Connections of Free Wind, who overcame trouble in running to run out a remarkable winner of the Lancashire Oaks, may resist setting their sights on pitching her into top-class company – for the time being, at least.

Making her belated seasonal debut in the Group Two contest at Haydock last Saturday, the George Strawbridge-owned filly found herself short of room on the rail when making her challenge with two furlongs to race. Badly hampered, she lost ground and was switched around horses by jockey Robert Havlin, before powering home to score by and impressive two and a quarter lengths. The daughter of Galileo, who signed off last term with victory in the Park Hill at Doncaster, may bid for a third successive Group Two prize, rather than taking an immediate step up in class.

The door is closed on Free Wind at Haydock