Lincoln Handicap Tips: Horse by horse guide to Doncaster feature Saturday March 23

David Ord provides a guide to the horses still in contention for Saturday's Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster.

MIGRATION Won the race last season in similar ground to that he’ll encounter on Saturday and only four pounds higher. He’s eight now mind, has a big weight and beat a combined total of three horses in his three subsequent starts in 2023. JOHAN Lincoln winner of 2022 and added the Golden Mile to his haul last term. Up three pounds from Goodwood and probably in the grip of the handicapper now but does know how to get the job done in races like these.

Johan battles to victory in the Golden Mile

RAADOBARG Creditable first season for George Boughey last term without getting his head in front and cut little ice in his final start in the Balmoral. Was turned out quickly there though, has been dropped a couple of pounds and does handle testing ground very well. Fourth in Irish Lincoln on Monday so would again be backing up at short notice if he turns up on Saturday. MOSTABSHIR Ran in the St James’s Palace and Hungerford last season but ended campaign finishing fifth of nine in a Chelmsford handicap. Well bred, in very good hands and unexposed, he could be a different proposition at four but he’s not exactly a seasoned gungslinger heading into a testing ground Lincoln. AWAAL Ante-post favourite and you can see why as he returns to the race on the same mark as when second to Migration last year and that’s despite hitting the frame in both the Royal Hunt Cup and Bunbury Cup afterwards. Only thing not to like is the price.

Awaal (orange silks) was runner-up in last year's Lincoln

LIBERTY LANE Another big player. He was progressive throughout his three-year-old campaign before blowing out on his final start in the Cambridgeshire. He’d previously edged out Sonny Liston over course-and-distance, handles whatever the ground throws at him and could easily return as an improved model at four having being gelded over the winter. THUNDER BALL Ran well when seventh in the Cambridgeshire and signed off last season with a career-best to win at Goodwood. Not one to take lightly. THE GATEKEEPER It looked as though the handicapper might have him until he popped to win the Balmoral at Ascot. He might well have now mind having thrown another four pounds his way. VETIVER Picked up Black Type last season before contesting her second handicap on her final start when fifth behind The Gatekeeper at Ascot. She was well positioned through the race that day, but it was still a solid run and she’s unexposed in this sphere. REVICH Has contested the last three Lincolns and not been right at the top of his game in any of them. Tends to need a run or two to reach concert pitch. BLUES EMPEROR Interesting Irish raider who held his form well last season, winning at Naas and the Curragh and finishing second in the Irish Cambridgeshire. Only a pound higher on Saturday. NAVAGIO New recruit for James Horton from Ireland where he won at Limerick and Gowran last season but wasn’t seen after July. It would be a tremendous training performance to have him ready to win the Lincoln on his first start since – and first for a new yard. LATTAM 50,000 guineas recruit from the William Haggas team for whom he showed a good level of form in competitive handicaps last season. Might need a little help from the handicapper to win one.

Lattam (far side) lunges to win the Irish Lincolnshire

DRAGON ICON Things haven’t fallen right for him the last twice and he’s a well-bred son of Lope De Vega, representing a powerful team. There might be better to come but still hard to see anything that screams Lincoln winner on his CV to date. DUTCH DECOY Remarkable servant to connections who thrives on racing and is a model of consistency. Will run his race but didn’t fire in this contest last year and it’s not as if he has any secrets from the handicapper either. CHAZZESMEE Eight pounds better off a length beating from Blues Emperor on his last start at the Curragh in July and was progressing at a rate of knots at the time. Hadn't been seen since but won the Irish Lincoln at the Curragh on Monday to potentially tee up the double bid. CHUZZLEWIT Highly regarded as a two-year-old but failed to progress in the anticipated manner. Back on track in headgear on the all-weather the last twice including when beating Greatgadian by half-a-length in first-time blinkers at Newcastle last time. This is an altogether different kettle of fish under a five-pound penalty. FARHH TO SHY Dual winner last season and a strong-travelling sort who handles cut in the ground, but she looks about where the assessor would want her. GREATGADIAN Suspicion is he’s better on the all-weather than the turf for all he arrives here in good form. MR PROFESSOR Ended last season in good form and was a taking winner at Goodwood in September. Seemed well served by the strong pace there and while he’ll get that on Saturday too, the worry is the trip as his best form to date is over further. HIERYONYMUS Enjoyed a good time of it at Kempton since the turn of the year, winning twice, but up in the ratings as a result and might be better on an artificial surface. MAJESTIC Fourth in this race last season and filled the same spot when trying to defend his Cambridgeshire crown on his final start. Very feasibly handicapped right now, and while this trip is his bare minimum, he’s effective at it – and in testing ground. Interesting.

Majestic (orange cap) wins the Cambridgeshire

PARLANDO He won in Sakhir over the winter and is relatively unexposed for the Ian Williams team having been bought out of the Godolphin camp for a six figure sum. Needs a career best to win this but will be interesting to see how he goes. BET ME Looks to be building towards something after only two starts for George Boughey but has shown a tendency to over-race in those starts at Kempton which would be a worry going into a race like this. ONE NIGHT THUNDER Had two starts for Gemma Tutty after leaving Richard Hannon last term, running well at Newmarket in November before potentially finding the racing coming too soon at Newcastle next time. Has a few questions to answer but is low mileage. SPIRIT GENIE Won a seller in deep ground at Leicester in October. Had only four runs for Jennie Candlish after joining from Jessica Harrington but looks to have a bit to find. ARKENDALE Seemed to find a 0-105 a little too hot to handle on his final start of 2023 and for all his trainer warrants plenty of respect, the son of Pivotal looks up against it. DARWELL LION Capable on his day but not the most consistent for all his last run at Newcastle would suggest he arrives here in good form.