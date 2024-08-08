Leopardstown Thursday review & free video replays

Crystal clear for Melbourne trip

Crystal Black swept from last to first to continue his tremendous progression with victory in the Xin Gin Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown.

Trained by Ger Keane and ridden by his champion jockey son, Colin, the six-year-old – who started his winning streak off a mark of just 77 – landed the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot and has now added a Group Three prize to his burgeoning CV.

Keane eased the 11/10 favourite down the outside in the mile-and-a-half feature, readily picking up market rival The Euphrates and going clear for a five-length success over Aidan O’Brien’s runner.

In doing so, Crystal Black kept dreams of the Melbourne Cup very much alive, possibly with a new ownership interest.

Keane senior said: “There is a bit of interest from Australia in him and there are negotiations going on that he might go for the Melbourne Cup. The lads want to hold on to half of him, but we’ll know more in the next few days.

“If he was in the first three today that deal was on the table.”

He added: “It’s a kind of a fairytale really. He just keeps improving and improving. He had issues when we got him first with allergies and this year has just been amazing. You are always afraid that you are one run away from going over the top.”