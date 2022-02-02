Liam Keniry’s enrollment into the ‘1,000 winners as a jockey’ club will be applauded right the way round the weighing room and by countless people who have watched and admired one of the hardest working people in racing, and one of the most likeable.

And to be fair achieving it when dead-heating with a 1/6 favourite in a match race at Wolverhampton was some way to do it...

It says much about Keniry that he’s reached the landmark after having it in his sights for months - many of which he spent in a hospital bed and then recuperating. 998 were in the bank when a spooking horse left Keniry with a broken leg and ankle.