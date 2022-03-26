Formerly trained by William Haggas, who has won the Lincoln four times in the past and was responsible for three this time including market leaders Mujtaba and Ametist, Johan broke from stall four and picked up strongly from a prominent position to outgun Saleymm, who shot to the front under Ross Coakley looking the likely winner a couple of furlongs out.

Johan was defying odds of 28/1 on his first outing of the campaign, beating 17/2 shot Saleymm by a length and a quarter, with Rogue Bear running on well from the back to take third at 12/1.

Irish Admiral, another representing Haggas, finished fourth at 22/1 with Broken Spear fifth at 66s. Eagle Way (100/1) and Modern News (5/1) filled the first seven home.

The previously unbeaten 3/1 favourite Mujtaba was a well beaten 12th, while his well fancied stablemate Ametist finished last of the 22 runners.

De Sousa said: “He travelled brilliant. I tracked the lead horse and put the race to bed when I asked him to go. I’m excited, absolutely delighted. I’m a freelance this year, just kicking off. This win is always a big help and I just hope all the trainers can look at that and give me support.

“The owners have been brilliant to me and so has Mick Channon. He has always given me plenty of rides. I’m over the moon.”