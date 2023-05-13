Hope springs Eternal for Godolphin team Eternal Hope (9/4) continued her career progression by landing the Fitzdares Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield. William Buick tracked the strong-travelling 6/5 favourite Be Happy aboard the winner and once they turned in, it was clear he had her measure. She was in front soon after and ran on to score by a length-and-three-quarters. “There were a couple of fillies in the race that set a good standard and I was very pleased with her and quite taken with how she travelled around there,” the winning rider told ITV Racing. “She’s very genuine and straightforward, we didn’t go very quick and she stayed the trip well and there’s plenty of reasons to think she’ll improve again.” When it was pointed out she wasn’t in the Betfred Oaks, Buick added: “She might be now.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Alex Merriam, Charlie Appleby’s assistant, added: “She picked up well and did it nicely. It would have been lovely to put her on turf, but she’s suited by a sound surface. This race looked competitive without being red hot, so let’s see if it stops raining. We will take a look at what the ground is like closer to the time (of the Oaks).” Stylish success for Sacred Sacred upheld her fine record fresh to oblige favourite-backers in style and lead home a William Haggas one-three in the Fitzdares Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes. The five-year-old was the undoubted class act of the line-up and was anchored in rear alongside Haggas-trained stablemate Queen Aminatu in the early stages, as Richard Hughes’ Candle Of Hope was away well from a wide draw and led from Nell Gwyn third Secret Angel. Rounding the final bend Ryan Moore and the 13-8 market leader still had plenty of traffic ahead of them, but soon began to chart their path to the winning line. It did not take long for the duo to have old rival Sandrine covered as Sacred proved she still possessed plenty of zip to record a clear-cut two-and-a-quarter length victory. Queen Aminatu plugged on for the bronze medal and in the aftermath of the Group Three contest, the Cheveley Park-owned winner was handed quotes of 10-1 from 14s by both Paddy Power and Betfair for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“We’ve kept her in training to try to win a Group One remembering she was only beaten a length in the Jubilee last year,” said Max McLoughlin management assistant to the owners. “She’s a high-class filly and a Group Two winner, and it was great to see her do it so impressively. She will go to Ascot and could have another crack at the Jubilee, although she’s also in the Duke of Edinburgh.” Moore added: “She’s a lovely filly who has won multiple Group races, and the all-weather round here suited her. She quickened up very well and I was impressed with her. She’s a seven-furlong filly.”