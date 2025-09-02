Lexus Melbourne Cup receives 120 nominations including Scandinavia and Absurde

A total of 101 local and 19 international horses have been entered for the 165th running of the Lexus Melbourne Cup on Tuesday 4 November 2025.
Two-time Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Joseph O’Brien has nominated two horses, led by the now Australian-owned Al Riffa who will be following in the footsteps of Lexus Melbourne Cup winners Rekindling (2017) and Twilight Payment (2020). Al Riffa could be joined by Goodie Two Shoes, owned by JP McManus.
Willie Mullins has signalled his intention to travel to Flemington for the third consecutive year with Absurde and Hipop De Loire while Dermot Weld, another dual Cup winner, has handed entries to Duraji and Harbour Wind.
Aidan O'Brien has yet to win the Melbourne Cup although went close the last time he saddled a runner in the 'race that stops a nation' when Tiger Moth finished second in 2020, a race which also saw his Anthony Van Dyck suffer a fatal injury.
The Ballydoyle handler has entered St Leger ante-post favourite Scandinavia along with Mount Kilimanjaro and Aftermath.
Brian Ellison saddled Onesmoothoperator to finish 12th in 2024 and the Geelong Cup winner could attempt to improve on that placing. Further [Andrew Balding] and Epic Poet [David O'Meara] could both travel after filling the first two places in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury in August and could be joined by Meydaan [Simon and Ed Crisford] and Tabletalk [Tom Clover].
In an historic first, Hall of Fame American jockey John Velazquez has been booked to ride Parchment Party, potentially becoming the first American jockey to compete in the Melbourne Cup.
One of the most accomplished jockeys in world racing, Velazquez has ridden more than 6,000 winners and is North America's all-time leader in earnings with more than $US500 million to his name.
Champion trainer Chris Waller heads the local charge with 27 nominations, led by reigning Australian Horse of the Year, Via Sistina with Aeliana and Buckaroo other notables.
Defending champion, Knight’s Choice will attempt to become the first back-to-back Cup winner since the legendary Makybe Diva. Hall of Fame Trainer and VRC Ambassador Gai Waterhouse is searching for her second win in the race alongside co-trainer Adrian Bott with Sir Delius and Mullins' former inmate Vauban among the favoured runners nominated.
Ciaron Maher has nominated 13 horses, headlined by Middle Earth, last year’s placegetter Okita Soushi and new addition to the stable Zardozi who finished fourth.
A total of eight countries are represented with horses from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Ireland, England, France, Germany, and the United States among the nominations.
VRC Chief Racing Officer Leigh Jordon said he was pleased with the nominations for this year’s Cup.
“The Lexus Melbourne Cup continues to capture the imagination of trainers and owners both here in Australia and around the world, and this year’s nominations reflect that global appeal,” Mr Jordon said.
“The mix of elite homegrown horses, seasoned internationals and promising newcomers makes this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup an exciting build up for racing fans.”
The 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival begins with Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 1 November, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday 4 November, VRC Crown Oaks Day on Thursday 6 November and TAB Champions Stakes Day on Saturday 8 November.
Further opportunities for horses and connections to receive ballot exemption at Flemington include the Group 3 Lexus Archer Stakes (2500m) on Crown Makybe Diva Stakes Day on Saturday 13 September and the Group 3 Lexus Bart Cummings (2500m) on TAB Turnbull Stakes Day.
Outside of Flemington, the Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2400m), the Group 3 Geelong Cup (2400m), the Group 2 Moonee Valley Gold Cup (2500m) and Group 1 Cox Plate (2040m) offer ballot exemption.
