Lingfield Derby Trial report and replay: Ambiente Friendly impresses

Ambiente Friendly ran out a taking winner of the William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes.

A 100/1 chance for the Betfred Derby going into Saturday’s race, he was slashed for the Epsom Classic in the immediate aftermath of this four-and-a-half lengths win. Callum Shepherd was sitting pretty aboard James Fanshawe’s charge turning for home and when asked to quicken two furlongs out, he soon put the race bed. At the line he was sweeping further clear of Aidan O’Brien’s front-running 6/4 favourite Illinois and bound for Surrey on the first Saturday in June.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!