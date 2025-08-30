Listed Virgin Bet Chester Stakes report and free video replay

Owned by Kirsten Rausing, the four-year-old daughter of Study Of Man landed her second Listed success in three starts as she fought off the late attentions of second favourite Tabletalk.

It looked a good chance for Tom Clover's horse who had a clear edge on official ratings, but the first-time cheekpieces failed to deliver a first win in six starts as he had to play second fiddle again despite a strong late run.

Allonsy dictated matters under Greatrex and though she looked vulnerable at times in the home straight she kept pulling out more for a gutsy length success.

The well-backed Alsakib went off 2/1 favourite but he had to wait for a gap before mounting his challenge and he could only stay on into third.