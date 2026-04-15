The Trackside Live team were paddock-side for day three of the Craven Meeting from Newmarket. Recap their paddock updates, plus results, free video replays, and much more, here.

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17:20 - Watch Live Racing At Betway Handicap Paddock Notes 18 Physique - strong and sweating, concern 6 Royal Velvet - warm, poor through the cost, others preferred 12 Crimson Spirit - should come forward for the run 9 Dapper Guest - catches the eye; good level of definition after a break 17 Dragon Leader - good level of fitness, shine to coat, positive 5 Morte Point - sharp enough for return to do himself justice 13 Gangsta Man - well muscled, in excellent order 1 Havana Pusey - might still tighten up a touch, okay 4 Jumby - will improve for the run 8 Jordan Electrics - have seen look better, will improve through the year 14 Huscal - has got a little warm, others preferred 3 God Of War - shine to coat, improving with each run, fine 16 Bold Impact - fit enough, little plain in the coat 14 Huscal - worth upgrading, looks very fit compared to some 13 Gangsta Man - kicking out in the preliminaries, concern 7 Storm Free - plain in the coat but fit 15 Eminency - fit and well 11 Goldmoyne - very fit, two handlers as keen but no concerns Paddock Verdict 5 Morte Point, 9 Dapper Guest and 17 Dragon Leader all liked

Full Result 1st Royal Velvet 13/2 co-fav 2nd Jordan Electrics 40/1 3rd Crimson Spirit 12/1 4th Eminency 8/1

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16:45 - Betway British EBF 'Confined' Novice Stakes Paddock Notes 5 Galiyan - solid Galiway colt, muscular and powerful. Having a bit of a blow at everything, little inexperienced. 6 Sir Griflet - backs up quickly but doesn’t stand out on fitness; heavy set type 4 Maho Bay - big Dubawi. Not the fittest Godolphin horse seen in the last few days and will improve for whatever he does today. Quality individual though 3 Guildmaster - plain through the coat compared to others from the yard this week, but fit. 1 Amadeus Mozart - lovely type as you’d expect to see from the yard. Big chested Wootton Basset and has plenty of definition behind. Paddock Verdict Tricky race but like the 1 Amadeus Mozart. 5 Galiyan shouldn’t be dismissed either, has settled well. Not convinced on the fitness of the 4 Maho Bay.

Full Result 1st Maho Bay 11/10 fav 2nd Amadeus Mozart 11/4

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider William Buick told Racing TV: “He’s a big powerful horse. Everyone was stepping up in trip bar him so we thought there’s no point messing around. He was comfortable in the Dip, kept extending, and did so again when he hit the rising ground. “He should be able to build on that. I imagine he will be entered in a trial somewhere and we can see how he gets on before plans are made.”

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16:10 - Rossdales Maiden Fillies' Stakes Paddock Notes 3 Hassaleh - lengthy filly without much height, well tuned for the day and quiet demeanour 4 La Mariposa - slender and athletic filly, high level of fitness, good attitude 2 Eloquencia - probably one of the best Owen horses sighted this week, angular and athletic, physically forward 5 Pointe Bleu - raw and unfurnished still; having a good look at everything, will come on 6 Thursday Girl - might still have some growing to do, lovely way about her but still inexperienced Paddock Verdict 3 Hassaleh best but 4 La Mariposa looks vastly overpriced based on appearance

Full Result 1st Hassaleh 10/11 fav 2nd Thursday Girl 4/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Charlie Appleby told Racing TV: “We came in here confident, she’s a filly who ran well as a two-year-old but met with a minor setback. “She’s gone under the radar but started leading a few of them at home, and they were struggling to get past her. “I wouldn't want to put a level on her yet, she's done nothing wrong and learned plenty here. “It’ll probably be a stakes race next. She shows a lot of natural pace at home and I think seven is her maximum for now.”

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Paddock Notes 7 Venetian Prince - good looking individual, lengthy through the back, good level of definition after runs on the all weather 4 Hawk Mountain - big, imposing colt, still a little high behind and will keep growing. Relaxed to point of clueless, best of the O’Brien horses this week. 2 Commander's Intent - has quality and presence, keen in the pre-parade, and a touch green still. Fit and fine. 4 Hawk Mountain withdrawn 1 Avicenna - Close coupled and powerful, more of a sprinting type than a lot of these. Tuned to the minute. 5 Hidden Force - not a physical who would jump out, lengthy and presents heavy but suspect it’s just him (not sighted before). Quiet demeanour. 6 Oxagaon - powerful top line, well muscled. Has got warm but easily managed. Paddock Verdict 1 Avicenna best

Full Result 1st Oxagon 7/4 2nd Avicenna 11/2

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Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey Oisin Murphy told ITV Racing: “Isn’t he beautiful? He’s the perfect model, a good mover, and a nice temperament. “He showed a decent level of form and the lads have worked hard over the winter; he was very professional today. “It was a genius move [to put the cheekpieces on for the first time]. They thought he was dossing in his work and it has switched him on without making him crazy, he was just focused. “Hopefully he can go on now to bigger and better things. He will get a mile and a quarter in time, but he’s won a strong trial.”

