“He’s gone up half-a-stone in the weights for that and will need to improve again but you can absolutely see why he is market leader. Andrea Atzeni is booked and I’m sure he’ll go well but the second string Montassib , is just as interesting, at a much bigger price.

“Al Mubhir is a horse I do like and he absolutely hosed up on the heavy ground at Haydock at the back-end of last season when dropped in trip and everything came right for him," he said.

William Haggas' charge is as short as 7/2 for the Town Moor feature and while respecting his chances, Ben Linfoot feels it's another horse who can take the prize back to Somverville Lodge.

“He had a really good season last term. He was sent off 7/2 for the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot and finished a close up fifth, 4/1 for the Bunbury Cup and was beaten less than two lengths.

“He was then evens at the Shergar Cup before finishing second to Wanees, who is shorter in the Lincoln betting for Charlie Hills, but Montassib gets a six pounds pull with that horse and look at that Haydock run and where he came from. I think he can reverse that form. At 12/1 or 14/1 he’s the bet for me at this stage.

“Cieren Fallon is booked to ride, I like him on straight tracks, he’s a very patient jockey, and I think they’re a good fit.”

David Johnson feels Awaal is the one to be with at the weekend - and that the Simon and Ed Crisford representative should be heading the market.

“He looks really interesting. The Crisfords were second in the race last year with Salyemm and are looking to go one place better," he said.

“Awaal looked really good at Redcar at the back-end of last year. I know you can pick holes in the form but he won it very impressively and earned his rise in the weights.

“Look at his pedigree. They spent 350,000 guineas buying him at the breeze-ups and have obviously had to be patient with him as he didn’t make it to the track as a two-year-old but he does look set to make up for lost time.

“He’s a half-brother to Bretton Rock who was a Group horse for David Simcock and very good when there was cut in the ground and with conditions going to be testing at Doncaster on Saturday, that won’t hold any fears for Awaal.

“James Doyle, who rode him at Redcar, is already booked to ride and it looks all systems go for him. At the prices, among those towards the head of the betting, he makes most appeal. I think he has a better chance than Al Mubhir has.”