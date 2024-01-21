Lingfield Sunday review and replays

A round-up of the pick of the rest of Sunday's action from Lingfield, including a welcome winner for Kim Bailey.

Bass and Bailey go with the Flow The gallant First Flow claimed his first victory since December 2021 with a big effort under top weight in the Download The Racing App Now Godstone Handicap Chase. Typically reluctant to start, David Bass eventually cajoled Kim Bailey's 12-year-old into the race and he soon took up the running from initial pace-setter Frero Banbou, who subsequently dropped away after making a bad mistake. Saint Segal appeared to be travelling best as they turned for home but his jumping let him down again late on and First Flow (15/2) kept finding at the head of affairs, battling to a length and a quarter victory over 3/1 shot Saint Segal, with The King Of Prs (4/1) a further two lengths back in third and the rest well beaten off.

Nurse Susan ridden by Harry Skelton (left) coming home to win

Rest of the action... Tripoli Flyer booked his ticket to Aintree in the spring with an impressive display. A keeping-on fifth on his rules debut at Chepstow in October, Fergal O’Brien’s five-year-old was a 15-2 shot for the opening Winter Million Open National Hunt Flat Race that kicked off the action on Sunday. He showed plenty of speed and class to down the well-regarded Nicky Henderson-trained 8-11 favourite Kingston Pride in the hands of Paddy Brennan and now has connections dreaming of bigger and better objectives later in the season.

“We’ve got some lovely bumper horses, but I thought he was very good, he was very impressive,” said O’Brien. “I thought the Henderson horse had solid point-to-point form and the horse who was second to him (The Enabler) has won a Listed race. “We thought he would appreciate the surface and the good thing about this horse is his owner as he gave him time after his first race at Chepstow because he had a hard race. “He was only a four-year-old then and we put him away, I think he went to Paddy’s for a bit and then to an event rider down the road who did a lot of work with him. He came back to us and we just had to put the finishing touches to him ready for today.

Tripoli Flyer ridden by Paddy Brennan

“Today was always a plan because we thought he would appreciate the better ground. “The plan, please God, is to go straight to Aintree. We think he will love the flat track and Paddy said the ground, although he got through it at Chepstow, will be important to him. “I thought he was impressive but he will have to do it on grass now. Going forward he’s a beautiful jumper, so we will look forward to him.”

Ooh Betty (right) was awarded the race

There was a shock in the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle as Ben Clarke’ 40/1 shot Ooh Betty landed the spoils with the assistance of the stewards. It was Henderson’s Aston Martini that was first past the post following a ding-dong battle after the last, but the placings were reversed after an inquiry.

