Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from Champions Day at Ascot

Our Trackside Live team provided updates from the Ascot parade ring. Recap them here along with replays and reaction from the winning connections.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates

4.40 - Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By Qipco) Paddock Notes 9 Arisaig - always presents well, good looking mare, fit 15 Oliver Show - slightly on toes, good level of definition 18 Bobby Bennu - very busy with two handlers, needs to settle 6 Cerulean Bay - stocky build, okay. Getting increasingly tense and warm 1 Holloway Boy - strong and probably best presentation we’ve seen from him in while 11 Hafleet Alain - very fit, being a little spooky with plenty of things going on 4 Witch Hunter - looks very well, nice and relaxed demeanour, good level of definition 20 Bopedro - keen, normal paddock behaviour, looks well 2 Native Warrior - in good order, can’t put you off 19 Tribal Chief - very good muscle definition, one of better runners 16 Greek Order - improved in the coat since Newmarket, much better 7 Golden Mind - might sharpen up a touch, not the fittest 13 Crown Of Oaks - better model of the Haggas pair, fit 3 Godwinson - doesn’t make a lot of appeal, a little subdued, okay 5 Ebt's Guard - has got warm, normal paddock behaviour, okay 17 Theoryofeverything - long backed grey, okay fitness 10 Fifth Column - always presents well, looks fit 12 Shout - well balanced, compact, fine 14 Orandi - okay over quarters but might tighten up over ribs, has got very sweaty 8 Great Acclaim - okay in cheekpieces, no major positives or negatives Paddock Verdict 11 Hafleet Alain - 15 Oliver Show - 19 Tribal Chief the best trio

Full Result 1st Crown Of Oaks 5/1 =2nd Holloway Boy 16/1 =2nd Ebt's Guard 10/1 4th Shout 6/1

4.05 - Qipco Champion Stakes (Group 1) Paddock Notes 9 Delacroix - developing into a serious looking individual, not the biggest but muscular throughout and a strong crested neck. Tuned up for the day. 11 Mount Kilimanjaro - already on toes, which is normal paddock behaviour. Has got warm under the rug as a result. Fine. 8 Almeric - slim, leggy colt. More athletic than some of these sturdier sorts. Fit. 5 Fox Legacy - tends to present well and has caught the eye on last two runs. Probably seen him look better this season. 7 Prague - tends to get warm and has done so again, definitely been a more polished individual this season in terms of paddock behaviour. Fit. 1 Almaqam - always laidback, completely normal behaviour for him. Okay level of fitness, probably hoped he would look better. 2 Calandagan - never a standout aesthetically but looks very well for him - as good as King George, if not better 3 Economics - matured as a four year old and filled out into his frame but needs the run. On toes. 10 Devil's Advocate - fit, has got warm but keeping together 4 First Look - got very warm, similar presentation to Longchamp 6 Ombudsman - looks fit and well, straight forward with no issues Paddock Verdict 2 Calandagan best of the top trio, honourable mention to 8 Almeric

Full Result 1st Calandagan 15/8 2nd Ombudsman 13/8 fav 3rd Almaqam 28/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Francis-Henri Graffard said: "He's a fantastic horse and we're lucky this year that we have very nice horses to be able to compete at the top level so it gives me the opportunity to give breaks to Calandagan, he hasn't run since July and we haven't been greedy because we also have very good horses. "So we can run the horses in top form and I think he's a real champion. Work is so easy for him, he needs to work and I was quite far from the Champion Stakes but I had to put him in a gallop with Daryz before the Arc weekend because I needed him to be fitter for today and he just, he was looking at Daryz like this [glances to the side and smiles] 'come with me, I'll show you how it works'. It was unbelievable but looking back now it was a gallop with an Arc and a Champion Stakes winner. "I think before he was difficult to load in the stalls, now it's no problem. It's easy for him so he enjoys it but pace is important; I think for Group 1 races pace is important, if you want to see the best horse winning we need enough tactical pace. Every time we go back, we know he's going to give everything, he's a champion. I don't know where we're going to go next, I was thinking the Japan Cup but that's a tough race to win so we'll talk to the Princess and see what she wants to do."

Cicero's Gift (left) caused a shock in the QEII

Paddock Notes 13 Tamfana - flagged at Longchamp as improved fitness wise and she’s probably taken another step forward. Getting warm, which is normal behaviour for her. 4 Docklands - looks in great order, shine to coat, difficult to find fault with him. 8 Rosallion - good level of fitness, coat starting to go, no concerns 6 Never So Brave - high level of muscle definition over quarters, strong in pre-parade but well managed 12 Marvelman - comes with the caveat that he always appeals but fitness is notable, high level of rib definition 14 The Lion In Winter - patchy coat, good level of fitness. Not the most physically imposing but nicely put together. 16 January - fussing with her head, definition but not the fittest of the O’Brien runners 13 Tamfana - worth noting that she’s getting increasingly tense, would be a concern 3 Dancing Gemini - powerful and well put together colt, fit 9 Alakazi - another solid French type, has plenty of power, fit enough 15 Exactly - very fit, probably one of the better AOBs 2 Cicero's Gift - quiet in the paddock, hasn’t geared up yet, in okay order 5 Facteur Cheval - might need the run a touch; not entirely unfit but have definitely seen him present sharper 1 Carl Spackler - tends to present well, smart chestnut, full bodied and muscular, no fitness issues 10 Fallen Angel - has something about her compared to earlier on the year, full of herself in a positive way. Very fit. 11 Field Of Gold - a different horse to earlier in the year, doesn’t have the same imposing quality seen at the Curragh and the Royal meeting. Have also seen fitter. 7 Quddwah - two handlers and tense. Wears red hood. Okay fitness. Paddock Verdict 12 Marvelman - 10 Fallen Angel - 4 Docklands the best trio

