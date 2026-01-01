Our Trackside Live team were providing parade ring updates from the New Year's Day meeting at Cheltenham. Recap the day's action.

Full result 1. SOLLY'S GOLD 9/4 favourite

2. Garrincha 28/1

3. Bailly's Comet 13/2

Winning reaction James Couldwell: “I have dreamed of a Cheltenham winner for a long time. I’ve been in racing for more than twenty years and I’ve been running Value Racing for twelve seasons. We have had a couple of placed horses here, but never a winner. We have always come here with double figure pokes so there was a bit of pressure on today. “I spoke to James last night and he said everything he does at home he wouldn’t swap him for the world. All he had to do was settle. He was quite keen for the first two or three furlongs but Sean did a great job covering him up. He is bred to stay, but he has got a turn of boot which suggests he is a nice horse. We will look for another Listed bumper as we want to save him for hurdles next season."

Parade ring updates 16 Marvelous Dragones - compact and athletic, agile, fit. 9 Ivor Bear - has been on toes, settling with more horses about but will improve mentally. 6 Don't Rein Me In - nice type, good stamp of a horse, plenty to like. 14 Roximan - still quite green, a little babyish, should improve mentally. 1 Bailly's Comet - small and athletic, very much a bumper horse. 11 Mariole - leggy and athletic, fitter than we’d expect to see from the yard on debut, likeable. 3 Champ Kabai - has a bit more physical size and presence than some of these, fit. 4 Crack Ops - lengthy but not out of proportion; fit. 12 Molly's Lad - smaller type, two handlers but easily managed, fine. 15 Solly's Gold - small and agile, very much a ‘today’ horse. 2 Berkshire Woody - still very unfurnished, veering towards being on his toes, will keep learning. 10 Maestrow - typical Pauling type; neat and together. Should come on for the run. 8 Garrincha - two handlers but has been gentlemanly; fit enough for debut. 13 Pureis King - another well muscled runner from the Bramley yard, still a little growing to do but fairly forward. 7 Faithful Guardian - neat gelding, not overly big, well defined, sharp enough for bumpers.

Full result 1. MA SHANTOU 3/1

2. Ace Of Spades 7/4 favourite

Winning reaction Harry Cobden: "He's very genuine. Loved that better ground although he has won on soft before but he's not the biggest and he bounces off that. I was always happy, the only concern was when we turned in, I wasn't quite sure how well I was going but as soon as I shook the reins I got there too soon. I always felt that even jumping the last I had plenty left. He's a lovely little horse. "I was delighted with Regent's Stroll. I thought he ran a lovely race, jumped well, travelled nicely, settled good. Me and Paul were just chatting after the race and he was ready for his first run of the season and that went pear-shaped, then Wincanton was an afterthought and he's had to back-up today. He hasn't had much time and I feel we can get him better, we've lost nothing, he's learned loads and he's got bigger and better days ahead of him - certainly in the spring. I just loved the way he went round today and he's getting the hang of it."

Verdict Ace Of Spades and Spike Jones best pair, in that order.

Parade ring updates 3 Double Powerful - had been unsettled in pre-parade, better demeanour in paddock but still tense and warm. 1 Harbour Lake - experienced veteran, in fair order for him, good coat condition. 7 Pike Road - has a fair level of definition over quarters but very deep through the girth, others jump out more from a fitness perspective. 5 Spike Jones - walks well, with purpose. Not the biggest gelding but light on feet and athletic. 2 Ma Shantou - big, straight forward gelding, looks well. 6 Love Of Neymore - on toes early, jogging and needs to settle. 4 Ace Of Spades - early eye catcher; lean, probably one of the better horses from the Skelton yard.

Full result 1. KABRAL DU MATHAN 8/15 favourite

2. Jingko Blue 5/1

Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "He travelled round brilliantly. He made one mistake down the back, I'm not quite sure what he did; he's left his backend in it or something. It was favourable for him today with the weight allowances but he's won very impressively. He beat a good field getting the weight but he's done it well. "That was the only mistake he made. They're out there, they make mistakes, he got away with it and hopefully learn from it; jumped great, winged the last and away he went - he won well. He's not a slogger, he's not just all about three miles. I just said to the guys he's only just turned six years old and just be mindful of that, those three milers need to race behind the bridle and he's got a bit enthusiasm about himself; he's still a young horse. He's got options. Is he going to get three miles? Yes, he is. Is it all about the Stayers' this year? Who knows. I think two and a half is good for him. You've got Aintree Grade 1s over two and a half and three. We'll see, we'll let Dan, Neil and Alfie have a good chat and try to do the right thing."

Kabral Du Mathan (light blue cap) jumps on at the last

Verdict Kabral Du Mathan definitely looks like the new kid on the block, has quality and presence. Like Gowel Road to surprise, he looks in great order.

Parade ring updates 3 Jingko Blue - had appealed last season over fences, doesn’t stand out in the paddock against some of these. 6 The Real Whacker - never one who overly appeals in paddock; narrow angular gelding, tends to present fit and does so again. 2 Lucky Place - has continued to progress for fitness over the course of the season, probably stepped forward a minor amount again for last run. 1 Gowel Road - looks in great order for him, always presents a bit heavy over the ribs. 4 Kabral Du Mathan - has a touch of quality compared to some of these older boys. Slim, appealing gelding with a good level of fitness.

Full result 1. MATATA 6/1

2. Il Ridoto 6/1

3. Grandeur D'Ame 14/1

Winning reaction Sam Twiston-Davies: "Obviously we're all thinking of JJ [Slevin] because he's one of his, all the team work together and we're thinking of him. It's great for Dad and Willie because it's their first one, they've had loads of runners but sadly nothing has quite gone in so nice to get the monkey off the chest. "I was almost sitting last early, then when we went down the hill and the pace steadied he did his normal thing and got quite keen but what is lovely is he has got better with racing; he doesn't waste as much energy and it allows him to finish as he has. The enthusiasm is manageable whereas before it wasn't, he used to jump and run and do everything on one breath whereas now he's still keen but he's manageable which makes life a lot easier."

