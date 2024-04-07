Leopardstown Sunday review: Reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action from Leopardstown on Sunday, featuring trials for the Derby and the 1000 Guineas.

A Lilac Rolla digs deep for Twomey A Lilac Rolla maintained her unbeaten record with a gritty display in the Ballylinch Stud “Priory Belle” Stakes. Paddy Twomey’s filly had won both her starts at two, and she had one piece of standout form in terms of this Group Three. She had finished in front of Aidan O’Brien’s Opera Singer at the Curragh in August, with that filly going on to win the Prix Marcel Boussac by five lengths. Sent off at 9/2, A Lilac Rolla’s rider Billy Lee was keen not to let Seamie Heffernan get too far clear on Kitty Rose and from a long way out the two had it between themselves. Both of them stuck to the task gamely but it was A Lilac Rolla who just came out on top by a head, with the pair almost three lengths clear of Buttons in third.

“I think she’s a good filly and I’d hoped she would do something like that,” said Twomey. “I haven’t run her since she won the second time last year as she just grew and I wanted to give her the time. I’m glad I did and she’s trained well all winter. “I was looking forward to coming here today, although the heavy ground was a concern as her form was on good ground. She’s uncomplicated and she’s tough. “She had every chance to curl up if she wanted to but she didn’t. We’re lucky that we have good horses and good owners. I’m very well supported and appreciative of that.”

Battle Cry swoops late for honours Battle Cry came from last to first to win the Ballylinch Stud “Red Rocks” Stakes. Aidan O’Brien’s colt was last seen at Doncaster in October, when he went to post for the Group One Futurity Trophy but was withdrawn at the start having become upset in the stalls. Prior to that he had chased home his stablemate Mountain Bear at Dundalk and the winner paid him a huge compliment when subsequently second at the Breeders’ Cup. In what looked a strong field against the likes of Atlantic Coast, the in-form Take Me To Church and his own stable companions Samuel Colt and The Liffey, both once-raced maiden winners, Battle Cry was sent off a 10/1 chance.

He looked to have plenty to do when the field turned into the straight but when Ryan Moore gave the signal, the No Nay Never colt quickened up impressively to win by half a length from Samuel Colt. “We saw what happened to him in Doncaster last year. He just panicked but never did it before or after,” said O’Brien. “Ryan gave him a very good ride. He’d prefer better ground and looks like he’ll get a mile. It’s tough out there and you have to get home there today. “He could be a horse for the French or the Irish Guineas.”

Wingspan takes flight for Ballydoyle O’Brien and Moore were also on target in the Ballylinch Stud “Bayside Boy” Fillies Maiden with Wingspan. Surprisingly weak in the market at 7/2 for a filly by Dubawi out of a Group One winner in Hydrangea, she was unraced at two. Jim Bolger’s Nativity Square made sure there was no hiding place and it was only the Ballydoyle runner who was able to reel her in, showing a smart turn of foot in the process for Ryan Moore, winning by a length and a half.

“She’s like her mother, lazy and laid-back. Ryan said she found loads, handled the ground and would be very comfortable with a step up in trip,” said O’Brien. “She’ll have no problem going up into an Oaks trial. She’s a baby and should improve plenty.”

Secret one to look forward to O’Grady Edward O’Grady saddled a rare Flat maiden winner at Leopardstown when Ecureuil Secret justified market support. Sent off at 15/2 in a field of 11, the Wootton Bassett colt was up against O’Brien’s 4/9 favourite Autumn Winter in the Flat Is Back At Leopardstown (C&G) Maiden, but had been backed in from some fancy prices. Settled nicely by Seamie Heffernan, he got a lovely split up against the rail just as Autumn Winter was delivered to go and win the race. As the market leader found disappointingly little it was Joseph O’Brien’s Thequietman who emerged as the biggest danger. O’Grady’s €60,000 purchase found plenty inside the final half-furlong, though, and pulled away to win by a length and a quarter.

