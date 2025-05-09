Lingfield Saturday preview: Nightime Dancer out to book Epsom place

The colt made a winning reappearance over a mile-and-a-half at Southwell last month and the trainer is confident there’s more to come as the season progresses.

“He’s done very well since then. It wasn’t actually a big surprise to see him win like he did at Southwell and I think it turned out a pretty good race, better than people thought on the day,” he told Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“I do think he’ll be better over this trip, I worry a little about the ground and I thought about leaving him in the Dante but I’m looking forward to Saturday and we’ll learn a lot about him. He’s a horse we like a lot.”

He is Hannon’s only remaining entry in the Betfred Derby and Hannon added: “I think he’s the right horse, he’s by the right stallion, I think Ghaiyyath looks like being a very good stallion. I’ve got another horse called Stem but he won’t make June time, he’ll be more July time I think and will be a very good horse over the same trip but hopefully Nightime Dancer will run very well on Saturday.

“I always find this Derby trial cuts up a little but typically it hasn’t this year.”