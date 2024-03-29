Sporting Life
Trainer Richard Hannon
Trainer Richard Hannon

Lingfield Park All-Weather Championships Finals Day review and free video replays

By Sporting Life
14:23 · FRI March 29, 2024

A review of the action from the All-Weather Championships Finals Day consolation card at Lingfield Park.

Thunder strikes

God Of Thunder (7/1) was winning for the second time in 16 career starts when landing the BetUK All-Weather Vase Apprentice Handicap.

Richard Hannon's charge shot clear in the straight under Alec Volkhansky and had more than enough up his sleeve to hold off the challengers, led by Enough Already and Lexington Knight.

The winning distances were a length and three and a half lengths.

Inspirit in good health

Inspiritus (7/2 favourite) had finished second on four of his six career starts, winning only once, but got his head back in front with an impressive performance in the BetUK All-Weather Vase Middle Distance Handicap.

Ridden by James Doyle for the first time, Inspiritus comfortably reversed the form from the first of the month with Bystander, running out a one and a quarter length winner from Civil Law.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

