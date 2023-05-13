It wasn’t entirely straightforward for the full-brother to Adayar who darted through a gap on the inside turning for home to join Waipiro (10/1) at the head of the field.

For a stride or two they locked horns but passing the furlong pole the even-money favourite had his rival's measure and went on to score by a length-and-a-quarter.

“He had to overcome a race around a track that probably at this stage of his career doesn’t play to his strengths but once I was in the position, he was always there for me. He’s a very balanced horse and a beautiful mover, a gorgeous horse and at this stage of his career he's very much like Adayar," winning rider William Buick told ITV Racing.

“He’s come through this test great, I was very happy with him and he’s done everything right. It's another tick in the box for him. He has the pace that you need for a Derby and a great mind too. You always learn plenty at this time of year in these races and both of us learned a lot today.”

He is 4/1 joint-favourite with Betfair and Paddy Power alongside Auguste Rodin but clear market leader at Sky Bet.