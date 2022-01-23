Check out the view form connections ahead of Sunday's meeting at Lingfield including Nigel Twiston-Davies on Bristol De Mai.

Lingfield Sunday preview: What the trainers say Nigel Twiston-Davies believes Bristol De Mai still retains all his old ability ahead of the inaugural running of the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield on Sunday. The popular grey, a multiple winner of the Betfair Chase, has recently turned 11 and has been pulled up on his last two outings. But as they were in the Grand National with top-weight and in this season’s Betfair Chase on unsuitably quick ground, Twiston-Davies feels he has a valid excuse for both.

“It is a big weekend. We’re all happy with Bristol De Mai. We just don’t know what the ground will be like. They have had the sheets on for ages, so it could be gluey,” he said. “There is nothing wrong with him. I don’t think anyone is going to understand quite what the ground is going to be at Lingfield. It was heavy ground when they put the covers on. Will the covers make it absolutely tacky? It will be interesting to see what happens. “Two-mile-six around Lingfield is a stiff old track. It would be the same stamina as three miles round Haydock. All I can tell is that he is cheerful, and really well and fit. “He certainly has the zest and appetite and goes up the gallop every day as though it is his first time.” Anthony Bromley is racing manager for Bristol De Mai’s owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and hopes there is at least one more big performance in him. He said: “He has a 6lb penalty to carry for last season’s Betfair Chase win, but I think he goes there with a great chance. Sparky (Richard Bevis, head lad), who rides him at home, says he is full of zest and in as good a form as he has been for ages. “Bristol is an awesome sight on a going day in the right conditions. He just grinds his rivals into submission and let’s hope he can wind the clock back and do it again.”

Dashel Drasher wins the Betfair Ascot Chase

Jeremy Scott’s stable star Dashel Drasher won over hurdles last time out and his trainer had been tempted to remain over the small obstacles, but the huge prize money on offer swayed him. “We wanted to get a run into him at Newbury as we could see the ground wasn’t going to be great through January, so we went there to get a race into him,” he said. He looked relatively well treated over hurdles and thankfully it came off. “He’s won over two-six before but not on that sort of ground, I’m not sure he’s even run on it. Lingfield is quite a unique test when it’s like this, so it will stretch our stamina. “A lot of the opposition are nearer three-milers than two-milers, so we have to conserve energy but use our pace at certain times. We’ll have a good look tactically about how to ride him. “Bristol De Mai appears to have had this as his Gold Cup for the year, he’s a dour stayer who will love the ground. “The target has always been to win the race at Ascot he won last year, but quite frankly this race matches it for prize money, if not kudos yet. We then have the option of the Ascot race or one of the festivals in the spring. If it comes off it will be very exciting.”

Itchy Feet has filled the runner-up spot in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree and behind Bravemansgame at Haydock so far this season and trainer Olly Murphy is anticipating another bold showing. He said: “Gavin Sheehan schooled him on Thursday and he was happy. I’m looking forward to running him. Looking at his Aintree run and his Haydock run, I don’t see any reason why he can’t run very well. It’s unbelievable prize-money and if he turns up on his A-game he’d have an each-way chance.” Master Tommytucker (Paul Nicholls), Fanion D’Estruval (Venetia Williams), Lieutenant Rocco (Harriet Brown) and Two For Gold (Kim Bailey) complete the field. Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle preview Olly Murphy expects Brewin’upastorm to make his presence felt in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle at Lingfield on Sunday. The nine-year-old made an excellent start to his season when securing his seventh career victory in a conditions event at Aintree in October. He was well fancied to follow up in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day – and still held every chance when challenging eventual winner Stormy Ireland and crashing out at the final flight. Murphy reports Brewin’upastorm to be none the worse for that spill and views this £100,000 contest as too good an opportunity to miss with his two-and-a-half-mile specialist. He said: “He’s in good nick and if he reproduces his Aintree or his Cheltenham run, he’s going to be bang there. It’s a £100,000 race and he’s come out of Cheltenham very well. Laura Collett has done a lot of schooling with him and we’re looking forward to having a go.

Brewin’upastorm wins at Aintree