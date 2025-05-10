Lingfield Oaks Trial report and replay: Winner Giselle 10/1 for Epsom

Giselle threw her hat in the ring for a tilt at next month’s Betfred Oaks after making a triumphant return to action in the William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield.
Having taken the Classic trials at Chester by storm, trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore were at it again with the daughter of Frankel in the Listed prize.
Although showing signs of keenness early in a first time hood the 30-100 favourite barely had to get out of second gear to run out a clear cut winner of the extended mile three prize.
Moving upsides rivals Love Talk and Harpsichord entering the final quarter-of-a-mile the odds-on favourite swiftly moved clear when asked to put the race to bed by Moore. With both her rivals beaten in a matter of strides Giselle eventually crossed the line nine-lengths clear of Harpsichord to move a step closer to Epsom.
Paul Smith, representing the winning owners, said: “She has done it well. It is never easy a three runner race as it can get very tactical. The pace was slow, but she would have learnt a little bit today and Ryan said she is a top class filly that is going the right way.
“She is a beautiful stamp of a horse. There are options for her either way, but she was keen and she did have the hood on. I think when it is a better run race you will see a more relaxed filly. She will have learnt a lot from today and we are delighted with her.”
And following the race Paddy Power and Betfair make the winner a 10/1 chance for the Oaks, Sky Bet were even more impressed and go 9s. Smith hinted tjhe race could be next on Giselle’s agenda.
He added: “We have runners on Sunday, and next week at York so we will learn a lot over the next few days and then we can take stock and see what happens then. She is in the mix for sure for Epsom. Her and Minnie Hauk are two very good fillies and hopefully they will bounce out of their races well and we look forward to see them running later in the season.”
As for Classic winning rider Moore he believes that Giselle, who finished third in a Group Three on her final start at two, can go on to make her mark when stepped back up in class.
He said: “It was all pretty straightforward. She is a good filly and I like her a lot. She has got plenty of ability and hopefully she will go to a higher level.”
