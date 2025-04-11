Live Racing blog: Newbury Saturday updates

Follow the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury live - updates include paddock notes from the Trackside Live team.

14.00 Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Registered As The Fred Darling Stakes) Parade ring updates: Bright Times Ahead: Very, very fit for return. A little on her toes, there isn't much of her, but she's catching the eye. Hey Boo: Another who will come forward a touch. British Blue: Deep girthed and should come forward for the run. Greydreambeliever: Relaxed demeanour and intelligent filly, having a good look around and taking things in. Enola Holmes: Second handler applied, getting on her toes, will come forward. Heavens Gate: Impressed by the change rom two to three, she has grown into herself. Got something about her. Wouldn't be surprised if she comes forward a bit but not unfit. Betty Clover: Always liked this filly, lovely compact individual with a bit of class. Hasn't grown much from two to three and it will be interesting to see if she'll be more of a sprinting type. Duty First: Will come forward for the run. More fitness to find against some of these sharper types. Formal: Two handlers. Not much size to her and keen. Couldn't put you off but others appeal more. Ellaria Sand: One for the notebook going forward, sizeable fill and she should keep improving into her frame Maw Lam: Light-framed filly, fit for return. Time For Sandals: More of a three-year-old than anything in the pre-parade at the moment. An impressive physical with size and scope, wears red hood and has two handlers but very relaxed. Simmering: Came in with two handlers and already warm between the back legs. In good order. Mountain Breeze: Can tell she has already had runs and is fit. Second handler already applied as she's getting on her toes. One to monitor. Paddock pick: Better Times Ahead & Heavens Gate the best pair

13.25 Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes Parade ring updates: Dallas Star: Very late to the paddock, can tell he's had a few runs already. Good muscle definition, bandaged back legs. Tabletalk: Muscle definition but would be surprised if he doesn't improve for the run. Ancient Wisdom: Compact type, compared to some of these. Wears a red hood and fine. Couldn't put you off if you're interested but more exciting options in here from paddock perspective. Divina Grace: Mare with plenty of size and scope, likeable attitude. Others appeal more but fit. Getting excitable now. Second handler added. Feigning Madness: Interesting prospect. Fit for return and catching the eye, lovely loose walk and filled into his frame. Will be saddled outside as reluctant to go into saddling bay, not a negative. Sunway: Catching the eye early as a horse who is fit for return. Keen to get on with the job. Positive. Second handler now applied. Bellum Justum: Not tall but a fairly big-framed horse. Will come forward for the run. Paddock pick: Sunway best - Feigning Madness at a price

Result: 1st: Divina Grace 14/1 2nd: Tabletalk 14/1 3rd: Sunway 6/4 f

FRIDAY 15.37 Darley EBF Novice Stakes Parade ring updates: Falconer: The best Balding horse we've seen today. Compact, good level of fitness on return and has developed physically since last season. Marnier: Having a good look around and noisy. Undoubtedly fit and one for the notebook as will learn plenty from today. Dangerman: Likeable type, typical Cracksman stamp. Wears red hood but has been relaxed. Fine. Saddadd: Deep-girthed type, hard to judge from a fitness perspective and think he'll continue to come on. Tracks up well in the walk. Peaky Blinder: Compact individual, will come forward a touch. Has been a little green but nothing of note. Meblesh: Impressive individual, caught the eye at Doncaster last time and showing a really professional attitude. Star Chasing: Two handlers and occasionly throwing himself about. Learning on the job and will improve for experience. Dancing Tiger: Lean with a good level of fitness. Gethin: Two handlers but walking around well. Filled physically into frame, good level of fitness of return. Pick of the paddock: Falconer & Meblesh

Result: 1st Gethin 7/2 2nd Saddadd 5/2 3rd Marnier 12/1

Winning connections reaction

Owen Burrows said: "He is still a big raw baby and I think he will be better again for getting that out of his system. He was a bit fresh in the stable yard and he moved a shoe. He was a handful for the farrier to get that back on. He is a work in progress, but you can’t be anything but impressed by him with the way he travelled through. He was a little bit gassy for a furlong, but once Callum said he got a lead he dropped in and settled well and went up through the gears from two down and hit the line strong. I felt the ground was safe, and God willing he is fine in the morning as he is a big lad." "On what he has done now the Derby dream is alive. I like this race timing wise as it gives us a bit of time before Chester, Lingfield and York. We will see what the opposition is and make a decision which way to go. I can’t see why he won’t handle Epsom as he is a well balanced horse."

