David Simcock
Trainer David Simcock

Light Infantry on the march for Queen Anne engagement at Royal Ascot

By Simon Milham
11:48 · SUN June 11, 2023

Light Infantry is on course for the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot following his cracking run in defeat in the Prix d’Ispahan at ParisLongchamp.

Though beaten a short neck by the Owen Burrows-trained Anmaat, his third runner-up effort in Group One company in France, the four-year-old son of Fast Company will bid to gain a measure of compensation on the first day of the Royal meeting.

Trainer David Simcock was delighted he showed his best after a disappointing seventh, when beaten three and three-quarter lengths by Modern Games in the Lockinge at Newbury.

Stepped up to nine furlongs for the first time in France, he was headed with over a furlong to race, but battled back to regain second place in the hands of Jamie Spencer.

Simcock said: “I’m delighted with him, especially backing up so quick after Newbury.

“Things really didn’t pan out for him in the Lockinge, but it was a good run (in the d’Ispahan) and it was a very competitive field.

“I would imagine he will go to the Queen Anne – I’m pretty sure of that. He’s very well and in good form.”

