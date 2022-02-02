Mike Vince pays tribute to Liam Keniry who rode the 1000th winner of his career in the most dramatic fashion on Monday evening.
Liam Keniry’s enrollment into the ‘1,000 winners as a jockey’ club will be applauded right the way round the weighing room and by countless people who have watched and admired one of the hardest working people in racing, and one of the most likeable.
And to be fair achieving it when dead-heating with a 1/6 favourite in a match race at Wolverhampton was some way to do it...
It says much about Keniry that he’s reached the landmark after having it in his sights for months - many of which he spent in a hospital bed and then recuperating. 998 were in the bank when a spooking horse left Keniry with a broken leg and ankle.
The fact he has bounced back speaks volumes for a man whose biggest success came back in 2004 as he partnered Spanish Don to land the Cambridgeshire for David Elsworth at 100/1 while in more recent times the same trainer sent for him again to ride Swiss Queen to win Listed Races at Nottingham and Newmarket.
The stats tell the story of the career of Liam Keniry - hugely successful on the all-weather with Wolverhampton, by number of winners his most rewarding course, but he has tasted success at the likes of Bath on a regular basis, and his CV includes a winner of the Two-Year-Old Trophy at Redcar. He's travelled the length and breadth of the land in search of winners.
Earlier this month he made it 999 when showing his strength to get Fact Or Fable home in a photo under the lights at Kempton - Keniry was back, and everyone has been waiting to salute this landmark victory.
Horsemanship, tactical nous, strength and - to come back from injury - courage. Keniry has the lot.