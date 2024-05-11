Lingfield Derby Trial report and replay: Ambiente Friendly impresses

Ambiente Friendly ran out a taking winner of the William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes.
A 100/1 chance for the Betfred Derby going into Saturday’s race, he was slashed for the Epsom Classic in the immediate aftermath of this four-and-a-half lengths win.
Callum Shepherd was sitting pretty aboard James Fanshawe’s charge turning for home and when asked to quicken two furlongs out, he soon put the race bed.
At the line he was sweeping further clear of Aidan O’Brien’s front-running 6/4 favourite Illinois and bound for Surrey on the first Saturday in June.
The winning rider told ITV Racing: “That was just exceptional. He gave me a great ride. I’ve been riding him in loads of work and I thought he’s come on so much from his first run back at Newmarket.
“He’s a much more relaxed horse, his work has been excellent and these were much quicker conditions today which he was unproven on. He won on soft as a two-year-old and handled it beautifully. I can’t speak highly enough of him, that was excellent.
“We had Ryan (Moore) on the front end who went a nice even gallop and I can’t believe how my horse split the field so comfortably. I couldn’t have expected if I was in a winning position to be looking around in a Derby trial, that was brilliant.
“I am so pleased with how he was mentally. That’s full credit to James Fanshawe and his team. We look forward to Epsom now.”
Paddy Power initially made Ambiente Friendly 10/1 to follow up at Epsom but that price was soon cut to 8/1.