Full Result 1st Cicero's Gift 100/1 2nd The Lion In Winter 12/1 3rd Alakazi 22/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Jason Watson said: "I'm very lucky to keep the ride on this horse today - a massive thank you to connections and to Charlie for being a good supporter of mine this season. "Nicola, who has been at Charlie's for a long time and rides the horse out everyday, said he was in the best form of his whole life. Credit to her and the team at home. He came into this so well. I worked him the other day and was so happy with him. "My mum and dad have been good supporters of mine over the years, I didn't grow up in the industry and it was really difficult when I was younger to have the success that I did and lose it pretty quickly. "I've been trying to build on it for the last few years to get back to the position I know I'm capable of, and I hope I proved to some people I'm as good as I used to be. Mum always says to me 'if you're in it you can win it', and she was right today."

Kalpana wins the Fillies & Mares again

Paddock Notes 5 One Look - never going to jump out as an imposing type, she’s a small, neatly put together filly. Very fit; does tend to present the way. 7 Ballet Slippers - clipped, having a few moments in the pre-parade jumping about and getting warm as a result 1 Danielle - narrow, slender filly. Really caught the eye at Goodwood and looks plain in comparison. 8 Bedtime Story - looks better than at Longchamp, has tightened up over quarters. 2 Estrange - difficult to fault, tuned up and hard fit. Did present that way in York, upheld fitness. 3 Kalpana - has probably regressed since Longchamp - lacking a bit of presence, for all she looks well muscled 10 Wemighttakedlongway - liked her at Longchamp and she’s kept up that level of fitness. Nothing to dislike. 4 Latakia - big, strong filly, caught the eye at Longchamp and she does so again 6 Quisisana - good level of fitness, probably similar to when sighted before the Arc 9 Waardah - relaxed demeanour, in good order, muscled over quarters Paddock Verdict 2 Estrange best. Honourable mention for 4 Latakia.

Full Result 1st Kalpana 11/8 fav 2nd Estrange 6/1 3rd Quisisana 6/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Andrew Balding said: “She has had a frustrating season, but she looked right back to her best there. It is very much a sigh of relief as things haven’t quite gone how we wanted them to this year, but that was a pretty good performance. “We thought if she was anywhere near her best she would have an outstanding chance “I think there was a bit of pressure on my shoulders today as it was always going to be a risk running her back quickly afterwards. Maybe, I’ve underdone her all year. You never know, but she seems to thrive on it. “We had full support of Barry Mahon (Juddmonte racing manager) and the Juddmonte team and when they are right behind you, which they invariably are, it makes life a lot easier. “I thought Colin got her in the perfect position and I didn’t have many anxious moments watching it. “I think it probably is (better performance than last year). It was a strong performance. I don’t know (if that is her finished). “Anything is possible, but that wouldn’t be my decision. There are more things at play than just me and Kalpana and she has to fit into the bigger jigsaw puzzle. “Champions Day has become a focal point for every trainer so to get a winner today is special.”

Jamie Spencer after winning on Powerful Glory

Paddock Notes 1 Art Power - tends to present fit and does so again. Has a bit of something about him today, occasionally showing he’s full of spirits. 8 Lazzat - has presence and powerful. Strong, muscular, has lost none of his coat condition from the summer. Hard to fault. 4 James's Delight - strong and keen in the pre-parade, has presented this way before. No fitness queries. 3 Inisherin - gone in the coat and looks plain compared to some of these. Doesn’t appeal on paddock presentation. 9 Montassib - improved considerably from Newbury, well defined and taking proceedings well. 14 Big Mojo - looks in exceptional condition. Has improved mentally and been quieter in preliminaries through the year; more tense again today, sweating between back legs. Will need to be managed. 5 Kind Of Blue - big and powerful colt. On toes and needing two handlers to hold. Impressive physique but needs to be managed. 12 Ten Bob Tony - nicely on toes, good attitude and demeanour. Good level of fitness. 15 Powerful Glory - coat starting to go but has good level of rib definition 11 Run To Freedom - okay, not the fittest in the field. Two handlers. 16 Spy Chief - well muscled and defined. Improved paddock behaviour from earlier in the year. 2 Iberian - seen him look better this year, okay level of fitness, fine. 7 King Cuan - well muscled, doesn’t stand out against some of these but can’t fault fitness. 13 Witness Stand - really catching the eye, high level of rib definition, shine to coat 18 No Half Measures - a little plain with coat starting to go, can present that way. Okay. 17 Flora Of Bermuda - coat starting to go, doesn’t jump out like some of these for all she’s fit. 6 King's Gamble - well muscled, solid type. Looks in good order. 20 Rayevka - small and muscular, fine 10 Quinault - solid, deep chested, looks in fair condition Paddock Verdict Hard to fault 8 Lazzat, 13 Witness Stand also appeals.

Full Result 1st Powerful Glory 200/1 2nd Lazzat 2/1 fav 3rd Quinault 66/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Richard Fahey said: “He was undefeated as a two-year-old and he won the Mill Reef on ground that I’ve no doubt he hated so he showed he is a decent horse there. “The plan was to get him ready for the Commonwealth Cup. We had a prep run and he just completely emptied. We did some investigations and his wind wasn’t one hundred percent. “We had to do the operation and then there was the recuperation. This race closed ages ago and after that disappointing run I had to make the entry. “I wanted to get a run in before this and the only race I could find was a five furlong race at Beverley 25 days ago. I had to run him. Fair dues to Sheikh Rashid (Dalmook Al Maktoum) as I said this horse will need it badly today. I always love to get a run into them after they have had a wind operation as it just gets a bit of a confidence booster into them. “You can say he was disappointing, but I was delighted, as he was staying on again. Since then he has been training really well. I’m not saying I thought he would come here and nearly win, but I knew he wouldn't be last. “When I saw him at 200/1 I nearly had a bet as I don’t bet. He had genuine excuses for his other two starts, but we have seen the real Powerful Glory today. “We will have to speak to Sheikh Rashid to see what the plan is, but I’m just delighted for everybody as it has been a tricky year for us so to finish with a Group One is fantastic, especially for Sheikh Rashid as he has been a huge supporter to me.”

Mission Central (orange and blue) wins the new 2YO race on Champions Day

Paddock notes 4 Gentle George - playing about and has got warm between hind legs in the pre-parade as a result. Fair level of rib definition. 9 Siren Suit - can be busy in preliminaries and keen again. No fitness queries although starting to sweat. 11 Watcha Snoop - tends to present very fit, does so again. Wears red hood but easily managed by one handler. 8 Sir Albert - coat starting to go, not presenting as well as he has on last two runs; no fitness queries 12 Words Of Truth - hard to fault; still has a real shine to coat, well muscled, not gone off the boil in any way since Newbury. 7 Mission Central - reluctant to go in saddling box, has got warm. Muscle definition, fit. 3 Egoli - livened up notably with application of blinkers, always been a laid back character. Muscled. 13 Slay Queen - delicate filly, not much of her. A little on toes in parade, no concerns. Fit. 1 Ardisia - in good order again, upheld fitness, likeable 10 Super Soldier - not concentrating and tense in paddock, no fitness queries 2 Division - been well managed, compact and powerful two year old, better than at Yarmouth Paddock Verdict

1 Ardisia - 2 Division - 12 Words Of Truth the top three Full Result 1st Mission Central 5/1 2nd Ardisia 18/1 3rd Words Of Truth 11/10 fav

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Aidan O’Brien said: “He is a horse with a lot of ability. The plan was to come here on the way to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. "He ran at Doncaster the last day and I think the ground was a bit slow for him. He loved that nice ground today. I’m delighted with him. “He is quick and the first day he ran we thought six furlongs was far enough for him. "I think he will probably love going around the bend at Del Mar. He is a horse with a lot of ability. “He is fast, but you never know with a gelding he could get further, and maybe he will. He is happier going racing than being at home.”

Trawlerman lasts home from Sweet William

Paddock notes 1 Al Qareem - can be quite busy in preliminaries, started toey in the pre-parade and has settled well. In fair order. 4 Saratoga - keeps getting tight behind, walking poorly as a result. Doesn’t present like a horse backing up quickly. 5 Stay True - best we’ve seen the colt looking, very tight over quarters and has continued to fill into frame. 3 Trawlerman - stockily built and can present a little heavy; fine for his frame. 2 Sweet William - has got slightly warm, forgiven as was wearing mesh rug. Fine. Paddock Verdict No issues with 3 Trawlerman, 5 Stay True catches the eye as an improving colt.

Full Result 1st Trawlerman 5/6 fav 2nd Sweet William 5/2

Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey William Buick told ITV Racing: "He's a superstar and I'm delighted for him that he can cap his year off in such a style. He goes out there and wears his heart on his sleeve and he's a proper horse. "We always want a good pace, and if there isn't, then he can make his own running. Al Qareem took us along during the first part of the race and then we took it back from about half a mile out." Winning joint-trainer John Gosden added: “I think he was at his imperious best in the Gold Cup. I think today he might not have totally been at his best, but Sweet William ran a blinder. They are two lovely horses that are seven and six. They are great staying horses and they are part of the family at home. “I think he was led the other day in the Lonsdale at York, but when they go to take a pull and take a breather, he is like ‘no, we are running two miles at a proper gallop, we are not fiddling with it. As soon as that happened you saw William say take you on coming into the straight. “He probably idled a bit, but on the other hand the other horse was running about. It was a great performance from both of them."