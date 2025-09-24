Listed Virgin Bet Foundation Stakes report and free video replay as Naqeeb wins at Goodwood

The half-brother to Baaeed and Hukum has been running well in heritage handicaps all season without winning, but he took the step up to Listed class in his stride under Ryan Sexton.

Always prominent sitting just off the shoulder of pacesetter Bolster, Naqeeb was noticeably travelling well at the top of the straight and hit the front going well with a quarter of a mile to go.

From there it was a case of catch me if you can as both Saddadd (11/8 favourite) and Ancient Wisdom (9/4) set off in pursuit, but while the latter horse closed the deficit late on the line came in time for Naqeeb who caused a 33/1 upset.