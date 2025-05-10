Lingfield Oaks Trial report and replay: Winner Giselle 10/1 for Epsom

Giselle threw her hat in the ring for a tilt at next month’s Betfred Oaks after making a triumphant return to action in the William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield.

Having taken the Classic trials at Chester by storm, trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore were at it again with the daughter of Frankel in the Listed prize.

Although showing signs of keenness early in a first time hood the 30-100 favourite barely had to get out of second gear to run out a clear cut winner of the extended mile three prize. Moving upsides rivals Love Talk and Harpsichord entering the final quarter-of-a-mile the odds-on favourite swiftly moved clear when asked to put the race to bed by Moore. With both her rivals beaten in a matter of strides Giselle eventually crossed the line nine-lengths clear of Harpsichord to move a step closer to Epsom. Paul Smith, representing the winning owners, said: “She has done it well. It is never easy a three runner race as it can get very tactical. The pace was slow, but she would have learnt a little bit today and Ryan said she is a top class filly that is going the right way.

