Liberty Lane won the Cambridgeshire | report and free video replay

It has been something of an in and out season for Liberty Lane but the Rowley Mile appears to bring the best out of him as he won over course and distance in May (after disappointing in the Lincoln) before failing to match that form at Epsom and York. He only missed out narrowly at Doncaster last time but his supporters didn't have to sweat this time around as he won by two and a half lengths under Clifford Lee.

Karl Burke saddled the first three home in the Ayr Gold Cup seven days ago but sent only one runner south for this prize and still emerged triumphant.

However, the complexion of the race - or possibly the camera angle - soon changed completely as it emerged that those on the far side of the course were well on top, dominating the finish.

Prominent in the group racing against the inside rail, Liberty Lane looked ill positioned about two and a half furlongs from home in the historic handicap as Mr King opened up by a couple of lengths on the other side of the track with leading fancy Roi De France emerging from the centre to give chase.

"He's a lovely horse," said the successful jockey. "He actually ran fourteen days ago, that was a little concern that it could be a bit too soon but he's done it very nicely. We always thought he would be a pattern horse. He's got a big stride and if you let him use it, he'll definitely run a big race.

"I was (paying attention to the stands' side). I felt we were going a nice gallop and four down I was always just looking across to see how far they were on the other side. They were a few lengths ahead but once we got to the three, then the two pole, I felt we were just levelling up with them.

"He's not a horse you can hit the front too soon on because he does get a bit lonely but I was travelling there with a double handful and when I got to the two pole I had to go really and because we went a nice gallop he's just kept going and lengthened to the line."

Burke said: "He needs conditions in his favour, which they were today, and he needs a nice target to aim at which he got today as well so we were happy with the draw and happy with the horses around us.

"A little bit concerned at halfway when the camera angle changed and we had a length or two to make up but Cliff said he was always travelling with two gears left from halfway. I'd have been happier if there had been a horse to lead him (for longer) but Cliff said he was just going so well he didn't want to disappoint him and break his stride.

"He was in a lovely rhythm early. In his earlier days he was pulling too hard and being a bit keen. I ran him in the Dante thinking we had an each-way chance and we didn't want to make it and he ended up running too keenly and he still led them to the furlong pole that day and there were some high-class horses in that race. He's a very good horse and he's just getting his act together now.

"No plans. I'll speak to his owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid and we'll make a plan, we may take him abroad, I don't know, the ground dictates for him.

"I led up a horse called Acapulco Gold in the 1979 Cambridgeshire for trainer Hugh O’Neill. He was a lovely little chestnut horse and in the first six in the betting from what I remember but he didn’t perform. It’s a race I’ve always had in my mind to win so it’s great to get it."