Live racing blog: Recap Trackside Live updates from Friday at Ascot

The Trackside Live team are at Ascot for the two days of the King George meeting and you can recap Friday's updates here.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates

Full result 1. KILLAVIA 13/2

2. Lara Antipova 8/1

3. Dandy Magic 11/4 favourite

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Verdict Paradise Walk best overall.

Parade ring updates 6 Desert Treasure (below also) - just won't settle, which is a shame as he's a good type for this. 2 Lady Roxby - last in, compact sort, fine. 3 Killavia - more relaxed than most, fit and well. 9 Fantasy Obsessor - warm and on toes, okay overall. 4 Paradise Walk - better than a few, solidly built, very fit, can't fault. 1 Toolatetonegotiate - a big unit, little on toes early on here, might well come on for this. 7 Dandy Magic - fit and well, going to post early by the looks of things. 8 Carefree Dream - just okay, little plain in the coat. 5 Lara Antipova - very fit, nice sort, coat could be better. 6 Desert Treasure - two handlers and already keen, but cannot fault for fitness, looks in good shape for this.

Full result and review 1. TEX 12/1

2. Havana Blue 9/4 favourite

3. Gallant 7/1

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Winning reaction George Baker: "Talking of letting people down, this horse has done plenty of that but we've got some lovely, patient owners who thoroughly deserved this. "It's been a bit of a journey with him but he's done that nicely. I said to you beforehand, it's taken a while for the mind to catch up with the body but the way he's done that you'd have to hope that would fill him with confidence. Obviously, the handicapper will give us a bit of a crack but he's a cool horse and to break his maiden at Ascot is exciting. "Patsy gave him a lovely ride. He's a horse who probably likes things on his own terms and he hasn't come under pressure - I don't know if Patsy has had to give him a hit - horses have stopped in front, they've kicked, he's been able to stay with them and then run through them at the end."

Verdict Open-looking race. Nothing much jumps out. Gallant probably just about best, but both Wield and Dapper Guest also make appeal at much bigger prices.

Parade ring updates 6 Mr Writer - last in, looks a nervy sort; fit without standing out. 13 Tex - needs run after absence. 1 Walson's Law - a good, strong type, good core to him, relaxed. 9 Illy's Roo - a light framed sort, fit after recent win, no issues. 12 King Of War - looks a touch heavy and has also got warm, others appeal more. 5 Dapper Guest - big, strong sort, little on toes but nothing concerning. 4 Independent Expert - quite a compact type, ran earlier in week, just okay overall. 7 H Key Lails - fit, doesn't stand out. 11 Wield - looks perfectly fit enough despite a 70-day absence, good type. 3 Gallant - very fit, strong, makes appeal. 2 Havana Blue - a big unit, might even come on a touch again despite a recent run.

Full result and review 1. AL AZD 2/1 favourite

2. Study Of Words 100/30

3. Merveilleux Lapin 7/1

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Winning reaction Ray Dawson: "He's been a horse that's slowly starting to grow up, starting to mature. His Ascot run was fantastic, he was a bit unfortunate to bump into one on the day that seems to be a very good horse as well. He probably was still learning a little bit mentally that day as well, ran around a bit, but today the only worry was pace but he pinged the lids and I was delighted to see Doyler on French Duke go forward and give us something to keep him interested. "Even turning in I was always full of horse and he's put the race to bed pretty quickly. If you see his Ascot run - and I rode him at Newbury - he can fall asleep at weird times in races and that was just immaturity so it [the headgear] helps him concentrate and if he hits the front a bit too soon, before we'd worry he might wait for the others are wander around but it just keeps him concentrating; it's nothing to do with him not being genuine, he's got a lot of ability, it's more of an aide to help him mature. The Ebor might come too soon but he's that kind of horse."

Al Azd wins in clearcut fashion at Ascot

Verdict Al Azd best, looks great.

Parade ring updates 9 Study Of Words (below also) - a touch warm late 6 Fantasy Believer - fine, but warm and coat could be a little better. Nothing wrong with the 9 (Study Of Words), rib-fit, racey sort. Two handlers on the 2 (Merveilleux Lapin, below also), situation isn't improved. 5 Dancing In Paris - rarely looks any different, still looks like another run will bring him on. 7 Al Azd - very fit and well, relaxed, all good. 8 Elsass - very fit and relaxed, getting a nice lead off the 4 (Flying Frontier), lot to like. 4 Flying Frontier - plodding round like an old lamb, little stiff in the walk but otherwise fine. 1 French Duke - fit and well but to my eyes looked better here last time out. 2 Merveilleux Lapin - far too keen, warm, sweating, won't settle. 3 Theory of Tides - really catches the eye on fitness, lot of rib on show, strong, but he is a bit on toes and a touch warm- monitoring.