Matata comes nicely clear at Cheltenham

Verdict Glengouly best. Just Over Land liked at a bigger price

Parade ring updates 9 Just Over Land - in good order, well defined, big chested gelding. 4 Riskintheground - stockily built sort but looks heavy compared to other yard representatives over last few days. 7 Moon d'Orange - looked spot on when winning here last year and hasn’t presented quite the same since. Slim and narrow gelding who does tend to look well. 2 Matata - wears red hood and can be quirky, fit and well although we’ve probably sighted him looking better in the last year or so. 5 Il Ridoto - probably the preferred of the two Nicholls horses on appearance; no major concerns on either but he’s looking better than we’ve seen him for a while. 3 Twinjets - purposeful walk, good rib definition, well muscled behind. 6 Grandeur D'Ame - Alan King’s horses have been making appeal today; look in good order, similar comments apply. 8 Glengouly - impressed with appearance and demeanour, great shine to coat for the time of year, looks well in himself. 1 Jungle Boogie - looks in good order on first start after long break and for new yard, likeable.

Full result 1. HERAKLES WESTWOOD 11/2

2. Katate Dori 7/1

3. New Order 5/1

Winning reaction Warren Greatrex: "He's been in really good form. The horses have been brilliant all season. He deserved that and he gave him a great ride. He just wants a free run; Sean when he came in on the last day half kicked himself because he didn't really know him and he said 'I should have kept on at him down the hill' because he hits a bit of a flat spot and he said 'then I flew home after thinking I would be beaten quite a way'. So, today was just to make sure we had a clear run but he's some jumper, he's very honest and he stays forever."

Herakles Westwood and James Bowen (left) get the better of Katari Dori

Verdict Good standard of fitness across the field, no strong opinions. Jasmin De Grugy probably best, Excello to outrun expectations.

Parade ring updates 8 New Order - a little strong but no concerns, fit. 4 Katate Dori - very heavy set and stocky, typical for him. 1 Does He Know - going straight through to paddock and out, very fit but clearly quirky. 7 Jasmin De Grugy - big strong gelding, not much to dislike, well defined. 3 Herakles Westwood - wears red hood but together and calm; lengthy sort, looks in fair order. 2 Shannon Royale - quite a short coupled and together gelding, balanced, fine. 6 Inch House - well defined across body; plenty to like. 5 Excello - stockily built grey who can look heavy; best presentation we’ve seen for a while with him.

Full result 1. MIAMI MAGIC 13/2

2. Regent's Stroll 6/4 favourite

Winning reaction Charlie Hammond: "When he ran at Uttoxeter he was so wrong, I was beat going down to the first that day; I know Alnilam went very fast but I was never comfortable from the minute I set off so I came back to Stu and said 'this is a write-off, today's nowhere near him'. Then we went to Kempton and because he jumped like he jumped at Uttoxeter, it just took him a bit longer to get into the motion of things which was fine. I felt going up in trip would really suit him, he's bred for three miles, all his brothers get three and a quarter mile, and I thought if we could get two and a half it would give him the chance to go a stride slower earlier. "He's got plenty of boot, we saw that last year over hurdles, but I just think when we were over two miles over fences, when he was in tight it was happening a bit fast for him but over two and a half, you saw today, he was good long and he was good in tight and I didn't even give him a smack, he was very good from the back of the last. He showed that little bit of class that we all saw last year, it's nice to have him back on track. He jumped brilliantly on the whole, a bit big and a bit too much time in the air but I think that will come with practice. Fair play to Stu and the owners, they spent their money on him trying to find what the problems were and they've found them; he looks the horse we hoped we might have this year now."

Miami Magic on his way to victory at Cheltenham

Verdict Regent's Stroll best, Knight Of Allen to outrun expectations.

Parade ring updates 3 Regent's Stroll (below also) - improved character than earlier in the season when switched to the paddock, measured and calm. 3 Regent's Stroll - pre-parade: two handlers but taking proceedings well. Switch to paddock will be key. 5 Miami Magic - moves well and has always had a nice way about him, fine. 1 Eagle Fang - stockily built gelding, always looks a little heavy through the ribs, good shine to coat and clearly in good order. 2 Knight Of Allen - smaller gelding, nice way about him, team couldn’t have got him much fitter, tight over ribs. 4 Califet En Vol - easy moving gelding, grown into himself and strengthened this season, plenty to like.

Full result 1. STEP AHEAD 3/1

2. Just Golden 5/4 favourite

Winning reaction Ciaran Gethings: "It kind of did go to plan. We knew that there would be competition for the lead and I was very much happy to go forward over the first couple and then when Paul ended up going on, he was relaxed in second; it's wherever he's relaxed is important whether it's in front or third and fourth. When Paul's horse made a mistake I was able to get across and just fill him up everywhere. "I knew it was close and watching the replay it was very close but I was quite confident I was never getting passed, he always felt like he was finding a bit. He's a clever horse, he keeps a bit up his sleeve but he's very, very genuine; I think he's a very good horse. He probably will be running over three miles before long but early on in the race is crucial because he has to just relax, even over three miles he'll need to relax like he did today, but his jumping is a big asset to him. He's a horse with a big future fingers crossed."

Step Ahead (left) beats Just Golden in the opening race at Cheltenham on New Year's Day

Verdict Nothing wrong with the top of the market, Kiwi Rush preferred.