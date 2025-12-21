Limerick Racecourse braced for another fantastic Faugheen Novice Chase

It was 2018 that Limerick Racecourse got the best Christmas present - a first Grade 1 steeplechase ever run in Munster.

Leopardstown and Limerick’s four-day Christmas Festivals have been the staple Irish racing diet for decades, long before the new Limerick track, which was the first purpose-built racecourse in Ireland in 50 years, opened in 2001. Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) made the decision to upgrade the Grade 2 feature staged on the first day to Grade 1, and it has been moved to day three in recent years. Its quality has done nothing but improve thanks to the patronage of a certain W P Mullins. The first year it was Hardline for Gordon Elliott and Keith Donoghue who took the prize but a year later, with the place packed, the mighty Faugheen under Patrick Mullins saw off Samcro in a titanic scrap, ‘The Machine’ won by 10 lengths and in the immediate aftermath the race title was changed to honour that victory. This year's race is sponsored by Guinness.