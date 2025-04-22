Lion In Winter among acceptors for strong Dante Festival entries at York

The general 7/2 Derby favourite was unbeaten from his two starts as a juvenile including the Group 3 Acomb Stakes at York in August, and the son of Sea The Stars is set for a return to the Knavesmire on May 3 after featuring among 50 acceptors for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes.

The two horses who followed Aidan O'Brien's ace home in the Acomb, namely the James Owen-trained Wimbledon Hawkeye and Charlie Appleby's Ruling Court, also remain in the shake-up for the Dante, along with Twain, Delacroix (both O'Brien) and John and Thady Gosden contenders Field Of Gold, Nightwalker and Detain.

There are 24 possibles at this stage for the 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes including the James Fanshawe-trained Kind Of Blue, while Andrew Balding has a strong potential hand for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes having left in Kalpana, Divina Grace, Secret Satire and See The Fire.

Meanwhile, Willie Mullins' recent Plumpton hurdles winner Absurde could be set for a swift return to Flat action in the Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes. If taking up his engagement in the Group 2 event, his likely rivals could include Illinois, Continuous, Hamish and Trawlerman. There are 16 entries in total for the mile and three-quarter race.