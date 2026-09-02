A host of Halloween-themed entertainment and activities for all ages will be on offer alongside the racing while also shining a light on the vital work of Little Lights Liverpool Baby Hospice (formerly Liverpool Zoe’s Place), as it relaunches and begins an exciting new chapter.

Little Lights provides specialist palliative, respite and end-of-life care for babies and children with complex and serious medical conditions. Alongside expert clinical care, the charity supports parents, siblings and their wider family, helping them to spend precious time together and create lasting memories. After being saved from closure by an extraordinary community campaign in October 2024, Little Lights is now preparing to move into a new, state-of-the-art hospice at Hayman’s Green in West Derby, which is due to open in March 2027.

On the day, craft sessions and face painting will be on offer, as well as performances for KPop Demon Hunter fans by the unforgettable Huntrix tribute act. All the Halloween fun is included in admission with under 18s accompanied by a ticketed adult racing for free.

The partnership will also provide an important opportunity to raise awareness of Little Lights and the support it provides to babies and their families across the Liverpool region.

Dickon White, Managing Director of Aintree Racecourse, said: “Aintree Racecourse has a proud history of working alongside groups and organisations that play an important role at the heart of the Liverpool community, and this latest partnership is another great example of that.

“We are delighted to welcome Little Lights Liverpool on board for our Halloween Family Fun Day and to support them as they continue to raise awareness of their work. It is fantastic to be able to play a small part in helping them reach more people, and we look forward to working together as they begin this exciting new chapter of their journey.”

Christian Logue, CEO of Little Lights Liverpool, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Aintree Racecourse for choosing Little Lights as its charity partner for this year’s Halloween Family Fun Day.

“This partnership gives us a wonderful opportunity to introduce more families to Little Lights and help people understand that, although our name has changed from Liverpool Zoe’s Place, we remain the same dedicated team, providing the same specialist care and compassionate support to babies, children and families when they need us most.

“Our charity was saved because the Liverpool community came together and showed just how much it cares. As we look ahead to opening our new hospice, partnerships like this are vital in helping us raise awareness, reach more families and build a secure future for Little Lights. We are looking forward to joining everyone at Aintree for what promises to be a fantastic family day.”