Full result and review 1. KIRCHNER 11/4

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Winning reaction Billy Loughnane: "It was a very nice performance. The pace was honest and he found a beautiful rhythm tracking the speed. I didn't quite expect him to pick up as well as he did when I gave him the hurry up but he did and he's a smart horse. I think this trip is perfect; when they do stay this trip having a nice turn of foot helps." James Owen: "He's come back to form. He ran a great race in the Plate, we learned a bit in the Plate, he went by the winner but he outbattled us but we've ridden him a little bit different today and he's done it well. He stays the two miles well and is a progressive stayer. He'll stay on the flat now, there are some big pots to be won by him."

Kirchner en route to a four-length victory at Ascot

Verdict Ghaiyya probably best - fit and best behaved.

Parade ring updates 2 Kirchner (below also) - now has two handlers but he's fine; wouldn't say relaxed, but by no means too keen. Here's the 4 (Ghaiyya), arguably the raciest type of the quartet, very fit, no issues. Waiting on the 4 (Ghaiyya). 1 Synergism - fit and well, no real issues to be seen, maybe a touch quiet early here. The 2 (Kirchner, below also) is going to be saddled up behind closed doors, clearly can be a sparky sort. 3 Fireblade - a big unit, fit and has been very relaxed, isn't always, so that can be taken as a positive. 2 Kirchner - very fit, having a bit of a tail-swish and playing with the bit, keen but not too much so at this stage.

Full result and review 1. ALFRED WALLACE 3/1 favourite

2. Silver Dominion 9/2

3. Dandyman Dan 66/1

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Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "His dam was a real superstar for Richard Hannon and he's a typical Dubawi, not very big but tries very hard. "Thank you to Ed [Walker], he gives me not many rides but they normally win. "It wasn't too difficult really (to elect to ride the winner), I thought the second was a next year horse and this is a now horse. He'll definitely get a mile."

Alfred Wallace swoops late under Oisin Murphy

Verdict A good-looking field. Sonny Parvenue and Gymbaazy the pair that make most appeal.

Parade ring updates 2 Dandyman Dan (below also) - still very warm and keen. 7 Sonny Parvenue (below also) - early to post. 5 Kach Above - has some size, looks like he might get a bit further than this; fine overall but others appeal more. 3 Firehorse - another compact type, nice enough but others look a bit classier. 10 Love Is - compact, fit, maybe lacks the scope of a few of these but no huge negatives. 6 Silver Dominion - more for now than a few of these, very fit, athletic and racey sort, makes appeal for today. 4 Gymbaazy - probably the biggest of these at this stage, will continue to fill out his frame second half of the season, real bull of a horse that will keep improving. 1 Alfred Wallace - a touch keen early, very fit, wouldn't be said to be progressing physically as one or two others are but hard to crab, is fit and well. Getting a bit more on toes. 8 Time For The Moon - good-looker, fairly relaxed in the preliminaries, has some size and doesn't look out of place here. 2 Dandyman Dan - has already got himself in a bit of a stew, sweating badly down the neck and keen; that's off-putting so early on. 7 Sonny Parvenue - similar sort, plenty of size and scope to him, strong over hind quarters, will surely get further on looks. 9 Treasurer - has arguably grown a bit since last seen, proper strong core to him now and might be getting better physically; not discounted on a first look.

Full result and review 1. SORRENGAIL 2/1 favourite

2. Speed Of Sound 100/30

3. Sweetwonderfulyou 16/1

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Winning reaction Billy Loughnane: "It was smooth for her today, she got a tow early and went and put the race to bed well. I was happy to get a lead for as long as possible, a stiff last two furlongs here and quite an inexperienced filly, I was keen not to get there too soon. "She's still very weak and I think the more time she gets to strengthen up the better. She had no problem with a stiff six and I imagine she will stretch out to seven. "I'm not sure how to pronounce his name but I think the horse of James Owen's who was second in the Plate [Kirchner] should go very close in a couple of races time."

Sorrengail wins at Ascot

Verdict Blue Flight gets the vote, she's compact and could be the ideal sort for this, very fit.