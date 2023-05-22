Sporting Life
Al Riffa strikes at the Curragh
Al Riffa will be kept on the back-burner

'Little setback' rules antepost favourite Al Riffa out of Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh

By Sporting Life
16:00 · MON May 22, 2023

Antepost market leader Al Riffa will not take up his engagement in Saturday's Irish 2,000 Guineas after meeting with a setback.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Wootton Bassett colt won two of his three starts as a juvenile last year, including in the Group 1 Vincent O'Brien National Stakes when last seen on September 11, but will be an absentee this weekend.

O’Brien said: “He has just had a little training setback. Hopefully it is nothing too serious and he will be back later in the summer. He has options at Ascot and further afield than that as well.

“These things happen, so it’s a long way from a problem. It is obviously disappointing for the owners [Jassim Bin Ali Al Attiya]. This race has been his target for the last while, but we will look forward to things later in the summer.

“Timing-wise Royal Ascot will be fine, but we will have to decide whether we want to run there or in other races. We’ll not be rushing into any decision.

“Everything else is good. We are looking forward to what is going to be a great weekend of racing at the Curragh. It is very competitive action and there’s much to look forward to.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

