Allonsy: Game Chester winner
Listed Virgin Bet Chester Stakes report and free video replay

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat August 30, 2025 · 4h ago

Ralph Beckett's Allonsy made all of the running under Eddie Greatrex to land the Listed Virgin Bet Chester Stakes on the Roodee on Saturday.

Owned by Kirsten Rausing, the four-year-old daughter of Study Of Man landed her second Listed success in three starts as she fought off the late attentions of second favourite Tabletalk.

It looked a good chance for Tom Clover's horse who had a clear edge on official ratings, but the first-time cheekpieces failed to deliver a first win in six starts as he had to play second fiddle again despite a strong late run.

Allonsy dictated matters under Greatrex and though she looked vulnerable at times in the home straight she kept pulling out more for a gutsy length success.

The well-backed Alsakib went off 2/1 favourite but he had to wait for a gap before mounting his challenge and he could only stay on into third.

