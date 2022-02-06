Elliott's DRF Party continues Party Central got favourite-backers off to the perfect start when landing strong support in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle. Ridden with typical patience by Davy Russell, who still had nine horses in front of him leaving the back straight, 7/4 market leader Party Central travelled sweetly through the pack to challenge long-time leader Minx Tiara coming to the final flight. She quickly went on to seal the contest and, despite idling on the run-in, won by a length and three-quarters from stable companion Say Goodbye (33/1) who did some good late work under Robbie Power. Third was Banntown Girl at 11/1, with the game Minx Tiara (16/1) sticking on well for fourth.

Elliott said: "We had her in a Graded race last week but I thought off the mark she had she was too well handicapped not to run in this. "She's a nice mare, Davy said she was just pulling up when she got there (to the front). "We'll try and make her into a broodmare but the owners will be going to Cheltenham for the week and if they'd like to run her we'll go there, she's a nice mare." Sky Bet cut Party Central to 10/1 from 16/1 (NRNB) for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

Birchdale makes most of drop in weights Former Nicky Henderson representative Birchdale won the valuable two-mile Bulmers Secret Orchard Leopardstown Handicap Chase for trainer Enda Bolger and 7lb claiming rider Mark McDonagh. Another winning favourite on the card, the well-backed 9/2 market leader crept into contention from off the pace and went on to see off 3/1 chance Foxy Jacks, with another in the JP McManus silks, Winter Escape, back in third at 33/1. Gallant John Joe (11/1) was fourth with the front-running Blackbow (7/1) having to settle for fifth.

