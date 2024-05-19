Live In The Dream has improved ahead of the Temple Stakes at Haydock Park

The Adam West-trained gelding is on course to make his seasonal reappearance on Saturday in the five furlong Group Two contest which he finished third in 12 months ago behind Dramatised.

Live In The Dream supplied West and Kirrane with their biggest victory of their careers in August after blitzing his rivals in the Group One Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York. Following on from that performance Live In The Dream finished fourth in the Grade Two Woodford Stakes at Keeneland and the Grade One Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita on his final start of the year.

Kirrane said: “I’ve been going down to Adam West’s in between racing to do all of his homework. He usually has runners down south for me to ride so we sync it up with his work. His homework has suggested that he has improved again. He has a pattern of doing that as he improved from two to three and even more drastically from three to four.

“I know that they don't improve every year, and they are not all evergreen, but he has suggested in his homework he can continue that trend. If he can keep on improving that would be great and it feels like he has.”