15:00 - Zyn Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Paddock Notes 6 Jasour - has tightened up since Doncaster. Busy in the paddock, but typical behaviour for him. 12 Time For Sandals - looks incredible. Has matured since last year, glossy in the coat, very tight. Nothing to dislike. 5 Elmonjed - one of the better Haggas horses seen in last few days, fit and well. 4 Diligent Harry - compact and keen, intended to go to post early, typical presentation, fine 7 My Mate Alfie - doesn’t appeal against a lot of these, lengthy through body 8 Prince Of India - very fit, showing benefit of a run already 10 Run To Freedom - shine to coat, still might improve a touch but by no means heavy. 2 Completely Random - might need the run again, lacking definition over hind end after short break. 11 Washington Heights - plain compared to some but that’s him. Fine, but no better. 14 Aspect Island - leggy, for a compact sprinter. Fit and well. 3 Crestofdistinction - very tense, two handlers. Tension would be a concern, looks overwrought. 1 Aramram - always catches the eye, good looking horse. Similar to Doncaster, hasn’t improved a considerable amount. 13 Beckford's Folly - has caught the eye at times last year, little plain in here for all he’s fit and ready. 9 Quinault - has got warm, which he can do. Moving wel as always, likeable enough. Paddock Verdict Plenty to like in here but it’s hard to fault 12 Time For Sandals who looks fantastic. 6 Jasour has come forward from Doncaster, worth consideration.

Full Result 1st Run To Freedom 28/1 2nd Aramram 6/1 3rd Quinault 7/2

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Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey Rob Hornby told ITV Racing: “Fair play to Mr Candy and his team, for bringing an older horses here in the form he's in. He looked fantastic and I thought how strong he is before the race. “Inside the three I was still travelling nicely, coaxed him onto it, and he kept galloping all the way to the line. "Mr Candy is a fantastic trainer, with lots of experience, and there's a good team behind it – I'm grateful to all of them.” Winning trainer Henry Candy added: “It's brilliant. I wouldnt want to be rude about it but it wasn't the greatest race was it? “He’s been on good form and his rating said he’d be competitive. “It’s a great tale. Godfrey [Wilson] who owns him – its his last horse – but I told him that he wouldn't be winning group horses at this age as an entire!”

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Portcullis comes home stylishly in the hands of Ryan Moore

Paddock Notes 4 Dark Whisper - a little tense and on edge, will learn plenty for the experience. Grey colt with size, might tighten up further. 6 North Beach - good demeanour for an inexperienced horse, lacking rib definition but looks to be a sturdy type. 2 Cosmo Brown - good looking individual, slender and has quality. Green in pre-parade, on edge. Needs to be managed. 5 Impierious - two handlers and edgy. Should come forward for the run, yards runners tend to present tighter. 3 Crown Knott - has quality, presence and professional for inexperienced runner. Long through the back, fit. 1 Bemersyde - quality horse from the yard; solid and sturdy. Likeable enough although might come forward a touch. 7 Portcullis - shine to coat and purposeful in the walk, compact but athletic. Likeable. 8 Santushti - very green, sweating an second handler added to keep hold. Would be a major concern. 10 Me An' All - has got warm with some inexperienced behaviour, big frame an will still grow into it. 9 Take A Chill Pill - tense at times, athletic as you’d expect to see from the yard. Fit. Paddock Verdict Market has this right, 3 Crown Knott and 7 Portcullis best pair - preference for Crown Knott. 8 Santushti a major negative.

Full Result 1st Portcullis 7/1 2nd Dark Whisper 33/1 3rd Impierious 18/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: “I didn’t know much about him. He was a bit babyish, the pace was steady, but he grew into it. He’s obviously very talented, it was his first day and it probably wasn’t a deep race, but you'd be very happy with what he did today. “He got into a nice rhythm, and I didn't want to break it as the pace lifted. It was an impressive performance”. Winning joint-trainer John Gosden added: “He was last leaving the gates but picked up well. There goes the handicap mark! “He’s done nothing wrong at home, but he's worked at home with the horse that was last [Santushti] – and he probably works better than the winner. “We don’t know what the second and third were as they were all unraced. “We will look at a novice next, carry the penalty there, and try to take a small step before a big step.”

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Paddock Notes 12 Lebron Power - good looking filly, not overly large. Has fair level of definition but will improve slightly - similar comments to other Hannon horses over last few days. 5 First Legion - has presence and shine to coat; should come forward slightly 15 Albaydaa - two handlers but easily managed, looks in good order, likeable 9 Sayidah Hard Spun - strong in pre-parade with one handler, fit enough 2 Boston Dan - busy in the pre-parade without being tight, fit for frame, not overly big 8 Sir Alfie - a little plain in the coat, others make more appeal 6 Rogue Supremacy - fine in first time cheekpieces, race fitness shows 14 Sovereign Spell - has presence, fit and well, not come through in the coat yet 10 Advertised - will come forward for the run, has got warm 11 Ironwill - big physical, scopey sort with a bit of presence. Might need a run to take edge off, a little tense. 1 Song Of The Clyde - impressed as a two year old and appeals again, one of the better models 4 Treanmor - two handlers and held tight, can’t fault fitness but doesn’t jump out 3 Silent Applause - big lengthy type, enough definition but might come forward. Laid back. Paddock Verdict 15 Albaydaa and 9 Sayidah Hard Spun best pair

Full Result 1st Sovereign Spell 4/1 co-fav 2nd Advertised 12/1 3rd Albaydaa 17/2

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