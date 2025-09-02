Lexus Melbourne Cup receives 120 nominations including Scandinavia and Absurde

A total of 101 local and 19 international horses have been entered for the 165th running of the Lexus Melbourne Cup on Tuesday 4 November 2025.

Two-time Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Joseph O’Brien has nominated two horses, led by the now Australian-owned Al Riffa who will be following in the footsteps of Lexus Melbourne Cup winners Rekindling (2017) and Twilight Payment (2020). Al Riffa could be joined by Goodie Two Shoes, owned by JP McManus. Willie Mullins has signalled his intention to travel to Flemington for the third consecutive year with Absurde and Hipop De Loire while Dermot Weld, another dual Cup winner, has handed entries to Duraji and Harbour Wind. Aidan O'Brien has yet to win the Melbourne Cup although went close the last time he saddled a runner in the 'race that stops a nation' when Tiger Moth finished second in 2020, a race which also saw his Anthony Van Dyck suffer a fatal injury. The Ballydoyle handler has entered St Leger ante-post favourite Scandinavia along with Mount Kilimanjaro and Aftermath. Brian Ellison saddled Onesmoothoperator to finish 12th in 2024 and the Geelong Cup winner could attempt to improve on that placing. Further [Andrew Balding] and Epic Poet [David O'Meara] could both travel after filling the first two places in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury in August and could be joined by Meydaan [Simon and Ed Crisford] and Tabletalk [Tom Clover].