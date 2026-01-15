Lightning Novices’ Chase preview: No Questions Asked on a retrieval mission at Windsor

Since making a winning debut over fences in impressive fashion at Ascot in November the eight-year-old has twice come up short at Grade Two level.

After finding Wendigo too strong over two and a half miles in the Coral John Francome Novices’ Chase at Newbury, the son of Ask could then only finish third in the Howden Noel Novices’ Chase at the same level over a furlong shorter.

But Pauling hopes the nature of the Berkshire track, plus the drop back to two miles, can help No Questions Asked make it third time lucky at Grade Two level and secure his place on the Naunton Downs handler Cheltenham Festival team.

Pauling said: “I wasn’t overly happy with him at Ascot and I think we are on a bit of a retrieval mission.

“He came back sore in his back from Ascot. It was very quick after his run at Newbury so I would probably say he had his excuses.

“He seems okay at home, and it is probably not the best Lightning Novices’ Chase we have seen. The ground will be fairly tacky, but I think he will handle the nature of the switchback track around Windsor, and we know he can jump and travel.

"This will be his fourth run over fences and he would then be a good fit for the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual. Hopefully he will put his best foot forward."