15.03 Dreweatts Maiden Fillies' Stakes Parade ring updates: Lady Ridgewood: Already been washed down as has become very warm, a little on edge. Will need monitoring. Lady Randolph: Large framed filly with plenty of size and scope. Impressive individual but entitled to come forward. Rock Music: Catching the eye among the debutants, a filly with real size and quality. Two handlers but taking proceedings well. Cynthia: Small, probably the most compact in the field. Good level of fitness and couldn't put you off. Llangynin Lass: Wears red hood but has generally been easy going. Will come forward a touch for the run. Serenity Prayer: Quality individual and has a good walk, uses herself nicely. Similar comments apply as to the Balding filly in the last race. Not unfit but will improve for this. Star Of Dubai: Preferred of the Balding two, compact, but might come forward a touch again. Queen Of Thieves: Filled into her frame over the winter, professional and likeable. Pick of the paddock: Rock Music

Result: 1st Serenity Prayer 2/1 jt-fav 2nd Lady Ridgewood 6/1 3rd Queen Of Thieves 2/1

14.27 Bridget 'Confined' Maiden Fillies' Stakes (GBB Race) Parade ring updates: Consecrated: Catching the eye early, ,fairly long backed, wearing the red hood but very relaxed. Likeable Glamorous Dancer: Big, imposing type, typical of the sire. Fair level of fitness. Breckenbrough: Plenty of size about this filly, walking well and clearly has quality. Has been a little green in places and may come forward a touch - not unfit. Wordoodd Nice attitude, taking preliminaries well, should come forward for the run Havana Hero: Quite compact, has been green and looking around Mystic Maureen: String in the paddock, others appeal more at this stage Cajole: Quality individual with good confirmation, Became slightly lit up, second handler added. Doctor Daulia: Closely put together, sprinting type. Perhaps one for the notebook further down the line. Bintofie: Will come forward for the run, nice attitude. Paddock pick: Consecrated

Result: 1st Consecrated 5/2 f 2nd Breckenbrough 10/3 3rd Woroodd 7/1

Winning connections reaction

Maureen Haggas, assistant trainer: “She is a beautifully bred filly and you hope they will come out and do something like that so that was great. Cieren (Fallon) was sensible and let her bowl along. She hasn’t done a lot to be honest with you, but she goes nicely enough. We trained her mother (Sacre Caroline), and she was very good, and she is by Frankel so you don’t get much better than that. “I think we got away with the ground today, but I don’t think it was ideal for her. Cieren couldn’t pull her up at the end so she will get further. We will probably step her up to a mile next time and see really “I would think she probably won’t run with a penalty and will run in a Listed race or something like that. This time of year you can run with a penalty and you don’t know what you are up against. Something like the Michael Seely at York could be for her. She still looks quite backward and she is long and skinny. She is not beautiful, but she has got an engine and that is what counts. I think she is one of those that will improve as the year goes on. She is quite immature looking and hopefully she will mature as time goes on.”

13.52 Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup EBF Maiden Stakes Pre-parade ring updates: Sweet Lord: Early eyecatcher, bit more size already than some of these juveniles. Well balanced, loose, easy walk. One we like. Coyy: Walking around but quite green and having a good look at everything. Carrying some condition but they do tend to present like that from the yard. Chale Chalo: Two handlers from the outset but has been well managed. Closely put together, fine. Inca Heights: Very green and being talked around the pre-parade. Sprinter type, very compact. Grand Echo: Will come forward for the run. Lacks the quality of some of these. Siren Suit: Just come into the pre-parade. Two handlers, red hood and very green. Private Affair: Good attitude, been very relaxed in preliminaries, taking it all in. Compact, well put together, like. Vinciamo: Came into paddock with two handlers but has been well behaved. Just fine and will come forward for this. Ten Cuidado: Late in, green and having a good look around. Needs it. Pick of the paddock: Private Affair

Result: 1st Inca Heights 17/2 2nd Private Affair 3//1 f 3rd Vinciamo 9/1

Winning connections reaction:

