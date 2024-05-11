Lingfield Oaks Trial report and replay: You Got To Me makes all

You Got To Me (7/2) made virtually all the running to give Ralph Beckett a fourth success in the William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield.

Hector Crouch took the winner into a clear lead early and was still three lengths clear upon straightening up from home. It was obvious she was going to take some catching and while eventual third and fourth Danielle and Treasure led the chasing pack – the one to give her the biggest scare – from a seemingly impossible position – was Rubies Are Red. Ryan Moore’s mount was struggling towards the rear of the field but found rhythm inside the final two furlongs and finished strongly to close to within half-a-length at the line.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: “I was a passenger for at least the first six furlongs, she likes to get into a fight and you’ve got to try and not argue back with her and luckily her class showed in the last furlong. “She’s overcame a lot there and came here fresh. I think she’ll be more relaxed for a run under her belt and Ralph’s horses are really starting to shine now. I think there’s plenty of improvement to come from her. “The majority of Ralph’s horses have been coming forward for their first runs and I don’t see why she’d be any different.” Betfair and Paddy Power make both the front two 16/1 for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom. Beckett confirmed that was the plan, adding: "It's important not to get in her way. She's a filly who needs to get into a rhythm and doesn't like being ordered around and Hector knows her well and rides this track particularly well. "It all came together. I was pretty sure we'd handle the track it was just a question of were we good enough? She knows her own mind and I think Epsom will suit her well."