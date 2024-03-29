Lingfield Park All-Weather Championships Finals Day review and free video replays

A review of the action from the All-Weather Championships Finals Day consolation card at Lingfield Park.

Thunder strikes God Of Thunder (7/1) was winning for the second time in 16 career starts when landing the BetUK All-Weather Vase Apprentice Handicap. Richard Hannon's charge shot clear in the straight under Alec Volkhansky and had more than enough up his sleeve to hold off the challengers, led by Enough Already and Lexington Knight. The winning distances were a length and three and a half lengths.

Inspirit in good health Inspiritus (7/2 favourite) had finished second on four of his six career starts, winning only once, but got his head back in front with an impressive performance in the BetUK All-Weather Vase Middle Distance Handicap. Ridden by James Doyle for the first time, Inspiritus comfortably reversed the form from the first of the month with Bystander, running out a one and a quarter length winner from Civil Law.