed this behaviour before, but she does look well. 6 Party Vibes - already getting warm - this is fairly standard behaviour for her, isn't a negative as yet. Just positives and negatives only for this - anything not mentioned, assume a neutral stance.

Post-race update As an FYI, The Jukebox Kid came back blowing very, very hard and still was when taken away 5 minutes later. Full result 1. ZERTAKT 7/1

2. Holokea 8/1

3. As The Fella Says 7/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Charlie Deutsch: "He's not quick but he's a trier, he keeps going and he stays so I was just trying to stay in touch as much as I can without going for him and making him rush too much because he was trying and you can hear him blowing and taking a breather every now and then. The race worked out perfectly with the way they went in front, the ground is a bit more dead today so they finished a bit tired and my lad does his best work at the end. It's hard to tell [the pace] because every pace is quite brisk for him because he's not quick but it's fine because he stays well so when they're getting tired, he always comes through; it's whether you're close enough to get there really. "I think he's matured this year, his jumping is better and everything like that, when I needed him at the last he was very good so we could make up the ground; it's really nice for him to get his head in front. I thought I had a chance of getting there [two out], I just thought he's in top gear, I need a good jump - that's my priority - in order to get closer and once I jumped the second last I knew I was within range, I thought we needed another good jump because a mistake would cost us the race and once we jumped that well, I was pretty sure we were going to go by then; a really pleasing ride."

Zertakt on his way to a thrilling win at Cheltenham

Verdict First Confession paddock best, Risk De Pluie not far behind.

Parade ring updates 8 As The Fella Says (see below also) - on toes now, others appeal more. 6 Zertakt - fit, good coat. 2 Doughmore Bay - fit and fine, no issues. The giant Hillcrest (4) about as fit as I've seen him for some time, looks well. 7 Risk De Pluie - one of the better ones on coat and fitness, nice type, looks well. 5 Holokea - just okay, others make more appeal on looks. 3 First Confession - looks very well, fit, relaxed, impresses. 1 The Jukebox Kid - fit and fine, doesn't immediately jump out at you, but no issues. 8 As The Fella Says - first in, coat a bit furry, fine otherwise. Pre-parade.

Full result 1. MINELLA STUDY 5/1

2. Winston Junior 10/1

3. One Horse Town 4/6 favourite

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Ryan Mania: "He did [go through the race easily]; I couldn't believe how easily because the way he ran at Wetherby last time, he was still learning his job and he took me through the race well but not like he did today - he felt like a different animal today - and I still don't think we know how good he is. He's got such a great attitude, nothing bothers him, nothing fazes him, he came down here last night and he didn't care about that. The way that he's travelled and jumped and quickened away, he's effectively, not idling, but having a good look at the crowd up the run-in and I was told not to get there too soon but I couldn't really do anything about it. "We came here to find out a bit more about him but we still haven't got to the bottom of him and I've no idea how good he could be. He's still a weak horse and I think next year he's going to be even better; he's still got a lot of muscling up to do. He's insane but when you school him at home you think he's terrible, he gives you no feel at home and when you school him he can't be bothered but when you get him on the racecourse and set him alight he's unbelievable. I think we seriously have [a Triumph Hurdle candidate]. We'll have a think because it's worth minding him because he's going to be a lovely horse next year and beyond so we don't want to do too much too soon, he's won his races so we can look after him now."

Minella Study impresses at Cheltenham

Update Didn't see much of Winston Junior (9) - was fine on what could be seen. Verdict Minella Study gets the vote. Nothing much wrong with One Horse Town, just doesn't jump out at you as he did last time. Matiwo at a price.