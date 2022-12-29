The latest from Leopardstown's Christmas Festival as Shewearsitwell stated her case for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

Well on top in mares' event Shewearsitwell provided Willie Mullins with a sixth victory in the last seven runnings of the BeattheBank.ie Irish EBF Mares Hurdle at Leopardstown. Two subsequent Cheltenham Festival heroines in Let’s Dance and Concertista are among the champion trainer’s recent winners of the Grade Three contest and Shewearsitwell was actually sent off favourite for last year’s renewal, but suffered a nasty fall at the fourth flight. With her confidence seemingly dented, results since have been mixed – but she got back on the winning trail in a Pertemps qualifier at Punchestown last month and was a 15-8 shot stepping back up in class. The six-runner contest looked a match on paper and that was the way it transpired, with 8/13 favourite Queens Brook leading Shewearsitwell into the home straight. But it was soon clear that the Mullins runner had more to give in the hands of Paul Townend and she picked up well passing the dolled off final obstacle to seal a four-and-a-half-length verdict. Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair all reacted by cutting the winner to 8/1 from 25/1 for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

Mullins said: “It was very good, she wasn’t very brave over her hurdles so I was very happy the last hurdle was taken out twice. “I thought going down the back she wasn’t going to race much but once Paul got after her, she just kicked into gear. She improved and enjoyed herself then. “Paul said they went a right good gallop and he was at his best just trying to keep her in touch with the race. “She was losing a half-length here and there at her hurdles which wasn’t good for her, but she eventually got it right and when it came to staying she outstayed the rest of them.”

Good impression made Good Land (9/2) put in a very strong performance to win the two and a half mile Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle. Trained by Barry Connell and ridden by Michael O'Sullivan, who already have a leading Sky Bet Supreme hope in Marine Nationale, the six-year-old Good Land was introduced at 20/1 by Paddy Power and Betfair for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham after storming home by eight lengths from Henry De Bromhead's Tag Man (5/1). Third went to the Gordon Elliott-trained Search For Glory, with Willie Mullins' 3/1 joint-favourite Embassy Gardens only fourth after making a bad mistake.

Connell said on Racing TV: "Everyone want to have a winner at Leopardstown at Christmas. We brought three here, the first two we fancied and ran well but they hit the bar - they didn't win - but this guy was the banker of the week and he's gone in so we're thrilled. "If you look at his bumper form, it's strong. He's all stamina so I knew the extra two and a half furlongs up the hill would be up his street. He went at the first last time and it can happen to any novice. But he's a good jumper. "He's got age on his side, he's six rising seven."