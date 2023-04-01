Jimi Hendrix has struck all the right chords in his preparation for Saturday’s Pertemps Network Lincoln at Doncaster and features among a maximum field off 22 on Town Moor.

The Ralph Beckett-trained four-year-old will step into the spotlight with a few questions to answer after three sub-par performances, which followed his fine third in the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot and subsequent victory in the bet365 Mile at Newmarket. Owned by Chelsea Thoroughbreds’ Purple Haze syndicate, connections feel he is a big winner waiting to happen and he will break from stall eight. Former Channel 4 Racing presenter Emma Spencer, who is managing director and racing manager of the Chelsea Thoroughbreds syndicates, said that Jimi Hendrix is better than he showed in his last three runs.

“He probably had excuses to be fair,” she said. “He went to Goodwood in a valuable handicap and was drawn 21 of 22 and that was complete waste of time. He didn’t have a hard race, just an impossible task. “Then when he went to the Cambridgeshire, Rob Hornby got off him and felt that he didn’t like being crowded. It was the same big field in the Britannia, but in that race he ended up making the running. “Everywhere he was in the Cambridgeshire, he was surrounded and Rob felt he froze a bit. Then when he got complete daylight, he got going again. We thought he had a big chance in that. “After that he went to Newbury and the ground was absolutely bottomless.”