Military Order was promoted to Betfred Derby favouritism by Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair after winning the Fitzdares-sponsored Lingfield Trial.
It wasn’t entirely straightforward for the full-brother to Adayar who darted through a gap on the inside turning for home to join Waipiro (10/1) at the head of the field.
For a stride or two they locked horns but passing the furlong pole the even-money favourite had his rival's measure and went on to score by a length-and-a-quarter.
“He had to overcome a race around a track that probably at this stage of his career doesn’t play to his strengths but once I was in the position, he was always there for me. He’s a very balanced horse and a beautiful mover, a gorgeous horse and at this stage of his career he's very much like Adayar," winning rider William Buick told ITV Racing.
“He’s come through this test great, I was very happy with him and he’s done everything right. It's another tick in the box for him. He has the pace that you need for a Derby and a great mind too. You always learn plenty at this time of year in these races and both of us learned a lot today.”
He is 4/1 joint-favourite with Betfair and Paddy Power alongside Auguste Rodin but clear market leader at Sky Bet.
Alex Merriam, Charlie Appleby’s assistant, said: “It was pretty straightforward. It took him a while to get rolling, but he saw it out strongly. All systems are go for Epsom, he’s had a run on grass and now a run down a bit of a hill. Last year we were blessed with some good milers but this year we have some nice mile-and-a-quarter and mile-and-a-half types.
“Military Order is a similar size to Adayar, but a sharper model. Castle Way is a good prospect, but I think he will go to Ascot (King Edward VII Stakes). Flying Honours is going to York and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in the Dante if we get some decent ground there.”
Ed Walker, meanwhile, will press on with his Derby plan for Waipiro after his gallant effort.
“The winner got a run up the inside and the horse that made the gap pushed us out and onto the wrong lead, making us disorganised, but we still gave him a run for his money,” he said. “Rob (Hornby) couldn’t pull him up and I think we have to go to Epsom.”
