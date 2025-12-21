Limerick Racecourse braced for another fantastic Faugheen Novice Chase

It was 2018 that Limerick Racecourse got the best Christmas present - a first Grade 1 steeplechase ever run in Munster.
Leopardstown and Limerick’s four-day Christmas Festivals have been the staple Irish racing diet for decades, long before the new Limerick track, which was the first purpose-built racecourse in Ireland in 50 years, opened in 2001.
Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) made the decision to upgrade the Grade 2 feature staged on the first day to Grade 1, and it has been moved to day three in recent years. Its quality has done nothing but improve thanks to the patronage of a certain W P Mullins.
The first year it was Hardline for Gordon Elliott and Keith Donoghue who took the prize but a year later, with the place packed, the mighty Faugheen under Patrick Mullins saw off Samcro in a titanic scrap, ‘The Machine’ won by 10 lengths and in the immediate aftermath the race title was changed to honour that victory.
This year's race is sponsored by Guinness.
The quality of the Faugheen Novice Chase is extraordinary. Last year it was Impaire et Passe, the subsequent Aintree Grade 1 hero, who won it and the year before it was Gaelic Warrior who prevailed after a contest that featured a memorable Happy Christmas exchange between the Mullins cousins after the line.
Now run over two miles and five furlongs, Mullins senior has given the clearest of signs he wants to land it again, with an enviable squad of possible starters that includes Final Demand.
Definitely set to line up is Punchestown Grade 2 winner Oscars Brother, one of only two horses currently being trained by former champion apprentice Conor King, and set to carry JP McManus’ colours for the first time.
Limerick may have to play second-fiddle to events at Foxrock for much of the week, but with a Grade 2 Novice Hurdle on day one, the Grade 2 Dawn Run Mares Chase on Saturday, a Listed Handicap Chase supporting the Guinness 0.0 Faugheen on Sunday, plus a Listed Handicap Hurdle on the final day, there is much to look forward to.
And expect local trainers Charles Byrnes and in particular Eric McNamara, already the winner of the track's other big race of the year, the Munster National in October, to have been planning for some time.
