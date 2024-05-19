Live In The Dream has improved ahead of the Temple Stakes at Haydock Park

Sean Kirrane reports ace sprinter Live In The Dream to have improved again ahead of his return to the track in the Betfred Temple Stakes at Haydock Park.
The Adam West-trained gelding is on course to make his seasonal reappearance on Saturday in the five furlong Group Two contest which he finished third in 12 months ago behind Dramatised.
Live In The Dream supplied West and Kirrane with their biggest victory of their careers in August after blitzing his rivals in the Group One Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York. Following on from that performance Live In The Dream finished fourth in the Grade Two Woodford Stakes at Keeneland and the Grade One Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita on his final start of the year.
Kirrane said: “I’ve been going down to Adam West’s in between racing to do all of his homework. He usually has runners down south for me to ride so we sync it up with his work. His homework has suggested that he has improved again. He has a pattern of doing that as he improved from two to three and even more drastically from three to four.
“I know that they don't improve every year, and they are not all evergreen, but he has suggested in his homework he can continue that trend. If he can keep on improving that would be great and it feels like he has.”
While expecting Live In The Dream to be in the shake up on his return Kirrane admits he would not be surprised if he might need the outing now he is another year older to bring him to his peak.
Kirrane added: “I’ve given him three or four breezes around Epsom and Lingfield and he feels great. He is ready and we will do our best. Adam has done all he can with the horse at home and as I said I’ve been down there riding the horse in his work. I feel he is as fit as he can get him at home.
“As they get older they tend to need a couple of runs back and that is entirely possible that could be the case.”
Although looking forward to writing more chapters with Live In The Dream this season, Kirrane still finds it hard to believe what he achieved aboard the talented five year old on the Knavesmire.
He added: “The win at York was something I could never have dreamed of. I’m well aware of the fact that there are countless other lads in the weighing room that you don’t hear much of that would be much better riders than I am that will never have opportunities like this.
“I’m incredibly lucky to have come across the horse, Adam West and his owners Steve and Jolene De’Lemos.”
