Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from Betfair Tingle Creek Chase day at Sandown

Our Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates from Betfair Tingle Creek Chase day at Sandown Park. Results, reaction, replays - here.

JOIN US ON SUNDAY FOR MORE TRACKSIDE LIVE FROM HUNTINGDON

Full result 1. O'CONNELL 5/2

2. Hung Jury 10/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Verdict Invincible Nao best.

Parade ring updates 4 Hung Jury - not appealing like the yard’s runner earlier in the day, looked better at Cheltenham. 2 O'Connell - traditional chasing type. Fit, the yard’s horses tend to present stocky, wouldn’t be a concern. 3 Ask Brewster - caught the eye when winning at Chepstow and does so again here; fairly lean for a runner from the yard. Slightly on toes, no concerns. 5 Invincible Nao - impressed by level of fitness, can sometimes present heavy from the yard but he’s in excellent order. 1 Tanganyika - very on toes, had settled temporarily, would be a concern now, second handler. 7 Rivers Corner - keen in the walk, ready to get on with things, looks well.

Full result 1. IL ETAIT TEMPS 8/11 favourite

2. Jonbon

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Verdict L'eau Du Sud best, Libberty Hunter to outrun odds.

Parade ring updates 1 Boothill - little keen. Normal paddock behaviour for him. Fit and well. 2 Il Etait Temps - lovely relaxed demeanour, moves well, tends to present a little round - he’s fit. 3 Jonbon - no behaviour change with cheekpieces, same as Cheltenham last start, fine. 5 Libberty Hunter - caught the eye at Cheltenham and struggling to find fault again, looks well. 4 L'eau Du Sud - improved physically from last season (had been a bit weak at times), looks in excellent order.

Full result 1. GO DANTE 11/2

2. Knickerbockerglory 5/2

3. Afadil 7/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Sean Bowen: "Real stiff two miles and when they go very hard he's a different horse. We went very, very hard today and that just played into his favours. Loves soft ground and great for Barbara, the owner, and that will cheer Olly up because he wasn't having a great day before this. Once he hits the front, he thinks his work is done. Great to get a winner on him. We all love him."

Verdict Glynn Brae and Knickerbockerglory best pair.

Parade ring updates 7 Go Dante - red hood, can’t fault on fitness, good rib definition. 2 Knickerbockerglory - not unfit, but probably has a little to find still, maybe 80-90%. 9 Afadil - very on toes which is normal paddock presentation, in good order. 8 Honky Tonk Highway - a little tight and tense through neck, fit. 6 L'Astroboy - will come on for the run, for all he’s well presented. 5 Glynn Brae - another horse who has always appealed from a paddock perspective, looks very well. 4 Metier - looks well on return to hurdles, good looking individual and has always presented well. 3 Goshen - not the force of old, physically. Wouldn’t stand out from a fitness perspective.

Full result 1. LULAMBA 2/5 favourite

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Nico de Boinville: "We've had to learn on the job as it were [due to omitted fences on debut]. They've gone a really good, solid, even gallop in that ground. I thought he's really come alive with me down the back, he's really taken to it and started winging them and taking me there before I really wanted to get going. "I've gone from being pushed around by other horses to then being able to push them around, if you know what I mean, and that just shows what he's got under the bonnet. I don't know [where his limits lie] but we'll just take him along nice and steady and keep progressing, plenty more to come. I'm not going to say yes or no [to the Arkle question]. I think we just concentrate on the next one and the man [Henderson] to speak to is over there, he's having his sixth winner or something in it."

Lulamba saunters to victory the Henry VIII

Verdict Lulamba gets the edge, more by default than outstanding choice - quality individual in the field.

Parade ring updates 2 Be Aware - late to paddock and didn’t complete a lap, fit and well. 1 Alnilam - looks a little heavy, not the fittest of these. 3 Lump Sum - red hood and a little keen, not standing out in the coat, fit. 4 Lulamba - lovely physical, some size with a fairly light frame, you’d have to say he presents like a hurdler rather than an obvious chaser but quality is evident.

Full result 1. KIKIJO 9/4 joint-favourite

2. Turndlightsdownlow 9/4 joint-favourite

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Callum Pritchard: "He's fantastic isn't he? Even though he won at Cheltenham and went up a couple of pounds to see him dig deep like that again today with a bit of extra weight is fantastic. I did [feel I had things under control]. Turning in for the home straight I could hear him there but I was just wanting to sit and hold for as long as I could because I've been beat on plenty up that run-in where you go too soon and they end up catching you off the back of the last and I didn't want that happening today; luckily I had a willing partner. "His jumping is very good but sometimes, early doors, you're over the hurdle as quick as you know you were there. Considering he'd been chasing as well, sometimes they can go a bit up in the air after they've come back hurdling but he's very clever in what he does now. He's got a brilliant attitude, the governor's horses are in fantastic order so, hopefully, we'll have every chance [in the Final in march]."

Kikijo fends off Turndlightsdownlow at Sandown

Verdict Turndlightsdownlow best.

Parade ring updates 1 Supremely West (see below also) - has become very warm. 7 Ikarak - red hood, in fair order, tends to present heavy. 5 Hititi - striding out well, looks in good order, alert. 8 Lavender Hill Mob - typical Flat type from the yard, well muscled over hind, fine. 10 Turndlightsdownlow - nice, active mover, fit. 1 Supremely West - big, heavy set horse; always presents unfit but it’s him. Okay. 6 Kikijo - hasn’t come forward notably from Cheltenham, arguably a touch less appealing. Fine. 3 Green Book - missing left eye. Not entirely unfit, but will come forward for 996-day break.

Full result 1. SUNSET MARQUESA 11/8 favourite

2. Shantwopointfive 16/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Brendan Powell: "Joe was very confident beforehand, I was quietly confident and thought she'd take all the beating but I didn't think she'd quite win in the way she did. Her jumping was fine and she quickened up between the last two. I think the wind op[eration] has been a massive help as well. It was a nice run at Exeter last time, she improved for the run loads - we thought that she would - and I think it's done her confidence good to know that she can breathe properly again. "I'm quite enjoying Saturdays at the moment! Joe's horses are flying and it's going really well. Long may it last."

Sunset Marquesa on her way to victory

Verdict Sunset Marquesa best.

Parade ring updates 10 Northern Symphonie - big, heavy set mare, okay for frame. 5 Dramatic Encore - on toes through chute, okay but doesn’t jump out on fitness. 1 Shantwopointfive - very defined over quarters, no fitness issues. 4 Ring O Roses - notable level of fitness after a long break, wears red hood, very well managed. 3 Sunset Marquesa - always liked this mare from a physical perspective, big chasing type with an easy demeanour, fine. 6 Looking As You Are - small and close coupled, very fit. 8 Crazierthandaisy - big, strong, physical of a mare. Has improved since winning at Warwick.

Full result 1. HURRICANE PAT 7/2

2. Soldier Reeves 10/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Caoilin Quinn: "We weren't sure that he'd handle the ground that well so that's a huge question answered; he's probably even better on that ground. He's done everything so easy through the race, he's quickened up well and he's probably very smart. I originally thought after the last day on softer ground he'd be fine at two but he'd probably stay further as well so he's very versatile. Hopefully we'll have plenty of fun with him. He probably could go to the big league now and throw his hat into the ring, he's proved himself now."

Hurricane Pat saunters to victory at Sandown

Verdict Sober Glory best.